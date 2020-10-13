The 10 Best Deals of October 13, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s October 13, Prime Day: Part 1–Uprising, and we at Kinja Deals are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day. Double-check that you’re getting the recommended 10,000 steps per day around your living room with a new FitBit Versa 2. Expand Alexa’s domain over your home/office/gym by snagging an Echo Flex with a LIFX Smart Bulb. And if the cold weather has you craving some homemade soup, take a gander at the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1.

If you’re still itching for more deals, feel free to peruse Tuesday’s best deals overall.



#1: vava 4k uhd laser projector

Vava 4K UHD Laser TV Projector Image : VAVA

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short-throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash $600 off the list price, no promo code required, for only the next 12 hours. Available in both black and white finishes, this is the perfect excuse to overhaul your home theater just in time for the eagerly anticipated Borat 2, which I’ll be watching, as one does, with MY WIIIIIFE later this month on Amazon Prime.

#2: Instant pot ultra 10-in-1

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 $50 | Amazon Graphic : The Inventory

The Instant Pot has become a phenomenon in the last few years, and some varieties such as the Instant Pot Ultra are featured in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale at 58% off. It’s the perfect appliance for the coming holidays such as Thanksgiving and can be easily programmed to cook many different foods while you can focus on the other tasks at hand.

#3: irobot roomba 692



iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum | $200 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

The Roomba has become a staple in houses these last few years. It can abide to a schedule or be given commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or through its own app. The 692 model is 38% off its usual price on Amazon Prime Day 2020, so it would be a perfect gift for someone who may need assistance in cleaning their home for when they are out on an errand.

#4: sony wh-1000xm4 headphones



Sony WH-1000XM4 with $25 Amazon Gift Card | $298 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup. They feature fantastic sound and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

As this also comes with a $25 gift card, you’re to spend that on something else for Prime Day.

#5: Oral-b pro 5000 electric toothbrush



Oral-B Pro 5000 Electric Toothbrush | $55 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Everything changes when an electric toothbrush arrives. More plaque is removed here, mainly thanks to the 2-minute timer it gives, split into smaller chunks for each section of the mouth. This device has Bluetooth so it can track how well your brushing is going through an app. It’s also rechargeable, so there’s a low chance of it losing charge when needed.

#6: Sandisk extreme 512gb microsd Card



SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC | $80 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

As every year passes memory cards become more expansive and cheaper, and that’s further shown here on Amazon’s Prime Day. This SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC can be slotted into a Nintendo Switch or a Camera that supports this memory type, and you can store as many videos, photos, and games as the memory card can handle, alongside very fast read and write speeds.

#7: echo flex and smart bulb

Echo Flex with Alexa LIFZ Smart Bulb | $10 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

On Prime Day 2020, the Echo Flex with a LIFX Smart Bulb is 71% off, which enables you to have Alexa wherever there is an electric socket in your home. Alongside this, the deal also comes with a smart bulb that can be added as an Alexa skill, so you can command it to switch on or off whenever you need it to.

#8: samsung galaxy note 20 5g



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (128GB Unlocked Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones are pretty expensive now, and that’s because they come with a ton of cutting edge tech and high-end features meant mostly for the pro-iest of pros. But today, you can save $250 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, unlocked for use on almost any GSM or CDMA carrier in the United States, including Verizon. This is a Prime Day exclusive deal.

#9: Fitbit versa 2



Fitbit Versa 2 | $128 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

This smartwatch from Fitbit is 29% off for Prime Day, where it can measure your sleep and fitness throughout the day. It also has Alexa built-in, so you can command any lights or music that are connected, to be switched on as soon as you speak into the Versa 2. It comes with small and large bands so you can make sure that the Versa 2 fits your wrist, while also feeling comfortable.

#10: abakan down alternative comforter



Abakan Luxury Down Alternative Comforter (Twin) Image : Abakan

If you’re on the hunt for a warm and cozy comforter to keep you shielded from the cold in the months and years ahead, you can find a great deal during Prime Day. This Abakan luxury down alternative comforter is claimed to be “hotel quality,” and you can use it either as-is or to fill a duvet cover.

However you use it, the price is appealing indeed: the twin size version of the ivory version seen above is nearly 50% off at $40 right now, and there are other size and color combinations that hit even higher percentage discounts. Have a look while these Prime member-exclusive prices last!

