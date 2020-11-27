The 10 Best Deals of November 27, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s November 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. It’s our way of congratulating you for surviving the Thanksgiving holiday with your family, whether it was spent in-person or over Zoom. Upgrade your car with the Vava D ual D ash C am. Pretend you’re not broke for the day and put on a pair of diamond halo cluster stud earrings. And h ave a ball with your inner child, thanks to the Perfume Science Kit.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: TCL 65" 4K tv



TCL 65" Android 4K TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the deals are coming way earlier than Cyber Monday. Target has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Get it while it lasts!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges.

#2: MacBook air

Advertisement

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook Air featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted $100 at Adorama, at least if you’re cool with 8 gigs of RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. While souped-up versions of the lappy still adhere to their sticker prices, you can score the base model or double its storage for $899 and $1,149, respectively, for Black Friday.

Considering the M1 processor-packed MacBooks just came out last week, anyone planning to pick one up in one of these exact configurations ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with AirPods Pro and the 4th Gen iPad Air on Amazon, so it isn’t unprecedented.

Advertisement

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Diamond cluster stud earrings

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 75% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Game pass ultimate



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Months Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

It’s sort of cliché to say that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming at this point, but it continues to be true. Microsoft’s gaming subscription service gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, which can pay off quickly if you’re the kind of person who buys a lot of games. If you’re looking to try it out, Target is currently selling a 3-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20. Ultimate gives you access to the service on both PC and console, so it’s perfect for new Xbox Series X|S owners who are looking to expand their library quickly. An Ultimate membership also lets you try out Microsoft’s cloud gaming beta, allowing you to play select games on supported devices like Android phones. It all adds up to a pretty sweet deal for Xbox owners that’ll make you into the kind of person who just constantly tells people about why Xbox Game Pass is a great deal. Oh no, what have I become?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: vava dual dash cam



Vava Dual Dash Cam Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Grab yourself a Vava Dual Dash Cam for $47 off this Black Friday, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $153. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated. It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: 800A Jump Starter

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter GT5XAMOA Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the 18,000mAh Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $22 on Amazon using the promo code GT5XAMOA, this is one deal drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.

Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Whew, all the food lovers rejoice! The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, tender crisper, and air fryer is down to $120, which is 52% off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have a similar one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in this bad boy. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: PC Gaming sale

Advertisement

Rise and shine, gamers. Amazon’s Black Friday deals are here and it includes some big savings for PC players or those looking to become one. Amazon is running a 15% off sale on desktops, laptops, and monitors, but some of the price cuts are actually as high as 22%. The sale includes a variety of popular brands with products from companies like Acer and Alienware hundreds of dollars off. What’s a Black Friday without some big tech deals anyways? There’s a lot of glowing keyboards and towers to sort through, so here are a few of the highlights.

Advertisement

There’s a handful of gaming desktops included in the sale, but these two stick out in particular. And no, not just because they look wild. Both come with AMD’s Ryzen 7, making them powerful gaming machines. The Alienware Aurora boasts its PCI Express 4.0 technology, which doubles the bandwidth sent to the graphics card. That means that you can really push games to their limits, as well as have more power for streaming and content creation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The theme in this sale is “things that light up” and you especially see that in the laptops available. The Acer Predator Titron 900 is notable for its 512GB of storage and 300Hz refresh rate. As a slightly more cost-effective option, Acer’s Nitro 5 comes with a GeForce RTX 2060 and an Intel Core i7-9750H processor. Most importantly, they both have keyboards that light up. It’s not a PC gaming device unless it’s emitting some kind of ominous light.

Advertisement

A pair of monitors is on sale and they’re both solid options for your gaming rig. Acer’s Nitro XZ342CK is a wide boy with a 34" curved display that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. You can also grab Acer’s Nitro VG271 if you’re not looking for a curved or wide screen. At $250, it’s a 27" full HD monitor. Sadly, neither have glowing RGB lights, though if you think about it, a monitor itself is the original glowing PC gaming accessory.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Phillips toothbrush



Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush $90 | Amazon Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

Brushing teeth can be very monotonous, not realising that you may be using a toothbrush that’s not really taking care of them and eliminating plaque.

This is where the Philips Sonicare 6500 comes in, where it features three modes to personalize the process, alongside a two-minute timer that lets you know how long you have left to brush.

Advertisement

It also comes with an extra brush head in case the first one wears out, and it’s also with a 2 week battery life, so you can take it on a trip and not worry that it’s low on charge for the next few days.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#10: Perfume science kit

Perfume Science Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A few weeks ago my boyfriend and I spent an evening with Thames & Kosmos’ Gross Anatomy. I was pleasantly surprised by how fun it was but also how in-depth and involved the kit was too. You guys seem to like these science kits so I tried to find another one that’s fun and informative. With kids spending more time at home keeping them occupied can be a challenge. Thames & Kosmos’ has another kit that might be engaging for the whole family. The Perfume Science Kit is basically beautiful chemistry at work and it’s 18% off.

Making perfume is an art form and an incredible profession. This history of perfumers is fascinating, it really is a science. In this kit, your olfactory system will take a journey as you traverse the physiology of smell. Creating synthetic fragrances and/or combing them with natural ones is a delicate dance in the perfume would. You’ll be teaching not only chemistry but biology to your young scientists as well. In your lab you’ll get high-quality perfume oils, decorative flacons to store what you make, and a 32-page manual to walk you through the experiments. Showing kids science at work in everyday life is a great way to connect complicated subjects to tangible applications.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.