Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Oculus Rift

Though you’ll still need an expensive-ass computer to run it, the Oculus Rift VR system is finally approaching affordability, with the headset and controller bundle now available for $349. That’s the same price we’re expecting to see on Black Friday, so go ahead and beat the crowds now.



#2 clear the rack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you weren’t expecting another Clear the Rack sale until Black Friday, I’ve got some good new: it’s happening right now. As usual, the sale is full (and I mean ~20,000 items FULL) of really incredible deals for men and women, with tons of stuff available under $10. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off at checkout from their already discounted prices.



#3 Electric mug

Photo: Amazon

You don’t have to settle for coffee that slowly gets colder as the morning wears on. This mug has a battery and heating element built right in, and can maintain the temperature of your choice.



The Cauldryn travel mug is similar to the more popular Ember travel mug, but with a few added features. Notably, you can choose any temperature you want via an app or buttons on the mug, and it can get hot enough to actually boil water on the go, which makes it great for camping, or just making a pack of hot chocolate without leaving your desk at work.

Advertisement

The Cauldryn normally sells for $130, but you can get one for just $90, today only.

#4 patagonia

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are taking up to 50% off their Web Specials section until November 21. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself in the cold months to come.



#5 electric razor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Panasonic’s high end Arc5 electric shavers certainly aren’t cheap, but with five floating blades, you won’t find many that give you a closer or more comfortable shave. This model works wet or dry, and includes a pop-up trimmer to edge your sideburns and hard-to-reach hairs. It typically sells for around $150, but Amazon’s trimmed the price down to $100 today.

#6 dungeons & Dragons starter set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $12 on Amazon, within a buck of its all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.

#7 nike

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a big sale on Nike’s site, but today, you can save 20% on nearly 400 select styles with promo code FLASH20. There’s a good mix of shoes, apparel, and accessories in here for men, women, and even kids, including a bunch of cold weather gear.



#8 L.L.bean

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re ever planning to leave your home this winter, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off all orders with promo code FALL25 in an effort to keep you cozy, when you should be feeling just plain cold. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

#9 ncaa hoodies

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bowl season will be here before you know it, and it’ll still be cold enough for a jacket by the time March Madness finally gets here, so it’s a perfect time to grab a hoodie to represent your alma mater or adopted school. These hoodies from Fanatics are already on sale for $30, but you can save an extra $8 and get free shipping with promo code KINJANCAA.



Advertisement

Not every school is available, but those that are included usually have multiple colors and styles available.

#10 whirley pop

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Microwave popcorn sucks, but this absurdly popular Whirley Pop makes it easy to make fresh popcorn on your stovetop, without burning it. Cooking it yourself means that you can customize your oil and butter (pro tip, coconut oil makes it taste like movie theater popcorn), and it only takes about three minutes to cook, so it’s basically just as fast as the microwave.



Advertisement

$21 is an all-time low, and compared to buying microwave popcorn bags, it’ll pay for itself over time.