#1: Halloween Candy

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on Amazon’s last big candy sale—or if you already ate all of the candy you bought—here’s a second chance to buy some treats, no tricks required. Assorted chocolates, fruity candies, and even things like trail mix and gum are included in the sale, but just remember, these prices go back up at the end of the day.



#2: Gerber Multi-Plier

Eat your hearts out, Swiss. Gerber’s MP600 Multi-Plier features 12 “curated” tools inside a single stainless steel plier set. Cut, crimp, saw, screw...you can do it all for an all-time low $47 right now. This would make a great gift too, if you want to go ahead and cross someone off your holiday list.



#3: Anker Jump Starter

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At 9,000 mAh, this Anker jump starter is smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge while taking up less room in your glove box, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these...until their car is dead in their driveway, and they’re late to an appointment. So buy it now, and thank us later.



Just use promo code KINJAJS2 at checkout to save whopping $24.

#4: victorinox Knife

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for over six years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



#5: Holiday Light

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t need it for a couple more weeks, but you might as well plan ahead to decorate your house for every holiday with just one $24 gadget (with promo code 8LU737N2), the greatest invention to happen to holiday decor in decades.



This water resistant LED projector comes with 12 different themes like spooky Halloween characters, Santa Claus, snowflakes, falling leaves, and Valentine’s Day hearts. You can set the timer and project your holiday spirit indoors or out.

#6: Tires

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering a $100 discount when you spend $400 on tires and wheels (with promo code PTIRES18) , for a limited time. This isn’t a rebate like most of their deals - you’ll actually save that money at checkout, immediately.

Some of the tires also include manufacturer mail-in rebates that stack with the $100 discount, so you stand to save a lot of money here if you play your cards right. Just add $400 in eligible items to your cart, and use promo code PTIRES18 at checkout to get the deal.

#7: NBA 2K19

Screenshot: Amazon

We’re not even finished with the preseason yet, but NBA 2K19 is already on sale for $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The microtransactions are icky, I know, but there are plenty of game modes that don’t use them, and the actual act of simulating a basketball game is still incredibly well done, even if the extraneous features are not.

#8: Anchor Pro

Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and our readers have bought thousands of them. And now, the company is raising the bar with the brand new Anchor Pro, and our readers can get it for $13 at launch with promo code ANCHORPRO.

The concept is the same—it’s still a hook that hangs under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect has been improved. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so I see no reason not to get the Pro.

#9: Tech Organizer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $10 organizer (with promo code FLLDDV9Y), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories.



#10: Bissell Mop

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The mop of the future is here, and it’s never been cheaper. The Bissell Spinwave Plus combines two spinning pads and a water/cleaning solution dispenser into one fast-acting, easy-to-maneuver hard floor cleaner. You can even swap out the regular soft pads for scrubbier ones (included) for particularly sticky messes. Annd when you’re done, they go straight into the laundry to be reused again later.

