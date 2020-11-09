The 10 Best Deals of November 9, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day to commemorate coming back to work after the election week madness. Give your phone a break after the doomsday scroll with the Belkin 15-watt wireless charger. Relax with the Titan Pro Series reclining massage chair. And purchase that pair of AirPods Pro you’ve been saving for to listen to post-election news updates.

#1: airpods pro



Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $55 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.

We saw these drop just before Amazon Prime Day to around $200, and the price has held steady since. It’s not quite the best deal we’ve ever seen—that honor goes to an Adorama sale that dropped them to $190 about a week ago—but it’s close!

#2: crest whitening strips



Crest Whitening Strips Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

What’s the better value: a $300 dentist bill or a $30 box of whitening strips? Before you make that expensive trip, try out these Crest no-slip teeth whiteners. They supposedly remove up to 14 years of staining for up to 12 months, and there are two other “Express” strips for a quick same-day result, perfect for an unexpected hot date. The standard treatments require a 30-minute application once a day, which is totally reasonable to improve that already rock star smile of yours.

#3: Watch dogs legion

Between Brexit, second lockdowns, and the loss of an honorary royal family member, the Londoners in Watch Dogs: Legion are going through it. Making matters worse, parliament is selling out its citizens and ushering in dystopian surveillance systems, and anyone who tries to fight back is utterly and swiftly silenced. That’s why Dedsec needs you to come in and be a fearless leader against tyranny, oppression, and kingly obsessions with the original recipe.

If you’re on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, you can answer the call for just $42, the going price at Eneba when using promo code DOGSLEGION30.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you’re equipped with state of the art technology bolstered by a weaponized artificial intelligence, the same one employed by elites atop the food chain to carry out all sorts of wicked agendas.

You can hack drones, cars, air lifts, robots, and reprogram digital billboards to spread what you feel is a more righteous message. Recruit to your cause and play with practically any citizen along the way, each with their own unique perks, bonuses, and personalities. It’s troubling how many hours I’ve spent in this game just stalking random passersby and reading their glorified dating profiles, and it’s even more addictive when you get off your ass to dole out the digital punishment.

#4: titan pro series massage chair



Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue, lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.

Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.

#5: fenty juicy satin lipstick



Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick HOLIDAYFUN Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks from Fenty Beauty are one of the most pigmented and colorful items the company has and they are all gorgeous. These were a limited run but boy are they bold. The vibrant hues are for those who aim for a striking look and come in 7 shades. There are options in more traditional colors like pink and red if a strong classic vibe is your style. But there are also vivid tints like blues and purple (these ones are on sale for $13). The packaging even matches each shade, how clever. These smooth satin lipsticks will give you just the pop of color you were needing all day long.

If you are a Beauty Insider (VIB) or a Rogue member you will be able to take another 15%-20% off. If not you’ll still get the 10% off the sale price. Just use the code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout. Today is the last day that will work. These are normally $20 so this is quite a deal.

Free shipping for orders over $50 or if you’re a VIB you only need to spend $35.

#6: ninja foodi indoor grill

Advertisement

If you’re a little sad that it’s getting a bit cold to fire up the grill, try out the Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $40 off at Amazon. You’ll be able to sear, sizzle, and crisp all the burgers, franks, and ribs you desire. There are about four smart protein settings and nine customizable cooking levels, which is perfect for any budding or experienced home chef. What are you waiting for?!

#7: belkin 15w wireless charger

Belkin 15W Wireless Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Got a new phone? Well, grab a Belkin 15W Wireless Charger for a low $32, which is 20% off the original list price. It’s 15W and can charge your Andriod and Apple devices easily. There’s not much else to say, grab it before its gone!

#8: Burt’s bees dog wipes

Dogs are the best but that doesn’t mean they are always the cleanest. Totally not their fault, they were built to explore. It’s our job as fur parents to make sure we keep them clean and happy. If like me you have an adventurous pooch dog wipes are always at the ready. Today grab 150 (or 3 packs) of doggy wipes from Burt’s Bees for just $18. These are normally $27 so this a great deal if you have a messy doggo or multiple ones.

These are great to clean furry faces after meals or wipe away tears if you have a fussy pupper. The wipes help quickly get rid of a smelly situation or dirt, mud, and whatnot. These are also a wonderful option for in-between bathtime. Because it’s Bert’s you know they’re made with natural ingredients like their go-to honey. That element actually works as a natural cleanser so it helps keeps coats clean and rich in all the oils it still needs. They can be used from the top of the nose to the tip of the tail. And paws! Oh, the paws are always what needs cleaning in my house. Bert’s wipes are pH balanced and are safe for even puppies. They are also veterinarian recommended and free of any scent, sulfates, or chemicals and won’t harm your fur baby in any way.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

#9: Le creuset kitchenware



30% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Graphic : The Inventory

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

#10: arlo pro 2 security system

Arlo Pro 2 Security System Image : Arlo

Advertisement

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with one camera, for $90.If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with one camera, for $90.

