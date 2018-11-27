Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: TOOL TIME

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is back down to its lowest price ever of $78. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

#2: ANKER PLUG

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

#3: cheap flights

Photo: Iler Stoe (Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ Cyber Monday flight sale (or is it Travel Deal Tuesday?), with one-way tickets starting at $39 from dozens of cities. Just pick your departure city, and you’ll see all of the possible destinations, and the lowest available price for each.

I clicked around a few random deals, and the best prices were available for a surprising number of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

#4: 55" TV With Dolby Vision

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Didn’t find the right TV for you over Deals Week? This 55" 4K TCL is an absolute steal at $400 on Woot today, even if it is refurbished and last year’s model. That gets you 72 local dimming zones and even Dolby Vision HDR support, which is absolutely bonkers in a set this cheap.



#5: BIG ASS BATTERY

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I couldn’t really tell you why the Jackery Battery Backup Powerpro 500 is being billed as a CPAP accessory. Like okay, yes, it does that, but that seems like a really narrow market compared to all the other things reviewers mention using it for. Just a few examples: Running air mattress pumps, generating electricity for TVs on the go, getting juice to a small fridge, powering astronomy equipment. IKR? Totally more useful than the name lets on. At today’s all-time low price of $400 (it’s normally $600 or more), you might just want to grab one — there’s no telling what future adventures you could have where it’ll come in handy.

#6: DYSON VACUUM

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now offering the powerful Animal configuration for an all-time low $379, down from the original $600 selling price, and the best price ever by $70. This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute model, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is only a few bucks cheaper right now. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

#7: KATE SPADE

Photo: Kate Spade

Cyber Monday came and went with a quickness. Even if you pre-planned your shopping, you probably didn’t have time to check out every store you would have liked. That’s why the really cool ones, like Kate Spade, will give you an extra day to save — through today, you can get an extra 40% off sale items and 30% off everything else via coupon code MORECHEER. That’s the biggest savings Kate Spade offers all year, so don’t squander this gift of additional time! This is your chance to make your world a little more colorful and sparkly.



#8: INSTANT POT

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), your best option left over from Cyber Monday is the Instant Pot Ultra for $85 (down from the usual $120-$150).



Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $20. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



And finally, if you think you’ll need the space, grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#9: CBD GUMMIES

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

#10: PET ESSENTIALS

Photo: Chewy

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Deals. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.