It's all consuming.
The 10 Best Deals of November 7, 2019

Shep McAllister
Eric Ravenscraft
and Ana Suarez
We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Melatonin gummies

Solimo 5mg Melatonin Gummies - 120 Count | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $7 on Amazon today, a new all-time low. Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.

If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights, the night before job interviews, and other particularly challenging sleep situations.

#2 sony headphones

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $245 | eBay
Update: These were briefly available for $228, but have since risen to $278, which would otherwise still be the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on them.

Update 2: They’re also on eBay for $245!

Sony’s WH1000XM3s are probably the best noise canceling over ears money can buy, and Amazon just dropped $120 off their price tag seemingly out of nowhere.

$50 discounts on these things aren’t too uncommon, but this is far and away the best deal we’ve ever seen on them. If you spend a lot of time on planes, commute on trains, or just work in an accursed open office, this will be the best $228 you spend this year. Promise.

#3 blue diamond gold box

Blue Diamond Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
We often promote a lot of candy deals, which is amazing. But obviously, we should probably also suggest moderately healthy snacks as well. Thankfully, today’s Blue Diamond Gold Box gives us that chance. Plain almonds are kind of a snore. Spice things up with a bag of Wasabi & Soy Sauce or Habanero BBQ almonds to actually enjoy this healthy snack.

#4 shuckable external drive

WD - Easystore 12TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive | $179 | Best Buy
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
If you’re a glutton for storage space, Western Digital has a 12TB external USB 3.0 drive that might be hard for you to pass up. For $179, you could store hundreds of movies, millions of songs, or <checks notes> over 8 billion pages of text files? Hey, whatever you need, friend.

Best of all, WD drives are often shuckable, meaning you can pry them open, pull out the internal hard drive and mount it in your own custom NAS. Sometimes external drives like this one are cheaper than buying the hard drives directly and, well, 12TB for $179 is nothing to sneeze at.

#5 ugg flash drive

Ugg Flash Sale | Men’s, Women’s, Kids | Nordstrom Rack
Photo: Nordstrom Rack
Uggs are one of the pricier shoes on the market. Don’t spend full price when you can snag deep discounts, thanks to Nordstrom Rack. Right now, you can shop sales on Men’s, Women’s, Kids Ugg boots. The sale prices aren’t just on shoes, though. You can get discounts on Ugg home, sleep, coats, and more.

#6 gardening supplies

Indoor Gardening Sale | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Herbs may not be very exciting. They might not add a ton of flavor to your food. They’re not the prettiest plants either. You wouldn’t buy a bouquet of herbs for your sweetheart. But at least it’s satisfying to grow herbs of your own, and with Amazon’s 30% off sale you can buy herbs like lemon thyme for $17, plant food for $16, and tools like a drop spreader for $39 to start your very own herb garden.

#7 dymo label maker

Dymo Label Maker Sale | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
There may not be stiff competition for most baller office equipment—and the fax machine sure isn’t winning it anytime soon—but if there were, obviously label makers would win. They’re cool. Having a dedicated printer for your labels printers is like having a sedia gestatoria to carry around your pope. How luxurious, how absolutely regal do labels have to be to get their own special printer?

And none are cooler than this handheld Dymo label maker, currently just $20. That’s cheaper than we’ve seen it in over a year. If you’re feeling fancier, today’s Dymo label sale has plenty more models, including this standalone Dymo label printer for $50, 10 shipping label rolls for $90, and even heat shrink tube labels for $19.

#8 samsung sound bar

Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar | $278 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
A soundbar is a simplified way to give your home theater that surround sound treatment, and this $278 soundbar from Samsung made in partnership with Harman Kardon is a powerful option to do it. You’ll have to run cables to the rear speakers, but everything else is contained in the front bar. This soundbar is usually over $400, but this is the first time we’ve seen it dip down into this price range.

#9 christmas trees

Tremendous Tree Event | Michaels
We’re technically still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but the sales have already begun. Michaels just introduced their Black Friday prices for their fake Christmas trees. Right now, you can shop pre-lit and unlit trees for up to 60% off. You can choose from tiny trees under six feet, or massive 10-foot trees that will make your home look like the center of a shopping mall.

#10 lg tvs

LG 60UM6900PUA 60" 4K TV | $400 | Best Buy
LG 65UM6950DUB 65" 4K TV | $478 | Walmart
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
4K TVs are getting cheaper than ever. Today, LG’s 60" 4K TV with HDR is down to a low $400 over at Best Buy. If you fancy something just a little bit bigger, you can head over to Walmart to find a 65" version of LG’s 4K TV, also with HDR, for just $478.

That extra 5" may not sound like a lot, but you can check out the difference at this comparison site here. Five more inches amounts to about 17% more screen real estate. And the 65" model is about 19% more expensive. Yep, that checks out.

