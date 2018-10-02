Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Dutch Oven

Photo: Amazon

You already have a cast iron skillet, but you need a cast iron dutch oven too. This enameled one from Vremi is just $36 today with promo code VRMIDUTCH20, which is way less than you’d spend on a similar product from Cuisinart or whatever. The large six quart capacity makes it great for cooking bulk quantities of stews, boiling water for pasta, or of course, frying chicken. And since it’s oven-safe (up to 300 degrees), you could bake in it too.

#2: Galaxy Note 9

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Galaxy Note 9 is not a cheap phone, but you sure do get a lot for your money, and that’s especially true with this one-day deal on Amazon.



$929 gets you the unlocked 128GB phone ($70 less than MSRP), plus a set of truly wireless Gear IconX headphones, and a fast Qi charging stand. Combined, those would normally set you back nearly $1200.

#3: Dark Souls

Screenshot: Amazon

Dark Souls Remastered finally arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 19, and it costs $40. However, Walmart currently has it priced at $29, for some reason. It might be a mistake, but it’s worth ordering if you want the game (you want the game).



Note: Walmart says it ships January 3, which I assume is just a placeholder date that never got updated. If 10/19 comes and goes and it still hasn’t shipped, you could always cancel.

#4: coffee

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own ground coffee now, and with a 30% coupon available on every flavor, it’s worth trying out. You’ll spend less than $11 on a two pound bag in your choice of dark, light, or two different medium roasts. Just note that you can only buy this stuff if you’re a Prime member. So exclusive!

#5: Amazon Game Credit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will apply a $5 digital game credit to your account with the purchase of select gaming accessories. You can find the full list of options here, but they include various game controllers (both first and third party), headsets, Switch accessories, and more. Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon.com directly, and that you see this language in the product’s special offers section:



#6: thin iPhone Cases

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to use a case to prevent scratches and protect from (short) drops, but don’t want to add much bulk to your iPhone, Vincoe’s UltraRaw iPhone cases are as unobtrusive as they come, at just .33mm thin. For a limited time, our readers can outfit their new (or old) iPhone for just $10 with promo code KINJADEALS, which is valid on any of their iPhone 7/8, 7+/8+, X, Xs, or Xs Max (these names, man) cases.

#7: range Extender

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at an all-time low $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

#8: Power Washer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its current $160 list price is a pretty solid value given those specs, and promo code ROAVWW22 makes it even more enticing at $119.

#9: Bosch Driver

Photo: Amazon

Bosch’s 12V power tools consistently punch above their weight, and you can grab a 2-speed pocket driver with two batteries for just $79 today, or $20 less than usual.

Unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Bonus: Amazon’s also running a $20 off $100 promotion on select Bosch cordless tools and accessories, so if you find something on this page that costs $21 or more (shipped and sold by Amazon), and add it to your cart along with the pocket driver, you’ll be able to take advantage.

#10: Heated Blankets

Summer only just ended, but it’ll be heated blanket season before you know it. These highly rated fleece heated blankets are on sale for the best prices ever today, in both queen and twin sizes (the queen even has dual temperature controls). In addition to just being ridiculously cozy, these can also save you money on your heating bills, since you won’t have to keep the house nearly as warm at night.