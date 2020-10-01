The 10 Best Deals of October 1, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Welcome to October! Finally, our home décor can match the spookiness of the news cycle. To welcome Hallows Month, we at Kinja Deals have put together a list of the top ten deals of the day.

Watch your favorite horror movies with the TaoTronics TV Soundbar. Refresh your stock of face mask filters in preparation for socially distanced trick-or-treating. And if you’re looking to escape to a virtual reality, load a game of Borderlands 3 on either your Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

And if you’re still looking for more savings, take a look at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Taotronics TV Soundbar

TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar SOUND23 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers for audio output while watching movies and TV or playing games, then you can give yourself an easy and instant audio upgrade with this TaoTronics bargain.

Right now, TaoTronics’ 32” TV soundbar is marked down to just $55 from the brand’s own shop when you use the promo code SOUND23. That’s a $25 savings off the list price for a soundbar that Amazon customers love, with a 4.4-star rating across nearly 4,500 reviews.

This soundbar connects easily to your TV via optical, AV, or RCA cables, with both the optical and AV-to-RCA cables included alongside a wireless remote and mount kit. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth to pump out tunes in your space.

#2: Fenty beauty skinsticks

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For a short time, it seems like Fenty Beauty is having a sale on select items and their Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks are $18, down from their original price of $25. You can use them as a blush or highlight, and because the goddess Robyn Rihanna Fenty created them, they look great on every skin tone—light or dark! There are 15 shades to choose from, so what are you even waiting for?

#3: Borderlands 3

If you haven’t played Borderlands 3 yet, it’s time to stop making excuses. At just $8 in Best Buy’s deal of the day (Xbox One, PS4), you can’t not pick it up at this point. Claptrap be damned, you’re in for another eventful and raucous trip to not just Pandora, but several other vault-keeping locales. Take your frustrations out with this loot shooter on either Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

It’s also a perfect time to snag the game if you’re planning on upgrading to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year. Both versions will gain split-screen support for three or four players on new consoles, as well as the ability to play single-player in 4K at 60 frames per second - a free upgrade across the board.

#4: Bellesa Two-Day sale

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

#5: Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Hub

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA0929 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA0929, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

#6: Nubwo gaming headset gold box

Nubwo Stereo Gaming Headset Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you need to keep it down at night or you’re training your ear for the pitter patter of your enemies, a gaming headset is ideal to keep around. This Nubwo N7 stereo headset is only $17, making it perfect for first time buyers or as backup for your daily drivers. It features an adjustable noise cancelling microphone and soft foam cups on the ears to give it staying power on your head. This 3.5mm headset works with anything that has a headphone jack, so whether you’re Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile, you’re good to go.

#7: samsung jet cordless vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What hasn’t Samsung made? We know they make a lot of different things very well and this Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum is no different. Today at Best Buy take $150 off and get to efficiently and thorough cleaning.

This six-pound cordless vacuum can handle both wet and reusable microfiber pads. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about an hour off of a single charge so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with the 180-degree swivel head makes it a lot easier to maneuver on stairs and all the other hard to reach places. There’s a five-layer HEPA filtration system which is one of the best on the market. The digital display makes it a lot easier to know what’s going on with the vacuum. It tells you not only the battery level but it also monitors as airflow issues, clogs, and missing filters so you’ll be alerted quickly of a problem. The dustbin is dishwasher safe so easy to clean when the time comes.

This item will ship for free.

#8: Logitech G604 Wireless Mouse

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

#9: Face mask filters

Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at SideDeal if you’re running low.

#10: tosot dehumidifier

Tosot Dehumidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If your basement is a little stuffy, you should try out this Tosot 1,500 square foot dehumidifier. For today only, it’s a low $128. It’ll suck up about 20 pints of moisture for basements, bedrooms, or even a large bathroom. The device will beep when it’s time to change the drain bucket, or if manual labor isn’t your thing you can grab a 3/4 drain hose to remove the water into a floor drain or pump. Grab it before it’s gone.

