We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: Camping Gear

There’s never a bad time of year to go camping, so go take a gander at Amazon’s one day camping sale. Featuring Victorinox Swiss Army Knives, LifeStraw water filters, Columbia apparel, Strongback chairs, and MPOWERD inflatable solar lanterns, there’s surely something in here that would add to your outdoor enjoyment.



#2: Nordstrom Rack New Arrivals

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

#3: 65" TV

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

#4: Anker PowerPort Cube

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $21 today with promo code ANKERCUB.

#5: Casper Sale

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code OCT10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

#6: cut Resistant Gloves

When you think of work gloves, you’re probably imagining thick leather gloves that protect you from blisters, but make you feel like you’re wearing mascot costume hands while you swing a hammer. But these Dex Fit gloves though are thin and form fitting, and yet still feature level 5 cut resistance, which can protect your skin from sharp blades.



If you’re curious to give them a try during your next DIY project and/or Thanksgiving dinner prep, you can get your hands on in a pair for just $10 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

#7: Tribit Speaker

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $23 today with promo code B8PP478D, a 30% discount from its usual $33.



#8: PRotein

Amazon’s recent run of protein powder deals continues today with a big sale on BSN Syntha-6 and Protein Crisp Bars. Prices vary a bit by flavor, and some tubs have 10% coupons available, but you’re generally looking in the low $30 range for five pounds of protein, which is an excellent value.

#9: Swackets

Get the waterproof protection you want, with the broken-in comfort and breathability of a sweatshirt with Under Armour’s famous Swackets (yes, they’re really called that). Right now, they’re taking 25% off all their styles of swackets (that never gets less awkward to type), and stay warm and dry all through the fall.

#10: LEGO Harry Potter

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $16 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $64.