Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Dyson Discounts

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 25% off any order (maximum $75 discount) with promo code JUSTDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



Advertisement

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $169 after the discount is applied. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $250 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

If you’ve had your eye on the absurd-but-somehow-worth-it Dyson hair dryer, $220 (after discount) is the best price we’ve ever seen.

#2: Weighted Blankets

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $52 | Amazon | Promo code LNHKHASK

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $63 | Amazon | Promo code L6EMAB8D

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $103 | Amazon | Promo code MEHW7BLX

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#3: Dress Shoes

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not often you can find quality leather shoes for an affordable price, but here we are. Amazon is discounting several styles and colors of men’s leather shoes from Lethato Footwear, with everything priced at either $85 or $94. If you need a good pair of chukka boots, or dress shoes that are affordable and look good, this Gold Box is for you.

#4: Ratchet Belts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $47 each, or $15 less than usual, today only. Made from premium top-grain leather, you can choose from nearly 20 different colors and buckle finishes.

#5: gummy Vitamins

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’re never too old for gummy vitamins, and Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several varieties and formulas for men, women, and kids, today only as part of a Gold Box deal. There are dozens of options available, so you’re sure to find one for your medicine cabinet.

#6: $140 Robotic Vacuum

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $140 after clipping the $40 coupon. Now you’ll have more time to do the dishes and clean the bathroom!

#7: GreenWorks Mower

Photo: Amazon

There’s really very little reason for most people to use gas-powered lawnmowers these days. They’re loud, they require a fair amount of maintenance, they’re a disaster for the environment, and most importantly, electric mowers have gotten really good.



This 21" model includes two batteries that should give you a combined 70 minutes of mowing time. It almost always sells between $290 and $400, but Woot’s currently marking it down to an all-time low $200. I know it’s not exactly grass mowing season in most of the country, but by buying it now, rather than in the spring, you’ll save a bundle.

#8: Space Heater

Photo: Amazon

Is it really almost space heater season? The DeLonghi Mica Panel Heater was one of our readers’ five favorite space heaters, and the only nomination that utilized its uniquely slim form factor. Amazon has it today for $68, which is the cheapest it’s been since January.



Advertisement

It comes with a wheeled base, but you can take that off and mount it straight to your wall like a futuristic-looking radiator, if you don’t want it taking up floor space.

#9: LEGO Tower Bridge

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s ~4,300 piece London Tower Bridge is one of the most elaborate and detailed architectural sets in the LEGO ecosystem, and $195 is the best price we’ve ever seen on it. It even includes a little double decker bus! The only thing that’s not realistic is the deep blue water representing the Thames, but we’ll keep a stiff upper lip and let it slide.

#10: Black Ops 4

Screenshot: Amazon

Black Ops 4 is out tomorrow, which means today is your last chance to preorder and get a $10 Amazon credit with your Prime membership. Order now (pysical or digital), and you’ll get the credit added to your account in 30-35 days.

Just to refresh your memory, this year’s Call of Duty entry includes three zombie experiences at launch, and (of course) a battle royale mode.