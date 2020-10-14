The 10 Best Deals of October 14, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s October 14, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the best that Prime Day has to offer! Stan Bong Joon-Ho and snag Parasite on Blu-ray. Become the plant parent of your dreams with a succulent garden for your apartment. Reminisce about your pre-quarantine life with a drone to peruse your old stomping grounds.

#1: samsung frame 55" 4k tv

Samsung Frame 55" 4K TV Image : Samsung

Maybe you need a new TV. But you probably don’t need a big TV that can double as a picture frame when you’re not getting your binge on. Still, if there’s no talking you out of it, this 55" 4k TV from Samsung comes wrapped in a frame that might look just fine on your wall. Framed TVs seem a bit goofy, but hey, do your thing.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Le Creuset cast iron pots

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot Image : Le Creuset

Hey home cooks, get your hands on a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Pot for $180. It’s 40% off for Prime Day and can make soups, casseroles, and whatever else. Plus, it’ll look good on your stovetop or dining room table. I would go ahead and bring it to your (smaller) Thanksgiving and Holiday get-togethers just so you can brag about how pretty it is. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: airpods 2 wired charging



Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $115 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.

At $115, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly compliment the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

This article was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#4: DJI Mavic mini



DJI Mavic Mini Combo $399 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

The mini-drone by DJI is able to take to the skies for 30 minutes, capturing HD videos and 12MP of aerial photos. It’s a perfect peripheral to use at a park or your own garden in taking some fantastic footage.

It weighs at 250 grams, which means it’s under the weight requirement to register the device with the government, so you can use it right away.

The DJI Fly App is the recommended way to control the drone through your smartphone, so you can accurately control it for as long as the battery lasts.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#5: vitamix a3300 64oz smart blender



Vitamix A3300 64oz Smart Blender Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Look, paying $500 for a blender is just not the biz, OK, and I’m even having problems justifying the purchase after this Prime-exclusive $150 discount. But if you have a sore need for something that can liquify absolutely anything in quick fashion, this is the safest choice.

This 64oz blender has variable speed control and a pulse feature to get your chops just right, and with smartphone app connectivity, you’ll be able to load up over a dozen blending programs to cover more than 500 recipes.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: kindle paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Image : Amazon

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $85, so grab it while you can.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#7: 11 pack of succulents

11 Pack of Two-Inch Tall Succulents Graphic : The Inventory

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life, and can brighten a small space. Today take 20% off this pack of eleven two-inch tall succulents from Costa Farms. You’ll see the discount applied at checkout.

Succulents are easy to take care of and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills as I have them in my bedroom. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture. They ship in lightweight grower’s pots made from a 100% recyclable material. Costa Farms plants are grown in premium soil to ensure healthy happy plants upon delivery. Get in touch with your inner Earth Momma or Plant Daddy and fill your space with delightful green for a few dollars less.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: smart garage door opener

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener $17 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

This is a smart peripheral where it can attach itself to an existing garage, and automate the opening and closing when required. Once it links up to the MyQ app, you can receive notifications of when it opens and closes.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener also works with select Amazon Prime members in certain areas, where deliveries can be securely arranged between the delivery driver and you from the MyQ app.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#9: Parasite blu-ray



If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing. Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For Prime Day, Amazon is selling Parasite for $15 on Blu-ray, down 40% from what it was previously.

For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, The Host, an earlier Bong Joon-Ho film from 2006, is also discounted, to $9 on the site. While I haven’t seen it myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in Seol’s Han River. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: crest whitening strips



Crest Whitening Strips Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

What’s the better value: a $300 dentist bill or a $28 box of whitening strips? Before you make that expensive trip, try out these Crest no-slip teeth whiteners. They supposedly remove up to 14 years of staining for up to 12 months, and there are two other “Express” strips for a quick same-day result, perfect for an unexpected hot date. The standard treatments require a 30-minute application once a day, which is totally reasonable to improve that already rock star smile of yours.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.