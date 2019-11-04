The 10 Best Deals of November 4, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 logitech gold box

Logitech PC Peripheral Gold Box Graphic : Shep McAllister

This is hardly the first Logitech PC peripheral Gold Box deal Amazon’s ever run, but it is the first to include Yeti microphones from BLUE, which Logitech acquired last year.



If you’re looking to start a podcast (it’s going to be a hit, seriously), the YETI Nano is a solid starter mic for $70, or you can opt for the original Yeti for $90, in a variety of colors.

As for Logitech-branded gear, the most exciting deal here is probably the original MX Master mouse for $47. It’s been iterated on a few times in recent years, but it’s still a terrific mouse.

Gamers can enjoy 7.1 surround sound for just $50 with the G633 headset.

And for anyone that’s ever typed their Netflix password into a smart TV with a D-pad, this TV-optimized wireless keyboard will be the best $40 you spend today.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon before the end of the day, and remember that the best stuff could very well sell out early.

#2 instant pot

Instant Pot Duo 60 Red Graphic : Shep McAllister

The Instant Pot isn’t just the fastest rice cooker you’ll ever own. Or a magical appliance that can turn frozen-solid chicken breasts into an edible meal in like 15 minutes. It’s also going to be your favorite Thanksgiving dinner assistant.



This attractive new red model is marked down to $60 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, which is down from the usual $100, and an all-time low.

#3 kindle ebooks

Kindle Fiction Sale Screenshot : Amazon

If you were wondering where Amazon’s traditional Sunday Kindle ebook sale was over the weekend, it seems to have been pushed to Monday this week.



Today only, choose from dozens of popular novels for just $1-$5 each, and download enough fiction to get you through the winter. A few of the most popular inclusions are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.

#4 Mr. beams

Mr Beams MB360 Wireless LED Spotlight Graphic : Shep McAllister

We post a lot of deals on solar-powered motion-sensing outdoor spotlights, but this Mr. Beams model trades in the solar panel for a sleeker look and the ability to mount operate in permanently shaded areas.



Three D batteries will power them for 1800 on/off cycles, and their built-in photocells ensure they won’t come on and waste power when it’s still light out. Our Deal Researcher Corey has had the same model for two years, and hasn’t had to change the batteries once.

$11's the best price Amazon’s offered on this model all year, so lock in your order before the lights go out on this deal.

#5 Samsung ssd

Samsung’s solid state drives are some of the best in the business, and this 500GB 970 EVO is currently $10 cheaper than its all-time lowest price.



If you’re still using an old hard drive with spinning platters, there are few things you can do to make it faster than swap it out for an SSD. Even better if it’s an NVMe drive that can be up to six times faster than your typical SATA drive. If you haven’t upgraded, or even if you’re still just using an old, non-NVMe drive, this can be a substantial and inexpensive upgrade to extend the life of your computer.

#6 pooping unicorn

Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

October is over. Christmas Season is already here. If you haven’t started shopping, you’re already behind. At least, that is what retailers want you to think. If you’re looking for the Hot Toy of the season, our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, says this pooping unicorn is it.



Your kid will think the Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set is the shit. And for $10 on Amazon, I agree. The set comes with three jars of Play-Doh, which can be swirled together to form a lump of beautiful unicorn poop. If you know your kid will be obsessed with this unicorn shit, get them some extra jars of Play-Doh because three will not last them long.

#7 weighted blankets

Maybe you like to feel really warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Maybe you’re stressed about your favorite sports website imploding in spectacular fashion. Either way, these weighted blankets can make you feel just a little bit better.



Deals are available today on two sizes of 15 pound blankets (remember, bigger isn’t necessarily better, since the weight will be distributed over a larger area), or one 20 pounder. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

In all three cases, be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page, and use the corresponding promo code at checkout.

#8 coleman brew tumbler

Coleman Brew Tumbler Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Nothing fazes you. You’re laid back, you go with the flow, and you never let the haters get under your skin. You are chill incarnate. With one of these Coleman Brew tumblers, your drinks can match your energy. The vacuum insulated cup keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, all without breaking a sweat. Literally. Take your pick from 8 different colors. Best of all, each tumbler has a bottle opener built into the bottom so you can crack open a cold one with your cold one.



#9 self-cleaning litter boxes

PetSafe Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Somehow, this isn’t the first article today I’m writing that has to do with poop. If you’re tired of cleaning up your cat’s crap, stop doing it. Get a self-cleaning litterbox during this PetSafe Sale on Amazon. A wide range of these litter boxes are currently discounted. The styles (and discount) all vary, but include litter boxes like top-entry, uncovered, covered, and more.



A few cat toys, pet door flaps, and fake grass potty pads for dogs are also included in the sale.

#10 samsung microsd cards

Samsung makes some of our favorite MicroSD cards and today every capacity in the entire Samsung EVO line is down to its lowest price ever—or within a dollar of it. Every model from 32GB up to 512GB are cheaper than they’ve ever been. If you’ve been looking for a cheap way to upgrade the storage on your Switch or take more photos with your DSLR, there’s a steal here for any budget.



