The 10 Best Deals of October 17, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 dewalt gold box

DEWALT Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



Inside, you’ll find discounts on a table saw, a battery adapter kit, a cordless fan, and a massive cordless drill kit.

Full disclosure, you’ll probably get a better deal if you wait for discounts on Stanley gear, which come from the same foundry. But if you’re a brand label-loyal kind of person, like I am, there’s something in this Gold Box for you.

#2 kyoku knife

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel santoku knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can get the blade for $69 with promo code KYOKUNZ4 plus a 10% clippable coupon on the product page. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

#3 sony headphones

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $250, which is $100 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them. And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

#4 grooming gloves

Having a pet makes life more exciting and honestly, I’d say better. But as much as I love my cats, I do not love their fur. I find little fur tufts all around my home every single day. For my cat who is half Maine Coon, standard brushing doesn’t always work out in either of our favors. This best-selling grooming glove from Amazon might just do the trick though!



The Pet Grooming Glove from DELOMO has over 3,800 reviews and 4 stars. It is a gentle alternative to brushing that feels more like your cat or dog is getting a back rub and not having bristles scraped down their fur. Your furry friend might even consider this a spa-like massage! Right now, you can get this for $7 when you clip the 20% off coupon and use promo code CD87CZUZ.

#5 urban outfitters sweaters

30% Off Men’s Women’s Graphic : Chelsea Stone

It’s the perfect time of year take advantage of 30% off men’s and women’s sweaters at Urban Outfitters, since you’re probably about to be wearing sweaters exclusively for the next six months! A bunch of cool brands are included in this sale, but the deals won’t last long. If you ask me, now’s a good time to stockpile.



#6 kidde fire safety

Up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Did you know that October is Fire Prevention Month? Never leave your home and family unprotected from fires again when you shop and get up to 20% Off Kidde Safety Products at Home Depot. Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector, smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and more.



#7 clif bars

CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need a snack to eat before or after your next workout? Do yourself a favor and get 18 CLIF Bar Energy Bars - Crunchy Peanut Butter while they’re only $14 on Amazon. Less than a $1 a bar!



#8 anker charger

If you own a modern, USB-C powered laptop, you don’t want to have to lug your charging brick with you everywhere. No, you want chargers plugged in and ready to go at home, in the office, and anywhere you regularly work.



This 60W charger from Anker packs as much power as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but is much smaller thanks to heat-efficient GaN components, and is much cheaper at $28 today, down from the usual $42. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon to get the best price.

#9 nintendo switch

Nintendo Switch Console Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s dropping the price of the latest version of the Nintendo Switch down $275. This is one of the first discounts we’ve seen on the standalone unit. This newer model has better battery life than the previous one, and still an amazing hybrid gaming console.



The discount is automatically applied at checkout, however I can’t imagine this discount lasting for long. So, act fast.

#10 contact solution

2-Pack ReNu Contact Solution Graphic : Shep McAllister

You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.

