The 10 Best Deals of November 30, 2020

It’s November 30 , Cyber Monday, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Find your best Zoom lighting with the LED ring light kit. Get to the bottom of your dog’s lineage with Chewy’s DNA test. Perfect your dewy look with No7 serums.

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: LED ring light kit



10" LED Ring Kit 6IA3K624 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

For Cyber Monday save 20% on this 10" LED ring kit. We are probably headed for another quarantine so if you didn’t grab one of these to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even just to help with better lighting for makeup now is the time. This deal will run until December 4 just use the code 6IA3K624 at checkout.

In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 4" tripod stand, a phone clip, a wireless remote, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you. The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes, and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

#2: Lighted pine tree

6.5 Ft. Winchester Pine Tree With Clear Lights Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. Winchester pine with clear lights is 65% off and needs a good home.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free.

#3: Chewy Dog DNA Test

Wisdom Panel Essential Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Wisdom Panel has a deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $30 off the basic Essential Kit or take $40 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Wisdom Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Both of these will ship for free.

UPDATE: Winnie is exactly 50% Cavalier King Charles and 50% Poodle. So I was wrong. He’s a full-fledged Cavapoo.

#4: Fortnite Nintendo switch



Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

We’ve got ourselves a Cyber Monday surprise, folks. Nintendo revealed a Fortnite-themed special edition Switch that’s actually pretty neat. You get yellow and blue joy-cons, plus a custom dock with classic Fortnite characters on it, like The Banana Guy. The Switch has Fortnite pre-installed on it (it’s a free game anyways, so not much of a deal there), but it also gives you 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll also get a download code for The Wildcat Bundle, an in-game cosmetic pack for Fortnite. At the moment, it’s available from Best Buy and you’ll need to pick it up in-store after ordering online. Amazon has it as well, while Walmart had it up earlier and it’s already sold out there.

#5: immortals: Fenyx rising



We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 when you pre-order its next game, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, at Amazon. For reference, the game doesn’t even come out until December 3, so you’re getting a deal from the future here. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now and thank yourself on Thursday.

#6: AnkeR gold box

Advertisement

If you just picked up a new iPhone, you probably noticed there’s no power brick included this time around. If you have a pile of old chargers lying around it might not seem too troublesome, but even those probably won’t charge your device as quickly as newer options would. You could buy a newer, faster charger straight from Apple, but those are costly and Anker’s options are just as good. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can get up to 43% off select Anker gear.

If you need a longer charging cable, this 6ft option is down to $20, while the company’s 10,000mAh PowerCore Slim power bank is down to $15. You can also get this nifty four-port USB-C/USB-A wall charger for $18 off.

#7: Jachs ny cyber Monday sale

Up to 90% off Cyber Monday Sale Image : JACHS NY

Welcome to Cyber Monday at JACHS. This was the sale you were waiting for with deals starting at only $7. No code needed as prices are already discounted for the day. So take a good browse and get up to 90% off in the greatest sale of the season.



These midweight shawl cardigans ($56) are a quintessential fall item and a must for a lazy weekend or to keep cozy while working at home. There are a few different styles and colors to pick from. The average discount is 70% off. These are great for layering with a button-down or t-shirt. These cardigans are made of cotton and easy to care for. Win-win.

Speaking of button-downs ($26) those are all around 74% off in this killer deal. Flannels, Oxfords, Tech shirts are all included. Lost of hues and designs to choose from so you’ll definitely find a few that fit your vibe. I mean there are 68 of them. Most are cotton or a cotton-blend.

Another 73% off category is the stretch tech pants ($27). There are 6 striking colors in this section. These are the most comfortable pants JACHS has to offer with their ultra-stretch fabric. They’re an all year round pant too. Each pair is a polyester/spandex blend and made to live in no matter what you do.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

#8: Huckberry cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday Sale Image : Huckberry

When it comes to men’s apparel, there is no retailer more coveted by our readers than Huckberry, and it’s not hard to see why. It sells everything from wool sweaters to weatherproof boots to polarized sunglasses, some of which are available exclusively to the brand. But Huckberry doesn’t just sell apparel, it sells home goods, accessories, and even some tech products, ALL of which are discounted in its Cyber Monday sale.

Need a new pair of earbuds, resistant to water and sweat while you’re working or exploring outside? Jaybird’s Earthproof wireless headphones are marked down $81. Clean house and spark joy with a Yamazaki shoe rack tower reduced 25%. And when all’s said and done, pour a glass of something strong with a 4-pack of Whiskey Peaks American Mountains whiskey glasses for $52. Back in the clothing department, some of your favorites are back, too, including boots from Astorflex and Rhodes Footwear, Seavee’s slip-ons, Malouf’s Zoned Dough pillows, and more.

Don’t miss out on Huckberry’s biggest sale—and lowest prices—of the year.

#9: bruce lee blu-ray collection



Advertisement

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which was once $125 and discounted to $92 a few months ago. Now, it’s plummeted even further to $62!

You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

#10: No 7 Serums

No7 is an incredible UK brand that has been blessing the shores of the US for a few years now. They’ve helped a ton of people sort out skin concerns in a myriad of categories. For Cyber Monday grab any one of their best selling serums and start the journey of better skin for the holidays because you’ll want to look radiant at that zoom party. Until December 2 save up to 32% off No7's serums.

I’m a big fan of this cream. So much so I recommended it in my big night creams round-up. I actually keep this version on my nightstand now. This can be used as a great preventive measure. It also helps if you’ve had a few rough nights and need to look your best in a few days. All these serums are fast-absorbing and moisture-rich but the Lift and Luminate Triple Action Serum ($24) is best for dark circles/spots, wrinkles, and general firmness.

This Multi-Action Serum ($24) uses all the same formulas as above and throws in some extra help on brightening and nourishing. This clinically proven formula aids with multiple signs of aging and preps your skin to keep it looking younger longer. This is a great serum for a person of mature age but it never hurts to start keeping your mug beautiful for as long as possible. Supreme radiance forever if possible.

The Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum ($28) is powered by Matrixyl 3000. This is the elite stuff for more youthful skin but also skin that wants to look more rested. So if you’ve skipped a few days of hydration and need a boost this is the serum for you. The antioxidant and peptide combo works together to give you a more supple complexion.

Early Defence Glow Activating Serum ($17) is here to get you on the right path to great skin. Good practices when it comes to your face are king and getting the best stuff sooner can do wonders. This skin-renewing serum keeps your face cleaner and pores more refined. This combines with your natural defenses to keep your appearance as glowing as possible.

Free shipping for all over $35.

