Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 black friday tv deals

Walmart has already marked down a few of the TVs listed in their Black Friday ad: Grab a smart Sharp 50" TV with HDR (though not Dolby Vision) for $249, or a 55" version for $299, both the best prices we’ve seen. If size trumps features and you don’t need smart functionality or HDR, there’s also a 65" RCA on sale for $399.

#2 rei

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI famously opts out(side) of Black Friday, but instead runs one of their biggest sales of the year leading up to Thanksgiving. It’s a distinction without a difference, and it’s live now.

Advertisement

As part of their Gear Up Get Out sale, the outdoor superstore is offering up to 30% off on select gear and clothing — including all their best stuff. Our readers’ favorite men’s socks, puffy jackets, and raincoats are just a few of the great clothing buys currently up for grabs. In terms of tech, there’s a $60 gift card available with the latest GoPro, which is the same deal we’re expecting elsewhere on Black Friday.

Don’t wait too long to bring in your haul. Everything from apparel to outdoor adventurers’ must-haves are sure to go quick, and by November 19, this sale will be off into the wild blue yonder.



#3 wayfair

Graphic: Wayfair

Wayfair’s massive holiday sale just went live, and in addition to deals on holiday decor like 5-for-$25 ornaments and artificial Christmas trees, you’ll find wide-ranging deals on furniture that you’ll use all year long. We’re talking rugs starting under $15, furniture for every corner of your bedroom, and dining furniture to fit any style of decor. Every order over $49 ships for free, so this is a great chance to give your home a bit of a refresh.



#4 goruck

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GORUCK makes our readers’ favorite backpack, and anyone that follows the company knows that they’re not so big on the whole discount thing. This weekend’s Veteran’s Day sale is one of the biggest sales they’ve ever run, and it’s a great opportunity to save on a high end bag, or some clothes.

The reader-favorite GR1 isn’t discounted, but it does come with a free 3L Field Pocket. A few of the company’s smaller backpacks are discounted though, in addition to a bunch of clothes, and some other accessories. I wouldn’t say any of it is cheap, but it’s all incredibly well made, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

#5 nordstrom

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear out some closet space: Nordstrom ushering in Black Friday with a totally separate, but still very good Fall Sale. The department store is taking up to 40% off an expansive range of items for both men and women, including regular and designer apparel, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home goods. But don’t waste any time; just like leaves in winter, this sale will be gone by November 18.

#6 fallout board game

Photo: Amazon

I don’t know why people are so worked up about Fallout 76 - it’s not like it’s the first multiplayer Fallout game, after all.



Kidding aside, the Fallout board game is excellent and cooperative, and you can pick it up for an all-time low 40 caps on Amazon today, down from the usual

$40 Fallout 131 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

#7 logitech keyboard

Logitech’s K780 keyboard can connect to essentially any modern computing device over either Bluetooth or with a USB wireless dongle, including smartphones, tablets, home theater PCs, game consoles and smart TVs as well.



Advertisement

The same could be said for a lot of wireless keyboards though, so what’s so great about this one? The K780 can stay paired to three devices at once, and switch between them at the touch of a button, so you won’t have to go through a cumbersome pairing process every time you want to switch from controlling your smart TV to your Xbox One. It’ll also run for up to two years on a pair of included AAA batteries, and even has a stand built right in for phones and tablets.

$45's the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so you never need to type in your Netflix password with a joystick ever again.

#8 game console book

Evan Amos’ Wikipedia-famous game console photography makes for a stunning coffee table book, and it’s down to an all-time low price on Amazon right now. Featuring 300 pages of full color photography spanning the entire history of video games, it also gives you a rare look inside some iconic consoles.



Advertisement

The $17 list price is already the best Amazon’s ever listed, and the $1 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper at checkout.

#9 indochino

Photo: Indochino

You know Indochino for their reader-favorite custom suits, but they also make really nice blazers and chinos, and both are on sale already for Black Friday.



All blazers (including, somewhat inexplicably, dinner jackets) are $219 with promo code BLKFRI, and the chinos come in at two pairs for $129 with the same BLKFRI code (normally $79 each). The best part? You still get to go through Indochino’s famous customization process, and pick your preferences for everything from pocket angles to hem designs to jacket liners.

#10 tatcha

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha uses gentle, simple ingredients to achieve especially glowy results — but that luxe-looking glow doesn’t come without an equally luxe price tag. Today, though, Tatcha is taking 20% off their entire site with promo code FRIENDS18, so it’s time to stock up.



Advertisement

The Water Cream is a best seller (Sephora has struggled to keep it in stock in the past), as is their Rice Polish. Their Essence has also received rave reviews; it’s meant to be used just after cleansing, before applying any other skincare products in order to facilitate maximum absorption. I’m personally a big fan of the Indigo Cream, a miracle product containing colloidal oatmeal meant for those with sensitive skin.