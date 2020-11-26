The 10 Best Deals of November 26, 2020

Gif : Gabe Carey

My favorite Thanksgiving pastime is ripping the Black Friday ads out of newspapers, tuning out my family as they engage in small-town gossip, or worse yet, politics. In a way, I now feel like the torch has been passed on to me. Newspaper ads aren’t as prevalent as they once were, and Kinja Deals has given me—and my team—an immense platform to shop around and share our findings.

Though the biggest shopping day of the year doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow, many deals have already started, the best of which you’ll find here, or should nothing pique your interest, in Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: airpods pro

AirPods Pro Photo : Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect.



While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted $79 on Amazon. Note that the full discount appears in your cart!

Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $249 MSRP. At $170 (again, price shown in cart), however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

#2: super mario 3d all-stars

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Image : Walmart

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves in March, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.



#3: multicolor string lights

50 Multicolor LED Bulb String Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

Thanksgiving traditionally is the day the holiday decorations go up and stay up until New Year’s Day. This year I’ve had a lot of friends put their trees and yuletide wares up as soon as November hit. 2020 has been hot garbage and anything that brings you holiday cheer you go ahead and put it up whenever. Lights are quintessential and having extras or replacing old ones is not a bad idea. Right now Macy’s has 50 Multicolor LED Bulb String Lights for only $4.



This mini-light set runs 37 ft. long with 9" in between the LED bulbs. There are four colors: red, green, blue, and yellow. These are newer so unlike the ones your grandparents had they’re more energy-efficient and have a longer life. And if one goes out all the others stay lit making it super easy to replace. You’ll definitely get spare bulbs in case that happens. This pack also has an extra flasher bulb and replacement fuse. These are safe for outdoors so go ahead and add them to roofs and bushes/plants. This set does not have an end connect plug so you’ll need to grab one of those.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#4: sunday scaries cbd drops



Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Image : Sunday Scaries

For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

#5: Assassin’s creed valhalla

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Walmart now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $50. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version, though Walmart will ask you to enter your name and email to reveal the price like it’s doing some sort of retail magic trick. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.

#6: marvel’s avengers

This Black Friday season is apparently a bidding war for who can have the lowest price on Marvel’s Avengers. Despite only coming out in September, the superhero game is now at its lowest price yet: $27. The base game isn’t the only version getting a discount. The Deluxe Edition is selling for $40, which is still less than the price of the game at full retail. Even crazier, the $200 Earth’s Mightiest edition is now $80. The package features a bunch of physical Avengers goodies, including a big honking statue of Captain America. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.



#7: ring light

10" Selfie Ring Light W ith Tripod Stand $32 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

If you’re a photographer or a vlogger, it can be a challenge to get the right lighting, especially if you’re indoors for now.



This is where the Selfie Ring comes in; it acts as a tripod and a phone holder, so you can easily record video or take those important shots at the right height and angle.

There is a remote control that can control the temperature of the selfie ring to 30 different levels, and it can also control the camera app when paired to an Android or iPhone device.

It’s an ideal peripheral at 32% off, especially if you need to teach a class through Skype or Zoom, and you want to get the right height and lighting for the students.

#8: instant pot aura

Instant Pot Aura $60 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

At this time of year a slow cooker is an ideal option to test the waters of other foods you want to try out around Thanksgiving and Christmas.



This is where the Instant Pot Aura comes in, where you can sauté vegetables, bake some lasagne or steam some hams to your heart’s content.

At 54% off for Black Friday it’s a great option to keep that dinner warm and have it exactly to your standards, mainly thanks to its 10 smart programs and ‘Keep Warm’ functions.

For the coming holidays, it’s an ideal option to showcase your cooking skills, either with family or across Zoom.

#9: soap & glory skincare

30% off Soap & Glory Products Image : Sheilah Villari

While visiting the UK in 2007 I ran into Boots (an awesome drug store chain) because I was looking for lotion. The flat I was staying in made my skin so dry but lucky for me I discovered The Righteous Butter from Soap & Glory and we’ve been together since. For the next two days take 30% off everything from one of the best brands I’ve ever tried.



Another old favorite that we can all use right now is Hand Food ($6). If you’re compulsively washing your hands and noticing they’re going through the wringer treat them to some silky soft relief. It’s non-greasy and is made with shea butter, macadamia oil, and marshmallow. It’s slightly scented but in no way overwhelming. I usually have a travel size of this in my bag.

Exfoliating is important to achieving soft skin. Cleaning away dead skin, dirt, and grim is the way to get there. I use Scrub Of Your Life ($8) when I want something a little more heavy-duty. This is usually when I plan on using a tattoo balm and the only way to make those pieces sing is by really scrubbing them first. This buffs each tattoo, but also scrubs dry elbows in winter, and deep cleans my pores when needed. It has as the classic “pink fragrance,” again not too much but just a hit of floral and fruit. This will leave your skin in the perfect spot for ultimate moisturizing.

Say hello to my new favorite product. My face has never been so soft in my life. The Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($10) far exceeded my expectations. It’s velvety and gentle but still finds away to get rid of makeup remnants. Whatever Soap & Glory is doing with this product, keep doing it. I actually get excited to use this every day. They call it a balm-to-milk formula that’s got vitamin C and 4 loving oils: marula, avocado, apricot, and jojoba. This one is virtually scentless but total perfection.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#10: alpha industries sitewide

TV speakers suck. You know this. I know this. Your DAD knows this. But the alternative, soundbars or full-on home theater surround sound systems, can get expensive, often approaching a grand or more. Soundbars in particular also take up a lot more space on your TV stand, and if you’ve got a dedicated streaming device up there already—as many of us do—they’ll make your setup look cluttered too. The Roku Streambar, reviewed by Gizmodo staff reporter Catie Keck just last month, solves both these problems. Measuring 14" x 4.2" x 2.4", it occupies very little console real estate and has Roku 4K HDR streaming functionality built-in.



After weeks with the Streambar, I’m convinced it’s a solid choice for people who would like to improve the sound on a TV without dropping an eye-popping amount of money on a pricey sound system, or even someone in need of a 4K streaming device who is willing to drop a few extra bucks on a connected smart speaker. I want to stress again that this is not a top-of-the-line soundbar option, at least not without a boost from additional speakers. But the ability for this tiny but mighty speaker to be expanded upon for a fuller surround system—all while delivering many of the benefits of premium streaming sticks and boxes—makes it a hell of a steal for the price.

For Cyber Week, the Roku Streambar is down to $100—23% off the list price—on Amazon and at Best Buy. While it doesn’t support many of the bells and whistles that even the Roku Ultra does, it’s a great way to consolidate your devices, which you can’t really say of any set-top box. That said, if you’re unconvinced but still need a way to watch your shows, a bunch of Roku devices are still on sale on Amazon and at Best Buy and Staples.

