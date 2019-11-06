The 10 Best Deals of November 6, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1 sony headphones

At this point, the question isn’t really whether you’ve made the switch to wireless headphones; it’s how many pairs you own. It’s not a bad idea to keep a spare pair in your gym bag, your luggage, or your car for those times that you forget to pack your primary pair.



Enter today’s one-day Amazon sale on Sony headphones, with two options to choose from. Battery life is a standout here, clocking in at 35 hours on the on-ears, and incredible 15 hours on the earbuds. The earbuds are also notable for packing in gigantic 12mm drivers for improved sound quality.

They’re both down to $38 today, and the both usually sell for between $48 and $60, so grab a set. Or grab both. Just grab them today.

#2 tarte custom beauty kit

Custom Beauty Kit Photo : Tarte

If you love Tarte Cosmetics, their best deal of the year is back. The $63 Custom Beauty Kit is in stock and you’re going to get seven full-sized items included in that price. You get to choose a foundation, a blush or bronzer, an eyeshadow palette, mascara, lipstick, makeup bag, and more.



While Tarte’s extremely popular Shape Tape concealer is not available in the Custom Beauty Kit, it is also on sale today. It’s marked down to $20 (which is $7 off) for today only.

#3 bosch tools

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

#4 nfl sweatpants

NFL Sweatpants Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re now firmly ensconced in the most sartorially cozy time of the year. I speak, of course, of sweatpants season.



For a limited time at Fanatics, you can rep your favorite NFL team while staying warm and comfortable for just $26 with exclusive promo code KINJANFL, which’ll also get you free shipping.

That code will work on every pair of sweatpants on this page. And whether your team is absolute butt like my Atlanta Falcons, or depressingly stiff and efficient like the Patriots, the pants will be just as comfortable either way.

#5 kyoku knives

If push came to shove, you could accomplish any kitchen task with just three knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re huge fans of Kyoku’s beautifully forged Damascus steel blades, and you can get a set with all three of those knives for $169 by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code KYOKUAPF.



#6 fart launcher

Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.



#7 playstation plus

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

#8 dyson ebay outlet

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMBO20, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JUMBO20 for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

#9 airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.



They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.

#10 dell monitor

Dell S2419HGF 24" FHD TN LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

It’s hard to find a better upgrade to your gaming rig’s setup than a good 144Hz monitor with a 1ms response time. Between the higher potential frame rate and the essentially invisible lag between your input and action on your screen, you can melt into your game. Which is why a 24" Dell monitor like this for $100 feels almost like cheating. At the very least, it’s one of the most inexpensive upgrades you can get for your game that we’ve seen.