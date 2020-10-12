The 10 Best Deals of October 12, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s October 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals in celebration of Indigenous People’s Day. That’s right. Take that Christopher Columbus! Kick off your outdoor screening of documentaries on Indigenous tribes of South America with a new Anker projector. Engage in pleasure activism with a virtual trip to Bellesa’s sitewide sale. Maybe even escape your postcolonial reality with a game of Final Fantasy X.

Advertisement

And if you’re still craving more socially conscious deals, check out Monday’s best deals overall.



#1: Anker projectors

Up to 34% off Anker Projectors Image : Anker

Advertisement

Maybe quarantine has shown you that your TV just isn’t cutting it anymore. Or maybe you’d just rather have a tiny lil projector that’ll bounce with you from room to room for all the streaming you’re doing these days. Today, you can grab a few of Anker’s projectors for a solid discount.

The Nebula Apollo is a mini projector that’ll fit as snugly in your bag as it does on your shelf. Right now it’s $105 off, bringing the price down to $245. With a resolution of 854 x 480, the picture won’t be super great, but that should be fine if you’re just binging New Girl or getting through your YouTube queue.

If you want a mini projector with better resolution, the Nebula Capsule II is down from $580 to $400, and boasts a 720p resolution. Still not the best you could get, but for the price you’re getting a portable projector that, once going out is safe again, you can plop in a bag and take with you on a trip. You could also grab the original Nebula for $330, saving you $130.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve got a bit of cash to spend and you’re looking to flesh out your new home theater, there’s the Nebula Cosmos Max, the company’s 4k projector. Unfortunately, even with a $610 discount, you’ll still have to shell out nearly $1,200.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Bellesa Boutique Sitewide

20% off Anything INVENTORY! Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa aren’t just great to us they really enjoy spreading the love. On Cardi B’s 28th birthday this weekend not only did they send her a huge multitiered cake but they included a massive goodie box of their best sellers and favorites, 18 to be exact. Because Bellesa just can’t stop being so generous they are giving our lovely readers 20% off anything with the code INVENTORY!.

Here’s everything Cardi got for you glorious birthday: Air by Bellesa, Dea by Bellesa, Nirvana by Bellesa, Aurora by Bellesa, Satisfyer Pro 2, Satisfyer Pro 3, Jack Rabbit’s Thrusting Rabbit, Hidden Pleasure Panties Wireless, Impressions N5 Vibrating Dildo with Suction Cup, Midnight Lace Blindfold, Midnight Lace Collar/Leash, Midnight Lace Crop, Midnight Lace Paddle, Midnight Nipple Clips, We-Vibe Chorus, Womanizer Premium, Halo by Bellesa, A-Play Vibe Beginner Plug, and their Bras Suck Tee.

Advertisement

Looks like she received some of our favorites too including the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa’s Nirvana Wand. I personally can’t think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with sugar, spice, and everything from Bellesa. If this wasn’t a WAP weekend for Cardi then I don’t know what would be.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Pro 2 Buy for $47 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Free shipping on orders over $29.

This article was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Final Fantasy X|X-2 for Switch

Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

While Final Fantasy X and its divisive sequel aren’t quite the most fondly remembered in the longstanding JRPG series, it does hold up better than most of the games which preceded it, even without the full-on makeover treatment that graced Final Fantasy VII earlier this year. Yes, it’s true, Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch is merely a remaster of the original games, their assets upscaled for a more recent console than their native PS2. Still, with 60 rearranged music tracks, it sounds better than ever. Plus you get to experience the infamous Tidus laugh all over again—in breathtaking high definition.



No matter how you feel about the Sphere Grid upgrade system or blitzball mini game (my wife loves it, I’m inclined to disagree), much of the series’ charm is still intact. The move to a “conditional turn-based” (CTB) combat system, as opposed to its former active time-based, remains controversial to this day. However, compared to modern-day entries like Final Fantasy XV, it’s much more comparable to its predecessors. And for Kingdom Hearts players who never got around to it, you’ll finally get to know Wakka, Rikku, and Auron on a deeper level. (Speaking of which, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also 40% off as of this writing.) For $25, maybe it’s time to finally give Final Fantasy X a shot, or revisit it for the first time in over a decade and indulge in some nostalgia.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $50 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: wayfair wall art

Up to 60% off Wall Art Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything. This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.

Advertisement

Speaking a being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a touch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper. Oooh la la!

Advertisement

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section. Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If beautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray

Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everybody poops as we’ve been told so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today only take 25% off a small selection of the Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles on sale currently for just $7. I got a sample box when they first emerged and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room garden-fresh the honey or peony ones would be ideal. I have to say Stars & Spritz is pretty intriguing as a scent combo with sea salt and eucalyptus too. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs have an accident and I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: eufy smart scale c1

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $20 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

Advertisement

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: TaoTronics cool mist humidifier

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier MIST001 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

It’s starting to get a little chilly outside, so protect your nose from those annual nose bleeds, get your hands on a TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier, only $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. As for the water capacity, it’s 1.6 gallons, and allows up to 30 hours of use without refilling and is super quiet! Grab it before its gone.

G/O Media may get a commission TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier Buy for $30 from TaoTronics Use the promo code MIST001

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: ipad mini

Advertisement

If you don’t mind your Apple tablets in miniature form, today is an excellent opportunity to try out the latest iPad Mini. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $336, a $63 discount and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

The 7.9-inch display means it isn’t too far removed from “phone” territory, but this is the perfect size for reading, casual gaming, and light browsing. It’s also now great for note taking and art thanks to the added Apple Pencil support, which is a separate $95 purchase if you so desire. Despite the smaller size, you’re still hitting Apple’s preferred 10-hour battery mark on a full charge. Ships immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: logitech g533 gaming headset

Logitech G533 Wireless Headset Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This wireless Logitech headset is nearly down to its lowest price ever. Walmart has it for just $1 more than the previous best at $66. Crashing all the way from a $150 MSRP, the Logitech G533 features 7.1 surround sound with DTS Headphone:X, they work up to 15 meters from the base, and they’ll last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

There’s a ton of padding for comfort in this sleek minimalist design, and with on-ear volume controls and flip-to-mute, there’s not a whole lot getting in your way during intense gaming sessions. WIth the Logitech app, you’ll be able to customize EQ levels and per-channel volume, perfect for amplifying the sounds of those Call of Duty foot soldiers running up behind you.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.