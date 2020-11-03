The 10 Best Deals of November 3, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 3, and like many Americans, we at Kinja Deals are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best. To take the edge off your Election Day jitters, we are bringing you the top 10 deals of the day. After all, there’s no better way to honor our American democracy than with some good ol’ capitalism.

#1: playstation plus

PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership Image : PlayStation

Greatness may be awaiting the PS5 launch on November 12, but you can get a head start on your PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. $27 nets a whole year, less than half the price you’d otherwise spend on Amazon. Simply redeem the code at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.

#2: mr. coffee gold box



Up to 37% off Mr. Coffee Coffee Makers Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you call it lifeblood, work juice, or nectar of the gods, coffee is the fuel that many of us need to get through long days while feeling halfway normal or productive. And if your coffee maker isn’t up to snuff, or you’re tired of stopping to buy fresh brew all the time, then it might be time to invest in a proper coffee maker.

Luckily, Amazon has a sale on Mr. Coffee machines today, with a range of products that are up to 37% off the list price each. There’s a standard Easy Measure 12-Cup coffee maker for $49, a pour-over machine for $85, an espresso and cappuccino maker for $126, and a specialty pods coffee/espresso machine with a milk frother for $175.

#3: fairywill electric toothbrush



Up to 35% off Fairywill Oral Care Products Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Electric toothbrushes provide a major upgrade in cleaning prowess compared to manual brushes, and they don’t have to be expensive. Right now, Amazon has a variety of Fairywill electric toothbrushes and oral hygiene products on sale, including an adult toothbrush for $19. It has a strong 4.5-star rating from more than 28,000 customer reviews and is usually $28.

Fairywill kids toothbrushes are just $15, meanwhile, and there’s an array of other electric toothbrush varieties in the wider sale. You can also save on a water flosser, only $24 today, as well as a teeth whitening kit, teeth whitening strips, and activated charcoal toothpaste for whitening.

#4: Ridgid impact wrench kit



RIDGID 18V Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit Graphic : Gabe Carey

For anyone changing their car tires at home, an impact wrench is an essential buy. Not only can it loosen your lug nuts and bolts, but it can do so faster than a lug wrench. The RIDGID cordless mid-torque impact wrench in particular is one of the most highly rated and popular models you’ll find on the web, and for a limited time, you can fetch one for yourself at a fraction of the list price. While you might spend $180 on Amazon for the same product—no battery pack included—The Home Depot is selling it for $149, bundled with a 4Ah removable battery, an 18-volt charger, and a carrying bag at no additional cost.

As this is marked a “Special Buy” on the retailer’s site, it’s safe to assume this deal won’t last long. And since the limit is two per customer, you can also start your holiday shopping early for the DIYer or hobbyist in your life. Register both for complementary parts and lifetime support from The Home Depot.

#5: Animal crossing sweater case



Controller Gear Animal Crossing Switch Case Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re out and about with your Nintendo Switch or just want an attractive way to keep it protected from the everyday nicks and scratches of home life, check out this adorable Animal Crossing-themed neoprene case from Controller Gear.

It’s officially-licensed and looks like a sweatshirt covering your Switch handheld, complete with a soft fleece lining on the inside. This isn’t the most durable, travel-centric case, but rather a nice, soft shield for everyday coverage. Right now, it’s less than $7 from Amazon.

#6: bellesa election sale

20% off Select Vibes Image : Bellesa

Today is going to be stressful no matter how you slice it. But our beautiful pals at Bellesa want to inject a little playfulness to lighten the mood. In the spirit of democracy, they want you to vote on your favorite vibe from their line and save 20%. These deals will run until the end of Wednesday. Now just select your party and get to stuffing your ballot box.

The nominee for the Suction Party is the Air. If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones then this might be your party. The Cinetic Suction plays that top note to perfection while high-end vibrator tech hits the g-spot with precision. Durable and flexible for all types and preferences. If this is the toy for you use the code VOTEAIR and get it for $79.

Speaking of the right spot. If you love to keep your affairs internal then you belong in the G-Spot Party with the Aurora ($79). Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe so first-timers use the code VOTEAURORA.

A little from column a, a little from column b. Why choose when you can get both. The Dea is representing the Dual Party ($95). Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery. Just use the code VOTEDEA.



Free shipping on all of these no matter which you pick.

#7: wayfair throw blankets



Up to 60% off Throw Blankets Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The time has come for the blankets on the back of the sofa to make their way down and wrap themselves around you. As you sink down into them and start to get cozy maybe you realize a stain from wine or a tear from a pet. It’s now Throwvember, the peak month for sofa snuggles. This means that blanket better be in tip-top shape. Save up to 60% on a variety of blankets from Wayfair right now.

I had a blanket just like this one during my first year at college. The classic navy blue goes with anything and is a solid choice all around. As the name suggests it is in fact velvety soft. With a bit of a shimmer to it, this blanket looks cool and feels better. The Veletloft Blanket ($31) is the throw you want to be cuddled up in on football Sunday.

If you’re looking for a pop of color Nader’s tweed throws ($34) comes in 26 shades to do it right. Take $16 off the vintage-esque blanket made from fade and stain-resistant polyester. The knitted fabric and tassels for sure give it that throwback vibe and it’s ready for you to be curled up sipping hot cider.

This is the throw for when you need just one more layer of warmth. The woven microfiber is luxurious to touch and fun to look at with its geometric pattern. The Dillon Luxury blanket ($19) is 62% off, easy to clean, and comes is a beautiful dark gray color that will blend with any surrounding.



Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#8: ulta beauty box



Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re of a certain age you probably rocked a Caboodles full of scrunchies, blue eye shadow, and electric pink lip gloss. But even if you didn’t get to enjoy these in the 90s like all good trends they’re back. Ulta is bringing the vintage vibes with their Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition in pink and green. This bundle is valued at $183 and you’re getting it for just $20.

This ‘On the Go Girl’ case brings back a ton of memories of sleepovers and weekend girl hangs listening to New Kids on the Block. This is still a spacious carrier to fit all the makeup you have since acquired as an adult. The classic removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror are still in this design. So call the ladies, get nostalgic, and give everyone a makeover fit for a Full House extra.

This case will include 58 quality and cruelty-free pieces: 1 Eyeshadow Palette (36 Shades), 1 Face Palette (2 Bronzers, 2 Blushes, 1 Highlighter), 1 Brow Trio (2 Brow Powders & 1 Brow Wax), 2 Lip Glosses, 2 Sheer Lip Glosses, 2 Lip Oils, 1 Eyeshadow Primer, 1 Brow Highlighter, 1 Dual-Ended Brow Pencil, 1 Watermelon Facial Mist, 1 Liquid Blush, 1 Blush Brush, 1 Eyeshadow Brush, and 1 Brow Brush.

Oh and there’s a cherry on top of this deal. Ulta is also giving you a free 10-piece makeup set with this purchase. This offer will run until November 21 or while quantities last.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

#9: fujifilm mirrorless camera



Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The holidays are upon us. Take some stunning photos as keepsakes with a Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera. It’s $499, which is $300 off the original list price and has about 24.2 million pixels, and can shoot about 6fps. You can also record up to 15 minutes of 4K video. The kit includes the actual camera, two filter sets, a cleaning kit, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. What are you waiting for?

#10: ninja supra blender



Ninja Supra Blender & Food Processor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent this pandemic really becoming one with your kitchen and building your cooking skills. Well, with the Ninja Supra Blender & Food Processor, you can upgrade your chef game even more. Down to $100 at Walmart, you can blend smoothies, make meatballs, and puree whatever your little heart desires with a click of a few buttons. Usually, this bad girl retails for around $150, so you’re saving $50 bucks, which isn’t bad! Grab it before it’s gone!

