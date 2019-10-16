The 10 Best Deals of October 16, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: FREE TURKEY

Free 10-14 Pound Turkey With First Delivery Photo : Butcher Box

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

#2: LEVI’S

Warehouse Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

This sale will have you feeling blue — in a good way — and saving some green. For a limited time, Levi’s offering up to 70% off their already-discounted closeout styles for their Warehouse Sale—we’re talking tees as low as $5 and jeans starting at just $9. You might have to enter your email in a popup to gain access to the deals, but believe you me, it’s worth it. So now’s the time to swath yourself and everyone you know in denim. Just keep in mind: All sales are final.



#3: QUEEN HELENE SCRUB

Queen Helene Mint Julep Scrub Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Queen Helene’s Mint Julep Masque is a pore-clearing, oil-absorbing cult favorite, and now, you can enjoy those same minty benefits in scrub form for just $2. Queen Helene Mint Julep Facial Scrub is a perfect physical exfoliator for acne-prone skin, and it contains glycerin for maximum moisturizing. At this price, I’d recommend buying two—or 10.



#4: LENOVO TAB 4

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you need something to occupy your kids, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus will cost you a low $100. That’s an incredible bargain.



This particular tablet offers a 10" screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8953 processor, a 7000 mAh battery, and 32GB of storage (it’s not a lot, but for a secondary tablet, it should work fine.)

Be warned, this runs the older Nougat 7.1 software, so it doesn’t have all of the coolest features on Android. I, for one, am debating whether or not to order one just to watch movies on the subway.

Hit me up in the comments if you think that’s a good idea.

#5: Cricut Easy Press Mini

Cricut Easy Press Mini Photo : Amazon

If you’re just getting custom printed fabrics, or want to tackle smaller, more delicate projects, Cricut’s new Easy Press Mini is down to an all-time low $49, the best price we’ve ever seen on any Cricut.



The handheld heat press lets you transfer custom patterns and logos to basically any fabric, and it also works with the company’s new Infusible Ink, which we covered on The Inventory:

Infusible Ink is Cricut’s new method of permanently applying your custom designs to fabric and ceramics. Using any Cricut smart cutting machine, Infusible ink sheets can be cut, and Infusible Ink markers can be plotted, into complex designs and applied to a base product. Popular existing options using HTV (heat transfer vinyl) are only guaranteed for 50 washes and have a tendency to peel. Infusible Ink bonds with fibers and won’t ever separate from your fabric. It becomes part of the fabric.

#6: EUFYCAM

1-Camera EufyCam Starter Kit Photo : Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the one-camera starter kit is on sale for $160 today after clipping the $20 coupon. Note that the $180 list price is the lowest list price ever by nearly $60, so you’re really stacking two discounts here.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

#7: THERMAPEN

Thermapen Mk4, Sky Blue Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Summer barbecue season is over, but you should still snag this all-star meat thermometer while it’s on sale. The Thermapen Mk4 is our reader’s favorite meat thermometer and has been marked down a few times this summer, but a new color has just gone on sale for the first time. The Thermapen Mk4 in Sky Blue is now 15% off, bringing it down to $84 on ThermoWorks’ website. This hue is a very in-style color for kitchens, so grab this before it is gone.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000-hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F. It is very easy to store away, as it folds in on itself.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

#8: ADVENT CALENDAR

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy fall, y’all! Do you know what that means? You can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can order the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar today.



Preorders had been going for $48 to $60, but now, the price has gone way down to $38. The calendar, which will be back in stock on October 25, includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters.

#9: TRASH BAGS

Glad ForceFlex Plus Tall Kitchen Trash Bags - 80 ct. Graphic : Shep McAllister

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dumpster—on sale, you might as well.



$10 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.

#10: Elevationdock

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the you can score the latest model for the best price ever with promo code KINJADOCK4.



The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.