The 10 Best Deals of November 4, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s November 4, and we at Kinja Deals are just as stressed out about the election results as you are! While we’re still waiting for the final count, we thought we’d bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape to the digital world with a PlayStation Plus subscription and the new Dirt 5 Amplified Edition for PC. Maybe even put on a fresh new face mask from the FaceTory Collection.

Advertisement

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a look at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: LG 4k oled tvs

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 for the 55" model or $1,850 for the 65" size after applying the on-page coupon, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: TCL 4k smart tvs



Advertisement

Dear diary: the day is November 4. I’ve escaped into a nearby abandoned subway and Americans everywhere are even more fiercely adhered to their screens than ever before. If you’ve resolved to hunker down and follow every single bit of Election Day coverage you can, consider putting a new TV on your ticket. TCL’s models go pretty cheap while still delivering a crisp 4K picture and a voice-activated Android TV smart platform. At Best Buy, you can grab one of these 50" sets for just $230, a $120 drop from usual. If you need a little more room, the 55" is just another $20.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: amazon fire tv stick

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: Playstation plus



PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership Image : PlayStation

Advertisement

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch on November 12, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. $28 nets a whole year, less than half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#5: dirt amplified edition



Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Advertisement

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

G/O Media may get a commission Dirt 5 (PC) Buy for $50 from Eneba Use the promo code DIRTYNOV

Advertisement

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the off-roading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Advertisement

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: zerodark battery tester

ZeroDark Battery Tester Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This batter organizer and tester from ZeroDark is $31 off right now. This is a smart way to keep your little energy containers in one place and keep track of their juice. This durable system is simple to use and is a great way to save some money in the long run if you have a house of battery operated items.

This sturdy storage case not only makes it easy to see what you’ve got, but it also won’t have you scrambling for an extra battery when a remote goes belly up. The tester helps you keep an eye on what might need a charge but also helps with the guessing if a battery is even still good to use. The digital display is painless to read the voltage and effortless to operate. It sits perfectly on a desktop or can even be mounted and the battery tester is detachable. You’ll be able to hold 110 batteries at once at various sizes. Here’s what it can fit: 12 button cells, 48 AAs, 24 AAAs, 8 9-volts, 10 Cs, and 8 Ds.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#7: Ninja foodi 5-in-1 air fryer



Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Advertisement

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Best Buy offering one for your kitchen at a nice $190 price.

Advertisement

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#8: Facetory sheet mask collection



FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of K-Beauty and face masks this is the Lightning Deal for you. For the next 5 hours take 32% off this FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection and return your skin to its glowing glory.

FaceTory is one of the leading companies when it comes to sheet masks and this collection is a nice way to sample a little of each. This pack addresses issues for all skin types. Brightening, hydrating, calming, detoxing, and rejuvenating. Get your face in tip-top shape in time for the holidays. Use all 10 yourself or share with a few pals on a relaxing night in. This pack includes quality natural ingredients in each mask like aloe vera, jojoba oil, charcoal, soybean, and shea butter. Save money now and give your mug the treat it deserves. This year’s been tough, your skin shouldn’t be.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Victorinox swiss army pocket knife



Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you love to be prepared for any type of situation, or just nostalgic for your former Boy Scout and Girl Scout days, you should check out the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife. Only $13 because of a price drop, you’ll get a knife with seven functions including a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver 2.5 mm, key ring, toothpick, and tweezers. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#10: Eufy baby monitor



Eufy Baby Monitor Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Parenthood is sweet, but not knowing what your newborn is doing (they’re probably sleeping) while you’re in another part of the house is anxiety-inducing. With the Eufy baby monitor for $100, which is $30 off its original list price, you can keep an eye on your baby without marching up and down the stairs or hallway every time you think you hear a peep. You get automatic alerts if your baby is crying, so you’ll really, REALLY know if something is wrong. This 720p unit also has a 1000ft range so you can watch your little creation anywhere in your home! Grab it before it is gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.