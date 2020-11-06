The 10 Best Deals of November 6, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 6, and we at Kinja Deals are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day. Get started on that health kick and snack on a KIND Bar Mega-Pack. Perfect your winter wardrobe with a virtual trip to JACHS NY, and save 65% on layered clothing. Then get ready for your next Zoom party with Philips Hue Lights.

#1: eight sleep pod smart mattresses



In our reader-sourced list of the best mattresses to buy earlier this year, the 11-inch thick Eight Sleep Pod was listed third for its “ability to cool/heat the bed throughout the night.” With the help of a free app for Android and iOS, the Pod is a smart mattress which brings two-zone temperature control straight to your bed so you and your partner can stay cozy all night long without fighting over the sheets. Built-in sleep tracking lets you know the quality of your sleep and how long each stage lasted, as well as the total number of hours spent catching Z’s throughout the night.

Pod Pro, a step up from the Pod, and the more popular option, according to Eight Sleep, adds an adaptive room climate and weather response option, health and HRV monitoring, GentleRise wake-up technology, and a more comfortable integrated topper that makes it an inch thicker. Lastly, the newer Pod Pro Max appends an additional layer of cushion. All three Pod mattresses are $350 off on the Eight Sleep website using the promo code KINJA350. Additionally, Kinja Deals readers can save 20% on all Sleep Pod accessories with the same coupon, and entering it while checking out with the Sleep Pod Cover we recently praised in your cart shaves $250 off your sum total.

Get ready to get comfy and treat yourself today.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: jachs ny layer clothing



65% Off Layered Clothing KINJA65 Image : JACHS NY

I only lived on the east coast for about six months, and none of it was in the winter, so I can’t really relate to needing layers in the winter, but I do know what it’s like to be in Boston in February without any layers. I’d never make that mistake again, and neither should you, so if you’re living somewhere chilly, it’s good to bundle up. Right now, JACHS NY is giving Kinja readers 65% off select layering essentials using the promo code KINJA65.

If you’re in need of a solid jacket, the Khaki Stretch Corduroy Sherpa Jacket should keep you nice and cozy, and that code will bring the price down from $145 to about $50. You could also get the Red Buffalo Plaid Wool jacket for $70 if you’re leaning into the lumberjack look with your quarantine beard. For something a little more snug, the Blue Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater is down to $45. If you really need to stay warm, the Blue and Grey Sherpa Lined Parka is down to a little over $60. I’m partial to this Cream Aztec Wool Blend Shirt, though, which is down to $70.

I’m just one moderately stylish dude, though, so take a peek yourself and see if there’s anything that catches your eye.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: Board game gold box

Save up to 40% on Board Games Image : Days of Wonder

Although I suck majorly at it, Ticket to Ride is one of my favorite board games. I can’t get enough of the backdrop of the American industry’s rail-fueled beginnings. Players are tasked with commissioning new routes all across the land and securing lucrative lines before their opponents.

I still affirm the reason I can’t get better is because I have no one to actually practice against, and dammit I’ll take that excuse to the grave. But I won’t be able to keep that up much longer with this deal on the latest edition taking it down to $30 (45% off). This is the base board game as you’ve always known it, but a new Alexa integration teaches you to play. She’ll even step to the table and put your new wits to the test, so grab yourself a copy and an Echo if you need to brush up.

By the way, this is part of a larger one-day sale at Amazon where classic board games like Catan, Pandemic, and Carcassone—plus tons of Ticket To Ride expansions—are all up to 40% off. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up for game night.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: final fantasy vii remake



Final Fantasy VII Remake Image : Square Enix

It took me over 40 hours playing Final Fantasy VII Remake—or Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1 I should say—to finally reach the end credits. That’s because, unlike the original, Final Fantasy VII Remake is brimming with side quests, extended cutscenes, dart throwing, and at one point even a dance-off. For $25, or 58% off the list price, starting today you can embark on an old adventure in a fresh new coat of paint starring familiar faces including Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace, the mystical Aerith Gainsborough, and, of course, the brooding antagonist of the story, Sephiroth.

Let me tell you, to have extended the first five hours of a two-decade-old game into almost 30 at the minimum is a feat. To have done it well is just short of a miracle. No matter what the haters tell you, Final Fantasy VII Remake is good, actually. Get to the end of chapter 9 and tell me I’m wrong. While it’s fair to say those who never experienced the original won’t understand certain plot elements, neither will those who never played a PSP game from 2008.

Go in with an open mind and you’ll enjoy it for what it is: a gorgeous modern rendition of an influential JRPG that, while incomplete, is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Now, Tifa > Aerith thank you very much.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: star wars: squadrons



With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but it falls another $25 on PS4 and Xbox One. You’ll get a digital code redeemable on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, respectively.

Like the PC version, PS4 and Xbox One players get the best immersion possible with support HOTAS flight sticks, though VR functionality is exclusive to PlayStation. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. Stap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: phillips Hue Smart Lights

Philips Hue Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you like your lightbulbs smart, check out these from Philips. You can easily pair them through Bluetooth with Google Assist or iOS so you can dim them, change the colors, and turn them on and off with a tap of your finger! If you have a smart plug, you can pair these to Alexa to enable voice control. Plus they’re only $99. We love to see it.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: AIRPODS 2

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $99 | Amazon Graphic : The Inventory

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.



At $99, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly compliment the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#8: BODY SHOP BOGO

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

When I lived in London I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfume, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it make an appearance in American with a handful of stores. When it hit Ulta I was ecstatic, this great brand was now easy to access for everyone in the States. Until November 21 buy any 2 items from the brand and get one free.



If you don’t know where to start as there are 120 products to select from anything from the tea tree line is stellar. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($20) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face overnight and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($21). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. With winter well on its way stock up on these now.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Sony 75" 4k TV



At Amazon, a Sony TV that debuted at $1,500 just months ago is now down to $948. Best Buy has it for another $2 if you prefer ordering there. This 4K TV features all the usual Sony buzzwords to indicate it’s up to snuff, including HDR, MotionFlow for improved refresh rates to cut down on ghosting and blur in fast scenes, and the ever-capable X1 processor that consistently delivers an impressive picture across Sony’s range. It has Android TV with Google Assistant support, too.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: kind bar mega-pack



Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 60, 72, or 80 bars in this mega-pack deal.

For just $29 pick which packs suit your taste buds and get up to 8 boxes of tasty treats. The options are a 60-pack of Maple Glazed Pecan and Sea Salt Bars if a little sweet and a little salty is your vibe. I really like these ones personally. So you’ll receive 6 boxes to satisfy your sweet and savory cravings. There’s a 72-pack of pressed Mango Apple Chia Bar if you’re looking to get your daily fruit intake in a very convenient way. The 72-pack of Pressed Dark Chocolate Banana Bars for those with a sweet tooth. Actually, the 80-pack mini Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and an 80-pack mini of Chewy Dark Chocolate Oat bars do that too. No matter which you choose these bars are the perfect on-the-go booster. Throw one in your gym bag, hiking pack, or even just your purse. Each is individually wrapped so sharing is an option also.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.