The 10 Best Deals of October 19, 2020

It’s October 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Become a multi-tasking queen with AUKEY 5-in-1 w ireless c harging USB h ub. Give-up underwire for once and for all by snagging a six-pack of bralettes. And, to prep for next year’s brownouts, be sure to snatch up a Tacklife solar generator.

If you’re still looking to score more savings, take a look at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Graphic : The Inventory

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $45, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.



You can also still find it for $50 on Xbox One and PS4 at Amazon.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

#2: eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum



Eufy BoostIQ 11S (refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Having more time to do your chores doesn’t mean you suddenly want to do them now. Still, the floor’s gotta get vacuumed if you don’t wanna track dirt all over the place, and a good robot vacuum can make the job less tedious. The Eufy BoostIQ 11S is a great option that will keep your place looking spiffy without breaking the bank. Right now, a refurbished model is down to $120 on Newegg. With it, you’ll get over an hour of runtime per charge, and it’ll even find its way back to its charging station when it’s running low on juice, so you don’t have to fret too much.

#3: insignia 2.1-channel soundbar



Insignia 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

With a sharp $80 discount, this 2.1-channel Insignia soundbar falls to just $70 at Best Buy. This powerful 80W system also includes a wireless subwoofer to pump the bass without the added wires to trip you up. Your options for connecting it to your home theater system include RCA and optical audio, but you can also beam music from your smartphone over Bluetooth.

#4: Fenty beauty Sitewide sale



Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale Image : Fenty Beauty

The weekend isn’t over yet, so that means there is still time to stock up and stack discounts on beauty products at the Fenty Friends and Family sale. You’ll get 25% off items, with an additional 10% off with the code EXTRA10. What are you waiting for? The deal lasts from now until 10/19. My math may be a little off (I’m a writer, not a mathematician) but some of the best deals seem to be the bundled items, like the Complete Your Complexion Essentials. This includes Fenty’s top of the line concealer, setting powder, and makeup refreshing spray for only $46 after discounts have been applied— and did I mention shipping is free too?

If you’re new to Fenty Beauty, maybe stick your toe in the water with one of the mini sets offered, like the Lil Fly Stunna mini eye and lip set, which includes a travel-sized Flyliner and Stunna Lip Paint for only $16 after coupons have been applied.

This is also a great time to start thinking about holiday gifts, and I feel like there are a few people in my life that might enjoy the Holo’daze Mini Gloss Bomb collection, which is down to $24 after promos are applied.

With a brand as popular as Fenty, you should take advantage of these discounts while you can— The Friends and Family sale ends tomorrow!

#5: Bralette 6-pack



Bralette Six-Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Not to be a mom about this but all you babes going bra-free at home for the last million months should have had a smidge of support. I’m not saying rush them off to boob jail I’m saying give them a little something to keep them hyped. A bralette is a great in-between. Angelina is offering two different six-packs of bralettes for $25, that’s a savings of 79%.

These are wire-free but still give you comfy support and are easy to adjust. Angelina is actually calling these the “perfect work-from-home bra.” Choose from assorted colors (with a racerback) or the more traditional pack of black, white, and beige (with a U-back). Sizing covers 32A-40C. And the front is double layered with the option to leave the padding in or take it out.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#6: LED smart bulbs and light strips



Save up to 20% on LED Smart Bulbs Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only at Amazon, Sylvania light bulbs in various styles and quantities are up to 30% off, including a four-pack of SMART+ LED bulbs with full RGB color for $24, the lowest we’ve ever seen. There’s a 4-pack of non-RGB going for $18, too. For comparison’s sake, you’d pay upwards of $100 to $200 to get started with a similar Philips Hue set, with the added bonus of not needing a hub to get started. You’ll get Alexa and Google Assistant voice control within the smartphone app that manages it all.

If you just need to replace some blown lights around the house, you can ditch the smarts to pay $17 for a 24-pack of soft white 2700k LED bulbs, or go with a 5000k equivalent for $23. Amazon has more configurations on avail, but you’ll need to figure out your shopping cart fast as these deals will expire by day’s end.

And why don’t you go ahead and add some bias lighting to your TV while you’re at it? This 10-foot spool of RGB strips will set you up for $21.

#7: Anker roav smartcharge



Anker Roav SmartCharge Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

“Eyes on the road, jackass!”



Sound familiar? If so, then you need to stop what you’re doing right now and check out Anker’s discounted $14 FM transmitter, the Roav SmartCharge, with which you can play your music, charge your phone, and make phone calls—completely hands-free.

The Roav SmartCharge is normally $17 full price. Like the cassette player FM transmitters of the past, that functionality is simple to use. Just find an unoccupied radio station, sync it to the Roav, and you’re set to start bumping your favorite playlist without the need for an integrated Bluetooth solution.

That said, the Roav SmartCharge also supports Bluetooth, meaning you can amplify your spring mix wirelessly over that protocol as well. It even has skip, backtrack, and “answer phone” buttons built-in so you never have to touch your phone while driving. Play it safe and avoid your next accident for $14 today.

#8: tacklife portable generator



Tacklife Portable Solar Generator IGVILO7Z Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered and boasts a 299 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 14.7 x 8.4 x 7.4 inches and weighing 10.28 pounds, the company says it’s “palm-sized,” though I’d rather compare it to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, it packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a 45-watt laptop (or a refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 30-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a 110-watt car vac for consecutive hours.

The Tacklife solar generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted 40% using the promo code IGVILO7Z. As winter approaches and the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $400 list price. It was marked up as recently as September 3 and the aforementioned coupon only lasts until the end of the day October 23. You’ve got until Friday to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

#9: Hsi professional glider flat iron



HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Sleek straight frizz-free hair is the dream for so many people. Not me though, I have very curly hair that I love but I’ve seen the struggle for some of my best pal’s. Being able to quickly and efficiently straighten your hair is a necessity for a ton of folks. For the rest of the day save 35% on HSI’s Professional Glider Flat Iron so you can do just that to perfection.

Simplicity is key as sometimes doing your hair can be a chore. But also using a product that won’t damage your tresses is just as important. The microsensors on the Pro Glider help regulate and evenly distribute heat so your hair gets the right amount and won’t be ruined or burned. The ion plates are made of ceramic and tourmaline crystal keeping your locks shiny and soft. The Pro Glider will leave your strands smooth and poof free even after the heat treatment. It’s compact enough with a carrying case so no worries if you need to travel with it. You’ll get a one-year warranty and they are even gifting you a sample-size argan oil leave-in hair treatment. What a treat!

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

#10: aukey 5-in-1 usb hub



AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub 2AW3AXI3 Image : Aukey

If I could melt every single tech thing in my life down to one convenient device, I would. Until technology catches up to my imagination, products like this 5-in-1 Aukey charger will have to do. It’s a wireless charging pad, but it also sports two USB ports and an HDMI connection, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery to charge smartphones, Switches, MacBooks, and iPads at the fastest speeds possible. This convenient little puck is normally $50, but input coupon code 2AW3AXI3 and you’re on the hook for just $25.

