Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: refurbished Ipad

Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but today only, Amazon is blowing out refurbs for $290 (32GB) and $380 (128GB), in the color of your choice. There’s also an iPad Mini 3 in there, but just ignore that.

#2: ThinkGeek Halloween Sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

#3: Car “Wax”

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nobody wants to spend half their Saturday waxing a car, but Meguiar’s Ultimate Fast Finish claims to achieve the same level of shine and paint protection with a simple aerosol spray and a quick wipe with the included cloth- no buffing required. It sounds too good to be true, but Meguiar’s is one of the biggest names in car care, and at only $9, there’s little risk in trying it out. I just bought a bottle.

#4: CBD Gummies

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about CBD oil lately, and its ability to relieve everything from pain to anxiety to acne. If you want to try it out yourself, Groupon’s discounting CBD-infused gummies right now, starting at $21 for a small jar with 250mg of CBD, ranging up to $54 for 1,000mg.

#5: Supplements

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s latest private label product line is...



<spins wheel>

Fitness supplements! Sure, that makes sense I guess. It comes in several flavors, formulations, and sizes, and they’re all 15% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon right now, with extra savings available if you use Subscribe & Save.

#6: ICelandAir Europe Sale

Photo: allen watkin (Flickr)

If you want to plan a trip for early next year, this Icelandair sale means it could be cheaper to fly to Europe than to a city on this side of the Atlantic.



Advertisement

Prices vary by date and location (eligible dates are January 10-April 15, 2019), but this page provides a chart of the available departure and destination airports, and below that, you’ll find a list of eligible dates based on your itinerary.

If you’re familiar with Icelandic airlines, you know that these incredible prices come with a small catch: The customary stop in Reykjavik. This usually doesn’t add too much time to your trip, but if you’d like to leave the airport and actually see Iceland, you can add a stopover to your trip for anywhere from one to seven nights. Just click the Icelandair Stopover button when you’re searching for your flights.



As always, we recommend paying with a travel rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve to rack up bonus points, as well as take advantage of perks like lounge access and trip delay insurance.

#7: Suave Wallet

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



Advertisement

First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave is currently fully funded on Kickstarter, and preorders are going for about $99. But for a limited time, they’ve added special $79 and $129 (two-pack) tiers for our readers, with estimated delivery in January.

#8: Home Gym

Graphic: Walmart

Nobody wants to schlep to the gym in the dead of winter, but you can work out nearly every muscle group in your body at home with this $117 Weider gym. It uses your own body weight for resistance, but optional bands can add up to 50 pounds of force to your workouts. But the best part of using a home gym? You get to use your own shower.

#9: Halloween Masks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Maskimals’ plush Halloween masks are basically mascot heads, and you can choose from a bunch of them for just $15 each at Walmart today, down from the usual $22-$30. Sorry, they don’t make a Gritty head yet.

#10: Full Size Candy

Photo: Amazon

This deal isn’t some bag of fun-size chocolate. These are full sized candy bars. The good stuff. The Halloween giveaway that was foretold. The candy that trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood will discuss for generations. You get 30 of them for just $14 today, or about half the price of buying individually in the grocery store checkout line. The best part? 10 of those 30 are Reese’s cups.

