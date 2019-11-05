The 10 Best Deals of November 5, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

Advertisement

#1 anker gold box

Anker Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s not unusual for a handful of Anker products to be on sale during any given week, but today, nearly a dozen products ranging from charging cables to HD projectors are on sale for one day only as part of an Amazon Gold Box.



The most exciting deal of the bunch is probably the Nebula Capsule II portable projector for $406, the best price you’ve been able to get since it was nary a Kickstarter campaign. We had a hands-on with the projector here, and came away impressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SoundCore Liberty Air true wireless headphones are also worth a shout for offering Bluetooth 5.0, eight hours of playtime, and a 100 hour charging case for $69. Nice.

Advertisement

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging accessories, highlighted by the sleek PowerCore Slim 10000 battery pack, and a couple of fast Qi chargers. For the rest of the deals, including a couple of Bluetooth speakers, be sure to head over to Amazon before the end of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#2 dyson stick vacuums

Advertisement

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful V10 was arguably the first that could truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 was that good (and has since been improved upon slightly with the V11).



Advertisement

All three models in the V10 line are marked down to great low prices on Amazon right now. They aren’t all-time low prices, but they’re solid discounts, and usually within about $30 or so of the best we’ve seen. Bin size and included accessories vary between the models, but all three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#3 harry potter pop-up calendar

Advertisement

Okay, so it isn’t actually Christmas yet. But, for many people, the Christmas season has officially begun now that it is November. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season, you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $16 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#4 hanes men’s underwear

10-Pack Hanes ComfortSoft Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

If your underwear drawer is largely populated with the threadbare boxers you bought back in high school, today’s a great chance to refresh your entire collection. Use promo code KJBXR to get 10 pairs of Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs for $27. You can put the calculator down: that’s less than $3 per pair.



Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool or highly technical materials like some more expensive underwear, but they’re great everyday boxer briefs, and one of our readers’ favorite brands.

Advertisement

#5 wellen organic jeans

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

Advertisement

#6 echo auto

Amazon Echo Auto Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Alexa can help you get things done without using your hands, and there’s nowhere that’s more helpful than in the car. With the Echo Auto, currently down to $39, you can add an Alexa-powered voice assistant to your car so you can play music, add items to your to-do list, or send messages to the Echo devices in your home without ever taking your hands off the steering wheel.



#7 Adidas

20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re on the market for a new pair of sneakers or some workout gear, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get 20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet on eBay when you use the promo code JUMBO20. You can get 20% off nearly 3,000 items from Adidas, including slides, sneakers, sports tees, pants, and more.



#8 jachs fall outerwear

Fall Outerwear Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

It is already November and that means the slightly warmer temperatures are officially gone. It is only just going to get colder now, so it is time to bundle up. To prepare for winter, you can shop Jachs’ all-new Fall Outerwear, starting at $34. To get these great prices, you just need to use promo code OUTR at checkout.



#9 amazon home essentials

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.



Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

#10 amazon prime credit card

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement