#1: Kindle Voyage

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $120 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $95 price is terrific, especially considering the product’s impending rarity. Once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.

You can also opt for a model with free cellular connectivity for $112.

Refurb Kindles and Kindle Paperwhites are also on sale, though those prices aren’t unprecedented.

#2: OLED TVs

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to an all-time low $1000 today at Woot as a refurb, o $1800 for 65" (though we’ve seen refurbs from Walmart for $1,600, in that case).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#3: Custom Suits

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price.



Note: The suits say $349-$369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Sunday.

#4: Burrow Sofas

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s fall sale.



For a limited time, promo code FALL18 will get you a sizable discount at checkout, which scales up the more you spend:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

$100 off a $1,000 order

$150 off a $1,250 order

$200 off a $1,600 order

$250 off a $2,000 order

$500 off a $2,500 order.

A loveseat paired with an ottoman, or a basic couch by itself will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.

#5: Leather Bags

Even if you’re not flying in first class, you can grab some great-looking leather travel essentials for economy-class prices today. This Amazon Gold Box includes duffel bags, dopp kits, and messenger bags, with prices starting at just $22. My dad’s used the same leather duffel bag for as long as I can remember, and it’s only gotten better with age. How many pieces of luggage can you say that about?

#6: LEGO Snowspeeder

Winter is coming, and you can get in the spirit with LEGO’s Star Wars Snowspeeder, as featured in the Battle of Hoth in Episode V. Featuring over 1,700 pieces and two rebel minifigs, it’s down to $170 today at Walmart, a $30 discount.

#7: Nonda Rear View Camera

If you’ve ever driven a car with a backup camera, you know that there’s no going back. But if your own car doesn’t have one, this kit from Nonda makes it easy to install, and you can pick it up for just $102, matching an all-time low.

We’ve posted deals on a few products like this before, but Nonda’s takes a different approach from anything else we’ve seen. Rather than running wires through your car to a dedicated screen up front, this model beams a wireless video signal to an app on your phone. In some ways that’s a little bit less seamless, but it also means you don’t have to keep an extra, otherwise-usless display on your dashboard, taking up a precious DC power outlet.

The camera itself is also 170 degrees, which is wider than most, and its 720p sensor is more than enough to help you parallel park and avoid oblivious dummies in the grocery store parking lot.

#8: LEGO City Advent Calendar

We’ve posted deals on the LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Friends advent calendars, but if you were holding out for the LEGO City edition, it’s down to just $22 on Amazon right now. Featuring 24 miniature gifts (including five minifigs) with a combined 313 pieces, the toys will go well with your existing LEGO collection long after the Christmas tree gets taken out to the dumpster.



#9: Target Toys

Go ahead and knock out some of your holiday shopping early: Target’s taking $10 off select $50 game and toy purchases, or $25 off when you spend $100.

Nearly 15,000 products are eligible for the discount, and you can add as many to your cart as you want to hit the minimum. LEGOs, sadly, are not included, but a whole bunch of popular board games (including Cards Against Humanity and its expansions) are.

#10: Klymit Pad

Klymit is best known for its inflatable sleeping pads, but this miniature V Seat would be great for stadiums, park benches, and anywhere else your butt could use a little extra cushioning. Normally $13, it’s down to $8 right now on Amazon.