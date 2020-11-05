The 10 Best Deals of November 5, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 5, and even if you’re not religious, we’re all praying this e lection ends soon! While we wait for the final results, we at Kinja Deals are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day. Channel your inner diva with makeup from Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga and Fenty’s Full Snap e yeshadow & m ini m ascara s et. Upgrade your car with a Vava 1080p 3" d ash c am.

#1: xbox game pass ultimate



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) KINJAXBOXDEAL Graphic : Gabe Carey

With reviews of the next-gen Xbox consoles finally live on Gizmodo and Kotaku, it’s now safe to say Microsoft’s latest hardware puts up a good fight against Sony’s PS5. The software, however—at least that which is exclusive—Alex Cranz argues in her review, “... remind me of my brother when he was in college and committed to backward baseball caps.” That said, the barrier to entry is much more affordable in comparison. While most PlayStation exclusives cost a whopping $70 apiece, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs just $27 using our exclusive promo code KINJAXBOXDEAL over at Eneba and nets you access to a whole library of critically-acclaimed titles including Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, and my personal favorite current-gen offering Forza Horizon 4 from day one.

Since you don’t have to pay for these games outright individually, to say Game Pass adds value to the Xbox as a concept is an understatement. The Xbox, some would say, is defined by the service. For what amounts to roughly $9 a month at this discounted rate, you’ll have not only hundreds of high-quality games at your disposal, but you’ll be opted into an Xbox Live Gold membership as well, letting you play with your friends online at no additional cost. Because Eneba did not provide an expiration date for the coupon, you’ll want to jump on this special discount quickly, before time runs out.

#2: airpods 2



Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case $99 | Amazon Graphic : The Inventory

There’s a good chance you know someone who has a pair of AirPods, and you have been wanting to be a part of the group. Thanks to Prime Day, there’s a good chance you can be.

At $99, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case are the lowest they’ve ever been. Especially if 2020 is the year you are upgrading to the newest iPhone 12 line, these will perfectly compliment the device, with its touch controls and sensors that pause tracks when you take an AirPod out.

#3: haus laboratories by lady gaga

Lady Gaga is known for some pretty outrageous outfits and some very intricate makeup. So making her own line of beauty products seemed like a logical step. Haus Laboratories is her cosmetics brainchild and the majority of that line is 50% off right now.

I can say the quality is good on the few things I’ve tried like the eyeliner ($10) (I’m kind of an expert) and the lipstick ($8). But if you can get top-notch products for half price even better. There’s a ton of liquid eye shadow in multiple colors as well as liquid lip gloss. Definitely, a lot of options to create some stunning showstopping looks. A palette or two are including, plus a few nice sets are in this sale too. Poke around in the Haus of Gaga and become the little monster you dreamed of. I mean that Stefani knows what she’s doing when it comes to unique glamour.

#4: aerogarden indoor garden kit



AeroGarden Bounty Basic Graphic : Andrew Hayward

I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Bounty Basic and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $140 on this model right now.

I don’t know what I was expecting but I don’t think it was for them to all grow so quickly. I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright, but duh, they’re supposed to be the sun. They’re on a timer too so you don’t need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well. It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess. I haven’t figured out how to harvest them yet which will need to be done very soon. My pack came with Genovese basil, Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint, and thyme. I can say the basil smells lovely. This was a fun experiment that I was pleasantly surprised by and I’d be willing to try some more advanced things like lettuce or tomatoes. The AeroGarden is a great alternative for the plant minded individual worried about pesticides or herbicides.

This item ships free for Prime members.

#5: Newegg black november sale



Newegg Black November Sale Image : Newegg

You’ve probably heard someone over the years say “Every time I buy an iPhone, Apple announces a new one a week later.” That feeling of just missing a better deal, whether it’s an upgraded model that’s just come out, or a steep discount on that pricey gadget that’s been sitting on your wishlist for too wrong, is a real bummer.

Sometimes, you may just have to stomach that feeling of being duped if you’ve already pulled the trigger, but Newegg’s new Black November program lets you secure your most-wanted gizmos without having to worry that deals season will bring forth a better discount you can’t take advantage of. With the program, you can buy anything from the sale’s landing page and be sure that, should a better deal come along, you’ll automatically get a refund for the difference in price. It’s a kind of clunky solution, but savings are savings nonetheless.

This deal might sound too good to be true, so there’s a few things worth considering. The program lasts through November 22, so there’s no accounting for any potential deals after that, and your refund may not be processed until December 7, so budget accordingly and don’t count on having that extra spending money right away. That said, if the price goes down multiple times, you won’t have to worry about getting incremental refunds, so the discounts will all be lumped into one payment. Again, kinda clunky, but not something you need to worry about too much.

Be careful, though, because not every eligible product has the big grey badge letting you know it’s protected; some simply have some orange text that’s deceptively easy to miss.

Additionally, this only applies to products with the “Price Protection” badge, and there’s no way to know if there will actually be any additional discounts, so keep that in mind as you’re doing your holiday shopping.

If that’s all well and good, there’s some solid products you can snag right now, and the discounts are good enough that you won’t be too miffed if a steeper discount doesn’t roll by. You can grab this 32" 720p Samsung TV for about $150, and while you won’t be getting the crispiest playback, that won’t matter too much if you’re mostly watching reruns of Kitchen Nightmares. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones are $100 off, bringing them down to $200. The company’s SoundLink Color II wireless speaker, which comes in some nifty colors, is also $30 off right now. If you’re looking for some extra pixels to stare at, LG’s Ultrawide 34" 3440 x 1440 monitor is down from $900 to $600, which isn’t too bad for the real estate you’re getting.

#6: Le creuset kitchenware

40% off Le Creuset Kitchenware Graphic : The Inventory

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

#7: Breville nespresso maker



Espresso Maker by Breville With Nespresso Coffee Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

My favorite part of catsitting for my old co-worker is getting to use his Nespresso machine. It’s a fun and fast way to get premium hot coffee and the concentration juice I crave in the mornings. Today only, take nearly 50% off this Espresso Maker from Breville. This is an excellent deal because you’re also getting three packs of Nespresso’s top selling flavors. Normally just the maker runs for $193 so this is a real steal if you’ve been on the fence of adding one to your kitchen. There’s a model by De’Longhi for the same price.

This easy to operate one touch machine can also be adjusted to fit your favorite mug no matter size. Well, it’s actually just six sizes, but your good up to about 14 oz. What cool is that this maker has an intelligent extraction system where it knows how much water to use based on what blend of coffee you’ve selected. Robo-maker! As mentioned you’ll also get thirty capsules of Nespresso’s best sellers: Stormio, Odacio, and Melozio. These are both dark and medium roasts so you’re sure to fall in love with one or all just like you will your new Espresso maker.

#8: corsair hs60 headset



Corsair HS60 Pro Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I have a problem with my PC headset. Due to the location of the volume wheel, when the wire presses against my desk it can all too easily be pushed up or down, leading to frustrating miscommunications or eardrum blowouts. It’s a crapshoot, really. Corsair’s HS60 headset has the volume dial on the earcup itself, which makes it so that it won’t get bumped in the middle of a game, and that’s honestly enough for me to pick it up while it’s on sale for $50.

But, that’s not all the HS60 offers—there is also some noise-canceling technology you can use to REALLY focus on the game, and the headset works with PC and all gaming consoles. So really, this is an awesome deal!

#9: Vava 1080p dash cam



Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080P 3" Dashcam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor which automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. It’s small enough to not obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to still get a full scope. It includes everything you need to start surveillance as soon as you open the box: 8GB SD card, charger, window mount, and prybar. Peace of mind at 70% off.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#10: Fenty Full Snap Set



Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get your Thanksgiving living room look together with a Full Snap Eyeshadow & Mini Mascara Set from Fenty Beauty, only $29. It includes six matte and shimmers to really make your eyes POP for those selfies on Instagram and cute little TikTok videos. You’ll also get a mini mascara for your eyelashes, really defining your eye shape and completing the look! Grab it before it’s gone!

