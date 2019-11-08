The 10 Best Deals of November 8, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

#1 heating pad gold box

Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

We’re at that point in the year where it is about to get cold very fast. Don’t let yourself freeze in your house. If you need a little extra warmth, shop the Pure Enrichment Heating Pad Gold Box on Amazon. Heating pads are great at keeping you warm, plus they’re also excellent for helping with aches and pains, from overexertion, cramps, and more. You can keep your feet nice and toasty with this sherpa-lined foot warmer.



#2 hasbro gold box

Hasbro Game Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Get ready for a night of family fun! You can shop all of the best Hasbro games, thanks to today’s Gold Box. You can take your pick from a variety of famous Hasbro games, like Life, Guess Who, Twister, Yahtzee, Operation, Battleship, Risk, and more.



#3 funko pop figures

Funko POP! Figure Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I think the folks who sell Funko POP! figures looked at their shelves last night, picked a bunch of random figures, and decided to put them on sale. Some of this kind of goes together but really doesn’t, at the same time.



This Funko POP! Figure Gold Box is perfect for anyone who likes Fortnite or loves Disney. There are figures from popular Disney movies like Toy Story, The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Aladdin.

#4 fels naptha

Fels-Naptha Laundry Bar Graphic : Shep McAllister

When you’ve got a bad stain you need to remove, and nothing else seems to work, turn to Fels Naptha. The laundry bar has been rescuing fabrics for over 100 years, and for $1 when you choose Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your first delivery), there’s zero reason not to stash one in your laundry room.



#5 ninja foodi

If you like to cook many different ways, but hate having eight different appliances to do so, you’re going to want to check out the Ninja Foodi. It is a pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, and steamer all wrapped up on one pretty package.



Right now, you can get a 6.5 Qt. Ninja Foodi Cooker for only $75 on Woot as a “Scratch & Dent” refurb. They may show a little bit of wear, but they’ve all been tested to be in working condition, and come with a 90 day Ninja warranty. The Foodi comes with a crisping lid, which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. You won’t need any other kitchen appliances after buying this.



#6 garmin forerunner

Garmin Forerunner 235 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

For runners, a GPS watch like the Garmin Forerunner 235 can be a valuable tool to track runs, monitor your heartbeat, and keep track of your notifications while you’re on a run. And now at $150, this powerful watch is down to the lowest price it’s been since last year’s Christmas. Feels like Black Friday came early this year.



#7 clear the rack

Guess what’s back? Clear the Rack is back.



Now through 11/11, they’re taking an extra 25% off over 14,000 already-discounted clearance styles. It’s a great chance to stock up on high end denim from the likes of Joe’s Jeans and 7 For All Mankind, athleisure from Nike or Adidas, shoes from Cole Haan, or even accessories like belts, wallets, and ties.

There’s a lot to sort through here, obviously, so drop your picks into the comments!

#8 sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Sennheiser’s wireless noise-canceling headphones were already a decent, low-cost alternative to some of the best noise-canceling headsets on the market, but with today’s price drop to $79, they’re hard to pass up. These cans have never dropped below $100 at all, so if you’ve been looking for some premium sound without the premium price, it might be time to take the plunge.



#9 jachs

Men’s Chino Pants Photo : Jachs

Are you on the hunt for some early Black Friday deals? Jachs has got you covered. Right now, you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for $39 using promo code CC39. If you want more than one pair, you can mix and mac to get three Chino pants for $100 with the code 3CC.



Some previously out-of-stock colors are back online, like slate blue and maroon. So go wild and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and bold colors as you can. Orders over $100 come with free shipping and free returns.



#10 cricut

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY-centric cutting machine that can cut through vinyl, faux leather, cardstock and other materials that you can turn into fun, technically-homemade gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. You can pick it up in a variety of colors, all of which are down to $199 today.



This model is a little bit older than the more recent Cricut Maker, but it’s also much cheaper. You can buy sheets of iron-on vinyl—or better yet, infusible ink sheets—so you can transfer your designs to T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and all sorts of other custom-made gifts.

