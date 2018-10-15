Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Anova Sous-Vide



Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but until today, we hadn’t seen a deal on the company’s newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets.In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for $79 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

#2: Sonos Refurbs



Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

#3: LEGO Apollo

LEGO’s 1969 piece Saturn V Apollo kit is usually out of stock at major retailers, but Amazon actually has it on sale for $105 right now, or $15 off its MSRP right now. That’s a great price for a kit that size, let alone such a coveted one. The set lets you build and simulate an entire Apollo mission, from launch, to orbit, to moon landing, to splashdown, and the included minifigs have as much personality as Neil Armstrong.



#4: Akira Box Set

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $121 price is really good, but there are currently some third party sellers offering it for as low as $113 as well.

#5: Mosquito Shield



This $15 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $15 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer, rather than the beginning of fall.

#6: Arcade Cabinets



Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available to preorder once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release tomorrow.

#7: 20% Off Premium Socks



If you didn’t find the socks you wanted in REI’s clearance sale, Backcountry just started its own 20% off sock sale. Options include plenty of reader-favorite Smartwools and Darn Toughs, but that’s just for starters. Sock sales are never the most exciting sales, but this is a great chance to stock up on socks that will last.

#8: OBD2 Scanner

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code P6QZFB2Z), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

#9: USB Power Meter



Wondering if all those USB chargers you’ve collected actually put out as much power as they claim? This $7 dongle sits between your charger and a phone or tablet, and displays easy-to-read voltage and amperage figures so you can see how much power is really flowing through. Just be sure to use promo code HI5QMGI9 at checkout to save.

#10: USB-C Docking Stations



The USB-C port on your computer can accomplish a lot, if you’ll let it. These discounted Sabrent docking stations turn a single USB-C connection into multiple other types of ports, including 4K monitor outputs.

Prices start at $50 for a cube that can output a single 4K HDMI display (plus ethernet and several USB-A ports), or you can opt for a model with a lot more outputs. Just note that one is Mac compatible, and one only works with Windows.

No matter which model you choose, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.