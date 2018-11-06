Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 Logitech

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon runs Logitech Gold Box deals from time to time, but today’s has one of the best selections of products we’ve seen.

The MX mice are all among the best in class:

Our readers’ favorite gaming mouse is also included for $39, complete with adjustable weights.

You’ll find several affordable speaker systems to upgrade your computer, or even your TV. There’s even a 5.1 channel speaker set here for $50, and a THX-certified 2.1 setup for $110.

Inside, there are also several keyboards and webcams, including the ever-popular K400, which includes a built-in trackpad. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, and remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early.

#2 yamaha receiver

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Yamaha receiver has pretty much everything a home theater buff could want, including Dolby Atmos support and five HDMI inputs, and Amazon’s marked it down to $299 today. That’s about $100 less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen on a receiver with these features, but the deal is only available today.

#3 sandisk

Graphic: Shep McAllister

SanDisk’s microSD cards are some of the most popular and highest rated on the market, and if you need a lot of extra storage for your Switch, GoPro, drone, or dash cam, this 256GB model is down to $55 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box that brought it to $50.



#4 foodsaver

Photo: Amazon

FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide.

The Best Sous Vide Accessories [Updated] One of the best things about sous vide is the simplicity of the process, but a few key tools can… Read more Read

This 5800-series model is one of the best your can buy. It automates every part of the process, from the bag feeding, to the sealing, to the cutting, and includes a handheld vacuuming hose that you can use with compatible FoodSaver accessories as well. You can buy it from FoodSaver’s site for just $120 right now, which is about half what Amazon is currently charging, and easily an all-time low.

#5 ugg

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear is going for up to 70% off of both men’s and women’s, including one of our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These will likely sell out fast, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



#6 google wifi

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Rakuten is marking down the system to just $210 with promo code HOME20, the best price we’ve ever seen.

#7 Apple watch band

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

One can never have too many Apple Watch bands, especially if they only cost $5. Get one (or eight) new ones at that price using promo code JLHX4TZ9. The code should work on any color and size combination for this stainless steel Milanese loop, and it’s compatible with any Apple Watch series. Watch out, this deal will be out of time before you know it.



#8 darn tough socks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Darn Tough lost out by barely a dozen votes to Smart Wool as your favorite socks, so if you’re a diehard Darn Tough fan, here’s a sale you can get on board with. Pick up two pairs of Darn Tough cushioned work socks for just $30 on MassDrop, down from the usual $20-$25 per pair.



#9 toiletry bag

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, a good toiletry bag is just as important for maintaining your sanity while traveling. AmazonBasics’ hanging toiletry bag is one of our readers’ favorites, and you can grab it for just $11 today, within $.01 of an all-time low.



There are a lot of other AmazonBasics discounts running right now, so be sure to check those out as well.

#10 hasbro

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for your Thanksgiving and holiday family get-togethers, Amazon’s running a big one-day sale on Hasbro’s most popular toys and board games. There’s a good mix in here of kids’ toys like Play-Doh, things adults can enjoy like Scrabble, and stuff that everyone likes like Nerf guns. These prices are only available today though, and the best stuff could sell out early.