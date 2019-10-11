The 10 Best Deals of October 11, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

#1 rei

End of Season Sale Image : REI

The end of the season is the best time to buy up all the gear you’ll need for next year. That’s why you really have no excuse not to shop REI’s End of Season Sale, where you can score over 10,000 apparel, outerwear, footwear, camping, and hiking items for up to 50% off.



Save on such coveted gear as the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack (Men’s & Women’s), the men’s Patagonia Houdini Snap T Pullover Jacket, and The North Face Base Camp Slides (Men’s & Women’s), to name a few. But if you have specific brand loyalties, I’d recommend heading over to the sale page and filtering by brand. A bunch of your favorites are up for grabs:



You’ll definitely need time to sort through thousands of deals, so clear your weekend, and start shopping now.

#2 dolby vision hdr

Vizio E65-F1 Dolby Vision 4K 65" TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re heading into one of the best TV-watching periods of the year: Football is in midseason, the NBA and NHL are both ramping up, summer blockbusters are coming out on video, and fall TV shows are starting to premiere.



So if you’re not happy with your current home theater, you could do a lot worse than to upgrade to this 65" Vizio E-Series set for $500, an all-time low. That’s a great price for just about any screen of that size, but the 4K Vizio even manages to pack in local dimming for improved contrast (it’s only 12 zones, but that’s still a lot better than none), and even Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good kind of HDR, for the record).

#3 wayfair

Up to 70% Off Super Sale Graphic : Wayfair

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their October Super Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 70% off everything from area rugs, to bedding, to living room seating, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.



#4 casper

10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

#5 adidas

Adidas Shoes, Men Women Kids

Adidas Men Women Kids Image : Nordstrom Rack

Run—don’t walk—to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, women’s shoes and apparel, men’s shoes and apparel, and kicks and clothes for kids are on sale. You’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this fall.



#6 Philips Norelco Oneblade

The Philips Norelco OneBlade has been my shaver of choice for years, and one of our favorite shaving products ever, and you can grab the already-cheap trimmer for $10 off today.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and rarely gets discounted outside of the holidays. I’ve paid full price for two of them (one for home, one for my suitcase), and I’d do it again.

#7 osprey

Osprey Pack Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Osprey makes some of the most popular hiking backpacks out there, and Amazon’s running a sale on a boatload of gear for your next adventure. Everything from bags, dry sacks, zipper sacks, packing cubes, and more.



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. (Also check out the huge REI sale going on right now for more.)

#8 click & grow mini smart garden

Click & Grow Mini Smart Garden Photo : Amazon

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $75 today from Amazon today, a full $25 less than usual.



The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, this thing is pretty similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, it looks like like an Apple product in the best possible way.

#9 philips sonicare flexcare+

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to get serious about oral hygiene, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ is down to just $65 on Woot.



It’s one of the best, most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering five modes, so you can adjust how intensely the it’ll brush your teeth to brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

This $65 price is one of the lowest we’ve seen, and currently $50 off what it’s selling for on Amazon. Get yours before it’s sold out.

#10 funko marvel advent calendar

Funko Marvel Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you saw our spoilerific preview of Funko’s Marvel Advent calendar and decided that you wanted one (despite the criminal snubbing of Ant Man), it’s back down to an all-time low $40 on Amazon today.



Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 tiny Marvel heroes and villains ready to duke it out on your desk. You’re supposed to wait until December to start opening the calendar day by day, but we won’t go Hulk if you wanted to open a few of your favorites early.

And if you missed it yesterday, Funko’s Harry Potter calendar is also down to $38.