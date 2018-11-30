Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: EUROTRIP

You know what would be nice this time of year? When it’s freezing cold and pitch black every night when you leave the office? A trip to the Amalfi coast, obviously.



This discounted vacation package from TripMasters includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel in Rome, three nights at a goddamn-amazing looking hotel in Positano, and a rental car to get you between the cities (and anywhere you want to go in between). Prices start at $1,032 from New York, but you can select other departure cities as well. Ciao!

#2: scented Candles

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hell yeah, dudes, it’s festive candle season! You can make your house smell like the candle store with this one-day-only Yankee Candle sale. Just add any three medium jar candles (65-75 hours of burn time each) to your cart, and you’ll get them all for the price of one. You can even double up on the offer—six candles for the price of two—but that’s as far as they’ll let you go. They have a business to run, here.

#3: wiper blades

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know that you don’t have to wait to fail your annual inspection to replace your wiper blades. It’s true! You can do it any time you want! The change in seasons is usually a particularly good time to buy a fresh pair, and these Trico Force Beams feature an aerofoil design that catches the wind to push them towards your windshield, for maximum contact throughout the blade.

Prices vary by blade length (click through to a product page to find the Amazon Garage tool, which tells you what your car needs), but they’re all about 30% off across the board in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



#4: Hot, Hot wheels

Photo: Amazon

Behold, the largest garage playset Hot Wheels has ever produced. Doesn’t it just bring a tear to your eye? It’s a thing of wonder and beauty, and it’s on sale today for $150.

The Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset has a lot going on. It’s over 3 feet tall and holds more than 140 cars, and the elevator can transport 23 vehicles at a time. There’s also a side-by-side race track, a motorized havoc-wreaking gorilla, and a spinning car maintenance station. And, for some reason, a jet.

I’m not saying you’re a bad parent if you don’t buy this triumph of human ingenuity. I don’t have to, because I know you’re capable of looking into your own heart and seeing the truth.



#5: CAFFEINE MACHINE

If you’re hooked on smooth, caffeine-rich cold brew coffee, you can save a lot of money by making it at home, and KitchenAid’s brewer is the nicest looking option we’ve seen.



Just put coarse coffee grounds in the hopper, add water, and take the grounds out after a day or so. The entire assembly can live in your fridge, and each batch results in 28 ounces of coffee concentrate, which is good for 14 servings if you dilute it properly.

Walmart and Amazon have it for $48, which is an absolute steal and an all-time low, so don’t sleep on it.

#6: FLICK, SWISH, AND CODE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Consider this post a Hogwarts acceptance letter — that is, if Hogwarts also taught coding. Wizards who also aspire to become code whizzes can combine their interests with this Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit, now on sale for $80. Students build their own coding wand, and with just a swish and flick, they’ll see instant effects on their screen while also learning the fundamentals of code. There are 70-plus creative challenges for kids ages 6 and up to master before they can confidently say, “Mischief managed.”



#7: loungewear GOLD BOX

Image: Amazon

There’s no such thing as too many blankets, or slippers, or pajama sets, or fleece-lined leggings, especially in winter. Today’s Loungewear Gold Box on Amazon caters to the cozy set with a variety of plush, warm apparel and throws from coveted brands like Land’s End, U.S. Polo Assn., and FILA. Snag everything you want to cuddle up with ASAP; this sale only lasts one day, but winter is here to stay.

#8: ANKER CAR JUMP starter

At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

#9: TEENSY MEMORY

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to a new all-time low of $18, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



#10: AEROPRESS

Even at full price, Aerobie’s AeroPress coffee maker is easily the cheapest and easiest way to make terrific coffee, and you can grab a very rare discount on yours today. It was on sale for $24 on Black Friday, but today’s deal is actually slightly cheaper.



Amazon’s is selling the Aeropressfor $22 today, down from the usual $30 (which is an absolute steal, for the record). Unlike most products on Amazon, that price basically never moves, so if you’ve had your eye on this thing, I wouldn’t recommend waiting.

This is one of the easiest ways to make great coffee while traveling, and also a surprisingly great machine for making iced coffee as well, so you can really use it 365 days per year.

While you’re at it, we highly recommend picking up a reusable stainless steel filter to go with your new toy. It’s only $9, and it’ll pay for itself over time.

