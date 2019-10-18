The 10 Best Deals of October 18, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

#1 gentleman box

Gentleman’s Box Fashion and Lifestyle Subscription Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, the first month of Gentleman’s Box is just $16. This particular subscription service sends you “4-6 fashion accessories and grooming essentials” that would otherwise retail for around $100. They say to expect stuff like ties, pocket squares, pins, and socks.



Every subsequent box will be $29, if you choose to continue. This current price will last only until the end of the day, or until sold out, since it’s part of today’s Gold Box. At $16, it’s worth a shot for fancy socks, no?



#2 modern love

Modern Love [Kindle] Graphic : Shep McAllister

To celebrate the release of its new Prime original series by the same name, Amazon’s discounting a Kindle collection of the best New York Times Modern Love columns, as chosen and edited by the Times’ Daniel Jones.



The collection of dozens of essays includes some that inspired episodes of the new show, along with many of the best stories from the column since its inception in 2004:

Some of the stories are unconventional, while others hit close to home. Some reveal the way technology has changed dating forever; others explore the timeless struggles experienced by anyone who has ever searched for love. But all of the stories are, above everything else, honest. Together, they tell the larger story of how relationships begin, often fail, and—when we’re lucky—endure.

Today only, you can download the book to your Kindle for just $3, or, if we’re being honest, probably less if you have some of those No-Rush Shipping credits to spend.

#3 scrabble

Scrabble Graphic : Shep McAllister

Every respectable board game collection needs a copy of Scrabble. I’m sorry, it’s just the rules, in the same way that the QAT is a legal play, according to the rules.



So if you somehow don’t already own a box, or if you’ve “lost” one of your blank tiles and thus feel justified in turning one of your four E tiles upside down (you know who you are!), grab a new copy for $10 today on Amazon, the best price of the year.

#4 bread box

LOCK & LOCK Airtight Food Container with Divider, Bread Box | $9 | Walmart Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that it’s finally cool enough to run your oven, maybe invest in something that’ll keep your tasty loaves feelin’ fresh. With that said, LOCK & LOCK’s airtight bread box is down to just $9 at Walmart and Amazon.

This particular container is BPA free and FDA approved. It’s airtight, watertight and leak-proof thanks to its four hinges.

Make that bread y’all, and keep it fresh too. If you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

#5 Sennheiser hd 6xx

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when Drop (formerly MassDrop) drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $319 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but Drop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $195 (discount shown at checkout), for a limited time.

The only thing to note is that these are open back headphones, so you won’t really want to use them in an office or public space. That said, they’re terrific for home listening, and according to our Tercius, are even great for gaming.

#6 foreo luna mini

FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $97 on Amazon—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



#7 anker dashcam

In a very short amount of time, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the company’s top-selling dash cams just got one of its best discounts ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for $42 (after clipping the $5 coupon and using code ROAVA147) is worth checking out, if you ask me. It normally sells for $56, so its list price already represents a significant discount, even before the coupon.

I own this exact dash cam, and recently captured this cool crop duster (I think?) flying over the highway.

#8 mynt massagers

Nothing beats a massage after a long day of work, or reading Twitter, or just generally existing in the year 2019, but if you can’t afford to go to a professional with regularity, Mynt’s electric massagers are some of the best and most affordable out there.



Today on Amazon, you can get a deep-kneading foot massager for $130 with promo code CYMFACTM, a shoulder massager with eight nodes for $34 with promo code MKLZSSKA, or a back massaging pillow for $30 with promo code P4SLC3PT.

#9 party city halloween

25% Off + Free Shipping Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

25% Off + Free Shipping | Party City | Promo code TREAT25

Halloween is basically here. Don’t wait until October 30th to buy your costume. You can get 25% off your Halloween costume order of $30 or more at Party City, plus get free shipping when you use promo code TREAT25. You’ll need to spend $30 on full-price items before the discount applies, which should be easy since Halloween costumes aren’t cheap.



#10 jachs denim

Ultra Stretch Denim Photo : Jachs

Seriously, I’m not making fun of anyone gaining weight during the holidays. I, too, eat my own weight in mashed potatoes in November and December. If you want a little stretch in your jeans to deal with the added weight that happens during the winter months, Jachs has you covered.



You can get a pair of their new Ultra Stretch Denim for $39 ($60 off) this week only when you use promo code DENIM. These aren’t jeggings, so don’t be confused. The jeans are made with 4% spandex for a little extra comfort and mobility.