The 10 Best Deals of October 16, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 16, and we at Kinja Deals are READY for the weekend. In celebration, we are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day. Pretend you’re the next interior design cover girl with an 11-piece copper-clad Cuisinart cookware set. Channel your inner Rihanna with a virtual trip to Fenty Beauty’s sitewide sale. And, finally, embrace your working from home status with a new Zinus Soho 55" dining/office desk table.

Advertisement

If you’re still looking to score more savings, take a look at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: soNy wh-1000xm4 Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Wireless Headphones $284 | Newegg Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They were down to $298 during Prime Day, but Newegg is one-upping with a $284 sticker price today, minus the bonus gift card Amazon offered.

They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup. They feature fantastic sound and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#2: Mario kart live: Home Circuit



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

While I may be a bit too old to play an AR toys-to-life Mario Kart game, the Nintendo kid in me is ecstatic it exists. Mario Kart is such a meaningful part of my life I almost skipped my high school graduation to play Mario Kart 8 for Wii U the day it came out. Hell, I bought a Wii U for that game and still don’t regret it. Now you can share your love for Mario Kart with your little ones, complete with real-life courses they can customize around the house, in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. On-screen and off, karts are affected by environmental damage. Run into a mushroom and watch as toy Mario soars past his big bro. Get hit by a shell and real-life Mario will slow down as he does in the game.

Back in stock at Best Buy, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a novelty you’ll want to experience, and it comes out today for Nintendo Switch. As pre-orders were largely out of stock at most retailers for a while now, it comes a surprise it’s available at Best Buy on day one. But don’t miss out and grab a set while you still can. You never know when it’ll sell out yet again.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Fenty beauty sitewide sale



Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale Image : Fenty Beauty

Advertisement

Stack up on beauty products at the Fenty Friends and Family sale. You’ll get 25% off items, with an additional 10% off with the code EXTRA10. What are you waiting for? The deal lasts from now until 10/19. My math may be a little off, I’m a writer, not a mathematician, but here are some of my faves:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Kn95 masks



48-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 48 of the KN95 masks from SideDeal right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: 11-piece cuisinart cookware



Cuisinart 11-Piece Copper Tri-Ply Cookware Set Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece copper-clad Cuisinart cookware set. Now, say that three times fast and head to MorningSave if you want a set. Down to $249, this tri-ply cookware includes three layers of metal, including stainless steel innards for evenly-heated, nonstick cooking. The package includes the following pieces, each accompanied by its respective lid:

1x 10-inch skillet

1x 1.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Qt Saucepan with Cover

1x 3.5 Qt saute pan with helper handle and cover

1x 4 Qt Casserole with Cover

1x 6 Qt Stockpot with cover

MorningSave has all this classy-looking stuff for $250.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: Dining table/dEsk combo



Zinus Soho 55" Dining/Office Desk Table Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As exhaustively chronicled in a lengthy blog post I finished writing last week, my wife and I recently decided to move some things around in our apartment to conserve space. When we first arranged the place, neither of us expected to be working from home for 6+ months, and now that it’s looking more like a year and a half to 2 years, well, downsizing furniture seemed like the right place to start in order to maintain sanity. You can do the same with the Zinus Soho 55" dining table, which conveniently doubles as a computer desk, in case you want to work where you eat, as many of us do to reduce clutter.

Down to $60, from the usual $121, it’s more than 50% off and comes in three finishes, including Espresso, Natural, and White. Seeing as it was listed at full price no more than a day ago, the cost is bound to jump back up. The rectangular shape makes it suitable for family dinners or small gatherings with friends while the compact-ish 55" length prevents it from taking up too much space, assuming it’s placed against the wall or in a less cramped location.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Samsung cube air purifier



Cube Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Cleaning everything is pretty important right now. Our hands, face masks, doorknobs, and every other surface we touch. We might not think about cleaning the air though. Considering how COVID-19 is spread I’m surprised purifiers aren’t flying off the shelves. I have seen a few restaurants that have opened their doors have invested in air purifiers. I say if you find a good one go for it. Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier is $150 off currently and is one of the most solid ones on the market.

My roommate and I actually have an AirSoap and I can tell you it really does feel different in the living room. The Cube Air Purifier has a triple layer HEPA filtration system which is incredibly helpful if you have a few pets, which we do in our home. This will help clear dander, dust, allergens, and will even deodorize. Most of these run super quiet even while putting out a really calming and cool draft. You can connect this purifier to your Alexa or Google Assistant for easy voice control. The digital panel display is simple to read and understand. The filter lasts up to one year before needing to be changed which is definitely one of the longest use ones I have seen. This is a great investment for a more comfortable house and a safer living environment.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: Dyson animal upright vacuum



Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only take $80 off the Ball Animal 2 MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Newegg.

This Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Dash mini waffle maker skull edition



Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delight Dash appliance.

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy one-day shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: john wick trilogy 4k blu-ray



Advertisement

Have you watched the John Wick trilogy this month? No? Then what are you doing with yourself? If you want to enjoy the ass-kicking adventures of the world’s most intense animal lover, you can buy all three movies packed into one meaty 4K Blu-Ray collection for just $23. All that’s required on your end is to clip the $7 coupon at Amazon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges.