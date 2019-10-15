The 10 Best Deals of October 15, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Advertisement

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Black Forest Gummy Bears

Black Forest Gummy Bears, 6 Pounds Photo : Amazon

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.



Advertisement

#2: RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger

RAVPower 45W USB C PD Charger with GaN Tech Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

RAVPower’s 45W USB-C charger was one of the first to market this year that used GaN components instead of silicon, allowing it to be smaller and lighter without overheating.



Advertisement

Its uniquely slim design and bottom-facing port makes it ideal for sticking behind furniture, and it’s also one of the best chargers I’ve used in those notoriously loose airport and airplane AC outlets. For a limited time, get it for $25 after you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAPC104 at checkout.

Advertisement

#3: Nintendo 2DS XL

Refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL with a $25 eBay Gift Card (Black) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a $25 eBay Gift Card for a low $100. This particular unit is refurbished by Nintendo, so you’re basically guaranteed one that’s working properly.



Advertisement

This comes with the AC Adapter, stylus (color may vary), 4GB micro SD Card, 6 AR Cards, and the gift card is sent to you via email. For what it’s worth, this is selling for $50 more on Amazon, and without the gift card. So, this is a terrific time to buy, while supplies last.

#4: SOCKS

20% Off Select Socks Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

20% Off Select Socks | Backcountry



Spending money on anything but the most basic socks has never made sense to me. They completely obscured by your shoes most of the time, so who cares if they look good? And inevitably, I will lose one half of the pair. (That being said, wacky novelty socks bring me an unreasonable amount of joy.)



Advertisement

Anyway, for this Backcountry sock sale, I can make an exception to my basic socks only rule. Over 700 sock styles are up to 20% off, including ones from reader favorite Smartwool. So go ahead and seize the opportunity to treat your feet to something nice.

Advertisement

#5: JACH’S

62% Off Jachs Core Essentials Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Guys could just about build half their wardrobe from Jachs’ Core Essentials collection. The brand’s tees, henleys, polos, and jackets are versatile, built to last, and come in a variety of colors.



Today, you can get anything you want from the collection on this page for 62% off with promo code KINJACORE. That brings starting prices down to just $17 for basic tees, and you can get free shipping too on orders of over $100.

Advertisement

#6: REI OFFER

Advertisement

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through November 14 it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.



Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, and be sure to add the $20 membership to your cart, and you’ll receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status.

Advertisement

Wouldn’t you know it, the company’s extensive End of Season clearance sale is still going strong, so you should have no trouble finding plenty of deals to hit that $100 threshold.

Advertisement

#7: Morakniv Outdoor Knife

Morakniv Outdoor Knife, 4.1-Inch Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now you can pick up a 4.1-inch Morakniv for an all-time low price of $13. Whether you want a cheap way to start carving spoons, or want a utility knife for just-in-case situations when you’re camping, this Morakniv is an excellent option.



It offers a Sandvik stainless steel 4.1" blade and a handy sheath with a belt clip. Just make sure to leave it behind when you fly this fall.

Advertisement

#8: PACKING CUBE

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $25 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Advertisement

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

Advertisement

Of course, packing cubes make it easier to separate your socks, underwear, shirts, and pants while packing, but I really love them on trips where I’m staying in multiple locations over the course of several nights. I’ll pack everything I need for my first hotel stay in one cube, and everything I need for the second location in a second cube. That way, I don’t have to unpack my entire suitcase in each hotel. I’m not saying this happens often, but it’s great, okay!

Advertisement

#9: POSTURE CORRECTOR

Posture Corrector for Men and Women Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you reading this while slouched over in your office chair? It’s time to do something about that terrible posture. Right now, you can get a popular and well-reviewed Posture Corrector for $17 on Amazon, or about $3 less than usual. Who knows, when you’re done using this, you might just be an inch or two taller than you realize!



Advertisement

#10: Backcountry Essentials

Up to 55% Off Warm Essentials Image : Backcountry

Advertisement

As temperatures start to drop, staying warm becomes the top priority. Backcountry clearly agrees, because they’re marking down over 1,400 items, all dedicated to keeping you feeling cozy through the winter. For a limited time, you can save up to 55% on these warm essentials, including jackets, vests, hats, socks, blankets, and more, so stock up now and get ready to snuggle up to your new stuff.