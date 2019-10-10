The 10 Best Deals of October 10, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Advertisement

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: CABLE TIES

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Advertisement

#2: NINTENDO SWITCH

Refurbished Nintendo Switch 32GB Console POWERTEN

Advertisement

eBay’s offering up a brand new Nintendo Switch for just $234 if you use the promo code POWERTEN on checkout. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.



This is sold by Nintendo, so it’s pretty easy to assume they did the refurbishing right. For what it’s worth, this seems like a much better deal than the one Amazon’s currently offering.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch: The Kotaku Review The Nintendo Switch is a fascinating new game console built around a novel and well-executed… Read more

Advertisement

#3: ONESIES

Silver Lilly One Piece Halloween Costumes Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

In case you missed yesterday’s deal on discounted onesies, Amazon’s making sure you’ve got another shot. Today, Silver Lilly one piece Halloween costumes are heavily discounted, so you can dress up as a shark, walrus, or dinosaur for Halloween.



For what it’s worth, the choices today’s choices are an improvement, with multiple viable options for everyone and not just VSCO girls. These discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out (unless Amazon’s got another one for tomorrow.) So be sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. I, for one, want this shark one real bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#4: CBD

Advertisement

If you’re in need of some chill vibes, why not give CBD a try? Acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide in honor of World Mental Health Day, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code HEALTHMENTAL to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell.



Advertisement

#5: PROOF NOVA JACKET

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.



It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.

Advertisement

#6: YAMAZAKI SALE

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

Advertisement

#7: URBAN OUTFITTERS

Extra 40% Off Sale Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Advertisement

Urban Outfitters does way more than just outfit you; the cool-kid superstore also hooks up your home and beauty routine with trendy stuff that’s sure to please any millennial. For a limited time, go all out on UO, since they’re taking up to an extra 40% off their entire sale section. That means a whole heap of extra discounted men’s and women’s clothes, accessories, home decor, and other miscellaneous items are down to highly reasonable prices, so shop now.



#8: FUNKO POTTER

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

December is still a way’s off, but there’s nothing stopping you from buying Funko’s Harry Potter Advent calendar right now. You can even crack open some of the days to collect your favorite tiny Funko characters...we won’t tell.



Advertisement

These aren’t full-sized Funko figures, unfortunately, but they are pretty cute. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for any Potterhead in your life.

Advertisement

#9: SUITCASE

Hardside NinetyGo Lightweight Hardshell TSA Compliant Suitcase with Brake System Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Holiday travel season is just around the corner, and if your suitcase has seen better days, you can upgrade to Domie’s new 20" carry-on for $110 with promo code 6VKJCY5S.



This hardsided rollaboard has plenty of interior pockets for organizing your stuff, a built-in TSA lock, and a German polycarbonate shell that resists scratches, dents, and cracks. And while it doesn’t feature a built-in battery, it does have something I haven’t seen in many suitcases: a wheel lock switch. So if you’re sitting on uneven terrain waiting on your Uber, or using the top of the suitcase as a makeshift desk at the airport, one flick of the switch ensures that your bag will stay put.

Advertisement

Promo code 6VKJCY5S will save you $20, and should work on all three colors.

Advertisement

#10: POSTMATES

$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

Advertisement

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!