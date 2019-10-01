Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 all-clad cookware

All-Clad skillets are among the most popular pieces of cookware we’ve ever posted, and Amazon’s marked the 12" tri-ply down to its lowest price in about two years.



These skillets feature a durable stainless steel cooking surface, an even and rapid-heating aluminum core, and a beautiful stainless exterior, all sandwiched together to create the ultimate pan. And, like all All-Clad items, it comes with a lifetime warranty, though you probably won’t need it so long as you treat it well.

#2 the frame tvs

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

#3 usb-c car charger

Graphic: Amazon

Your next car charger should have USB-C Power Delivery, and one of our favorites is down to the best price we’ve seen with exclusive promo code KINJAPDS2.



Anker’s PowerDrive Speed+ 2 car charger includes one PowerIQ 2.0 port that can pump out Quick Charge speeds, plus a 30W USB-C PD port that’ll be fast enough to charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch during a long road trip. But even during your normal commute, you could leverage that extra power to get more juice into your phone (even an iPhone with the right cable) before you reach your destination, even while you crank it up to full brightness while streaming audio and running your GPS.

#4 columbia

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code COLSAVE. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.



#5 joseph joseph knife organizer

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Not everyone has room for or wants a knife block on their counter. If you prefer to organize these things out of sight, a drawer organizer is your best bet. You can get the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for $8 when you clip $2 coupon. You can safely store up to nine knives, with room for blades up to nine inches in length.



#6 vornado fan

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vornado makes some of the most popular fans out there, and you can get their large whole room air circulator for an all-time low $70 on Amazon right now.



Designed to sit on the floor, the relatively small Vornado is capable of moving air up to 100 feet. Most people associate fans with summer heat, but if parts of your home are better-heated than others in the winter, a circulator like this can help move that warm air more evenly throughout your house.

The fan’s already slightly backordered, and we expect it to sell out in short order, so lock in your order before the deal gets blown away.

#7 vudu 4k movies

Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, you probably own a 4K TV. But the vast majority of the things you watch on it are not 4K. It’s time to change that.



For a limited time, Vudu’s running a sale on 22 popular films (priced at $7-$8 each), including recent releases like Detective Pikachu and Shazam, and must-owns like The Dark Knight, The Notebook, and The Lord of the Rings. When you make your purchase, just be sure to select the UHD option to get the full 4K and Dolby Atmos experience.

Best of all, all of the films are compatible with Movies Anywhere, so you can link your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

#8 posture corrector

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you reading this while slouched over in your office chair? It’s time to do something about that terrible posture. If you’ve always wanted to try a corrector, now’s your chance. Get a Posture Corrector for Men and Women for $15 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon. Who knows, when you’re done using this, you might just be an inch or two taller than you realize!



#9 the office pop chart

Photo: Pop Chart

If you have any fans of The Office on your holiday shopping list, you can can ahead and cross them off, because Pop Chart’s latest poster is the perfect gift for any Dunder Mifflinite.



The 36 x 24 print features nearly 200 characters that appeared on the show (including six of Michael Scott’s more memorable characters), along with their names, job titles, and in true Pop Chart fashion, color-coded labels to situate them within The Office’s cinematic universe. For example, yellow titles indicate Dundie award winners, different shades of green tell you if the character ever worked at Athlead or The Michael Scott Paper Company, and red labels highlight any romantic connections between the characters (Captain Jack - One night stand: Meredith Palmer).

If you preorder with promo code SCHRUTEBUCKS by Thursday of this week, you’ll get 20% off your order, including any frames and hanging supplies you bundle. But just be warned that the print doesn’t actually ship until October 21 (they have a lot of reams of paper to get through), so we hope you can last that long.

That’s what she said.

#10 echo show 5

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Getting a free Echo Show 5 with the purchase of a Ring Doorbell Pro is a good deal. Getting the Ring Doorbell Pro for $50 off and still getting the Echo Show 5 is a great deal. If you’re a Prime member, you’re eligible for the latter right now (discount shown at checkout).



The Echo Show 5, in addition to working as a full-fledged smart display, will be able to show you a live view of your new doorbell whenever it detects motion or if someone rings it, and will even let you talk to the person at your front door without lifting a finger.

Just note that the Ring Pro only works with existing doorbell wiring; it can’t run off a battery like Ring’s other doorbells.