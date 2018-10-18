Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Logitech Harmony

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$48 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $48 is an unbelievable deal.

#2: Snacks!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Happy Belly brand makes some surprisingly good snacks, and a bunch of them are deeply discounted in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Save on nuts, sunflower seeds, and trail mixes, with extra discounts available if you use Subscribe & Save.



I just bought a three pound bag of trail mix for $12 (down from the usual $17), and I’m really excited.

#3: Dremel Accessories

If you already own a Dremel, you can make it do a lot more with this 282 piece accessory kit from Tacklife. Tucked into the carrying case, you’ll find accessories for sanding, grinding, cutting, polishing, pumpkin carving, and a lot more. Just use promo code GKRR44KG at checkout to get it for $18.

#4: OLED TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, MassDrop is offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,800, and the 65" to $2,500 (select the 65" option at checkout). We’ve seen cheaper deals on the lower-end B8 model, but that one isn’t framed in glass, and it uses last year’s processor, meaning it can do HFR or HDR, but not both at the same time like the E8. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

#5: GPS Dog Tag

Sure, you can microchip your pets and put tags on their collars, but the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker is proactive about finding lost pets by notifying you when your furry friends leave designated safe spaces.

Using Wi-Fi and a cellular plan (starting at $7 per month), the Whistle will pinpoint your pet’s location, similar to the Find My iPhone app. I could see this helping ease a lot of anxiety, especially if your pet gets out often.

Today, the Whistle is down to just $60 (after clipping the $20 coupon), which is the best price we’ve seen all year.

#6: Cole Haan Sitewide

Image: Zach Custer (Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including 2.ZERØGRANDs and the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, which I just wrote about yesterday.

Note: Discount shown at checkout.

#7: $15 Patent Prints

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These silk screen-printed patent posters would make awesome gifts. With about 50+ posters to check out, they have something for everyone - like a Batmobile, a Gameboy, guitars, and cameras, all available in chalkboard, blue grid, and white grid. At just $15 a piece, why not get more than one?

#8: Kitchen Faucets

You don’t have to do a full kitchen remodel to enjoy the luxury of a high-end faucet. These pulldown Moens look like something off an episode of Grand Designs (particularly the spring one), have great reviews, and are down to some of the best prices we’ve seen in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Note: There are multiple finishes available, but we linked to the least expensive ones (chrome) below.

There’s also a bathroom hand towel rack included in the sale, because sure, why not?

#9: Eddie Bauer

Image: Zach Custer (Eddie Bauer)

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

#10: Glow Toys

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Halloween deals continue unabated today with a big Amazon sale on glow sticks and other glowing trinkets. My favorites are the LED finger lights, but you’ll also find light-up sunglasses, party favors, stickers, and more. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let the deal fade away.

