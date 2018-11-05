Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 apple watch

Photo: Gizmodo

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. Today though, Walmart’s taking an extra $20 off those newly reduced prices, and throwing in a free official Apple Watch band of your choice.

This deal is valid for both 38 and 42mm models, both in GPS-only or GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $20 below Apple’s new MSRPs, and you get to choose an extra sport band or woven nylon band, in your choice of color, for free. That’s in addition to black sport band that comes with the watch, so you’ll be able to swap them out at will.

#2 Nintendo Switch

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch, stop denying yourself happiness! Today only, eBay’s taking $30 off brand new ones as part of its Black Friday leadup deals, no strings attached. We’ve seen them get a little cheaper during eBay’s sporadic sitewide sales, but this is still a really solid deal, especially with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate only about a month away.

#3 air fryer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses convection to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

A very similar model from the same brand (it gets 10 degrees hotter, and has a different control panel) has been advertised for $80 in leaked Black Friday ads, but you can get this one for $70, right now, and have it in time for Thanksgiving.

#4 dyson space heater/fan

Image: Woot

This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a fan and space heater. Today on Amazon, you can grab it for (an admittedly still expensive) $279, which is about $100 less than usual, and a match for the deal we’ve seen in “leaked” Black Friday ads.



You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and with both heating and cooling functionality, you’ll be able to use it year ‘round.

#5 cole haan

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

#6 brother printer

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

#7 cast iron dutch oven

Photo: Amazon

You already have a cast iron skillet, but you need a cast iron dutch oven too. This enameled one from Tramontina is just $35 today, an all-time low. The large 5.5 quart capacity makes it great for cooking bulk quantities of stews, boiling water for pasta, or of course, frying chicken. And since it’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees, you can (and should) bake in it too.

#8 dark knight trilogy

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need Bruce Wayne’s fortune to afford the Dark Knight trilogy today. This UHD Blu-ray set includes all three Chris Nolan Batman films in 4K, along with regular 1080p Blu-rays, plus digital copies. At $55, the box set never been cheaper.



Note: It’s currently listed as out of stock, but you can still order at this price, and Amazon will ship it when they have more.

#9 good american

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re not trying to say that it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of this deal on Good American jeans. (There are other important civic responsibilities to focus on this week.) But if you’re in the market for some denim, it’s worth heading over to HauteLook to check out this sale.



A good variety of both regular and plus-size styles from the Khloé Kardashian-founded brand are around 60% off, plus several of the reality star’s signature bodysuits. I’ve actually worn a few pairs of the jeans — most styles feature a good amount of stretch and an extra high rise — which I found to be above average in terms of comfort and shockingly flattering. They’re not necessarily the sturdiest denim around, but they look and feel pretty damn good (American — sorry, had to).

#10 robotic vaccuum

Graphic: Amazon

I won’t bury the lede here: this is a $798 robotic vacuum. And while that’s $100 less than usual, and within about $20 of the best price ever, it’s still a lot of money. And yet, it may just be worth it.



With Alexa support, a suite of sensors that map your house in detail to determine the best cleaning plan, and massive suction power, it’ll earn its place by keeping your floors spotless.