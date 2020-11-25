The 10 Best Deals of November 25, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Grab Meh’s 5-pack knit cap bundle to fend off the holiday chill. Buy JACHS NY’s 3 Stretch Pant Bundle in anticipation of Thanksgiving dinner. And make sure your lashes are popping above your holiday face mask with Too Faced 2-piece Better Than Sex mascara.

#1: amazon echo devices



Save up to 60% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

It is Cyber Wednesday my dudes, and Bezos is back to line his pockets with another year of deals on Amazon’s own devices. Through Black Friday, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 60% off the sticker prices. That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

#2: Ray-ban & oakley glasses

30% off Ray-Ban and Oakley Frames BRANDS30 Image : GlassesUSA

Before you come at me for insulting our own readers, please see my Kinja avatar then read the headline again. I WEAR GLASSES. Like, all the time! In fact, I buy most of my glasses from GlassesUSA and always have, ever since I found out you could buy glasses online. One pair I own are these firetruck red Ray-Bans that are apparently sold out and which you can see me wearing here from when my wife and I took a trip to Governor’s Island over the summer.

For a limited time, you can cop a pair of Ray-Bans yourself (just not the ones I did!) for 30% off at the same place I got mine from. But that’s not all! Oakleys are also on sale, at the same discount. So if you’re more of a Coach Taylor type and Ray-Bans aren’t your thing, you’re in luck. There’s a wide selection of both brands to scope out including these Harry Potter-ass hipster round bois I’m now realizing I wear on a daily basis (wow, turns out I really like Ray-Bans) and these more traditionally angular frames. Whatever your style or preference, GlassesUSA is bound to have something for you, and considering how rare it is for designer brands like these to go on sale, you’ll want to take advantage while the deal’s still active through November 30.

Now, to the fun part: redeeming your discount. First, stop on by the GlassesUSA website here, where we’ve already done the work of filtering by Ray-Ban and Oakley. Then, pick your frames, any frames. Once you’ve done that, it’s time to customize your lenses. While a basic single vision pair is free, you can also add an anti-reflective coating, blue light blockers, anti-scratch, and protection against UV rays at an extra cost. After that all you have to do is enter the code BRANDS30 at checkout and watch the numbers drop 30%. Shipping is free, so you don’t have to worry about a gotcha at the end.

#3: jachs ny stretch pants

3 Stretch Pant Bundle 3BF Image : JACHS NY

Man, JACHS is really out here making y’all as stylish as possible this winter. Here’s another great Black Friday deal for you. Today grab and any 3 Stretch Pants for just $75. All you need to do is use the code 3BF at checkout. And considering one pair is up to $99 this discount is criminal.

You can mix and match any 3 from their stretch collection. This includes chinos, travelers, canvas, and tech pants. There are 53 colors and styles to pick from within that so load up on the traditional hues like black, navy, and khaki, or go bold with yellow, red, or olive. I’ll recommend the traveler pant as the best value and most comfortable. They have a sleek finish and the 4-way stretch flex twill makes them perfect for pretty much anything. Long zoom calls, biking, running errands, or just chilling on the sofa. The travelers are as versatile as the name would suggest. But no matter which you choose it’s an excellent sale to give your wardrobe the classy boost it’s been craving.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

#4: Knit caps



Knit Caps (5-Pack) Graphic : The Inventory

As we roll onto the December holidays gifts are on the mind especially if you’ll be sending those to loved ones instead of seeing them in person. Saving money is a premium factor this year as well, so here’s an ideal collection to help cross off that extra present you’ve been contemplating. In this 5 pack knit cap bundle you’ll get the perfect winter accessory for men or women for just $15.

There are a few groupings to pick from so different tastes can be met. There’s a light multicolor, a dark multicolor, an all black, or an all charcoal pack to pick from. You also get the option of pom-pom or just a sleek slouchy knit. Made from faux fur, yarn, and acrylic each sure to keep you warm while snuggly fitting your head no matter the elements. They also just look very cute and are masters of hiding bad hair days. They’re easy to wash by hand if needed and give you some nice options for different yuletide looks. The beauty is at this price you can keep for yourself or just buy a bundle for the whole family.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#5: Macy’s countertop appliances



Countertop Appliances Graphic : The Inventory

Macy’s is ringing in the season a little earlier this year, kicking things off with a sale on small kitchen appliances bound to relieve your wallet of any unwanted stress in the holiday shopping months. Make waffles with your swamp-residing ogre friend in this stainless steel waffle iron for 55% off the list price, then save even more when you fill out the form under the Special Offers tab and mail it in to claim your rebate—fear not, Nathan for You fans, you won’t have to climb to the top of a mountain to secure this prize.

In fact, if you wanted, you could revamp your entire kitchen for just $48, assuming you’re game to send in a sextet of forms. Level up your breakfast game with a 10.5 x 20" nonstick electric griddle, keep your bread nice and toasty with a four-slice stainless steel convection oven, improve your work-from-home lunches with an electric panini grill, drink your fruits and veggies with a 12-piece 13330 Rocket blender set, and whip up something quick for dinner with a 12" round nonstick electric skillet.

Need a morning boost? This Black & Decker 12-cup coffee maker delivers your daily dose of caffeine for the price of a grande latte at Starbucks, probably. As a straightforward alternative to Bella’s Rocket blender set, Black & Decker’s 10-speed blender promises the comfort of simplicity at no extra cost. I recently picked up this blender myself, and I have to say it gets the job done. As an amateur mixologist, an ordinary blender like this is much more effective at crushing ice than the more nutrition-focused options.

Advertisement

And for those who want to eat rice that doesn’t suck, now’s your chance to buy the damn rice cooker on the cheap.

However casual your cooking, however tight your budget, Macy’s is bringing the heat with the kitchenware to beat.

#6: beats solo 3 headphones

Beats Solo 3 Headphones Image : Beats

One of the struggles of working from home is dealing with the sounds that are out of your control: a roommate fighting with their partner, neighbors who must make a living slamming doors, or even just the weekly trash pickup. They all make it tough to focus and get things done. A good pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo 3 on-ear headphones, can help alleviate some of that pain. And you can get them right now for $149 from MorningSave.

These headphones sound great, they’re stylish, and with up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, you can be sure your new cans won’t die on you in the middle of your Zoom happy hour.

#7: Assassin’s creed valhalla

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Walmart now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $50. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version, though Walmart will ask you to enter your name and email to reveal the price like it’s doing some sort of retail magic trick. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.

Advertisement

#8: Logitech g935 gaming headset

Logitech G935 Gaming Headset Graphic : The Inventory

Looking for a high-end, wireless gaming headset that will let you hear ever little detail in your games? Amazon has Logitech’s G935 down to $120, which is $50 off its usual price. The headphones feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound, creating a more immersive experience. It’s also got 12 hours of wireless life, which is perfect for an extended Overwatch binge. Most exciting, however, is that the 6mm microphone displays a red light when you’re muted. That means that you’ll never accidentally blow your cover during a round of Among Us. Oh, and you can customize how they light up to match your rig. There’s a lot of bells and whistles to play around with here, giving the G935 more of a gadget vibe than your average headphones.

#9: too faced mascara set



Too Faced 2 piece Better Than Sex Mascara Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are a few beauty snobs who look down on Too Faced for this lash beautifier but there is a reason it’s the best-selling prestige mascara in America. I was a convert a few years ago when I got a sample in a bag from Sephora. It’s still one of my favorites and I highly recommend Better Than Sex Mascara. This set is usually $40 so this holiday deal is a great one.

You will see the results instantly. I’m always blown away by how long my lashes look after one application. Paint them as black as can be all while separating and lifting. (I swear I wasn’t trying to make it sound like a bra.) They really do give a volume boost and intensifies your eyes. In this pack, you get both the standard size and the travel size so you can touch up on the go. Although I will say it wears really well throughout the day. Peptides condition each lash while acacia Senegal tree extract gives them the appearance of extension. And film-forming polymers curl them to the heavens giving the illusion of falsies without having to use nasty glue. This is a set you will not be let down by. Is it better than sex, well you can decide for yourself. But for me, it’s better than other mascaras on the market hands down.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

#10: alpha industries sitewide

20% Sitewide Sale HOLIDAY20 Image : Alpha Industries

This is my favorite sweatshirt of the season. As a space nerd, I love anything NASA and this official crewneck sweatshirt is one of the most comfortable I’ve owned in a very long time. This shirt and everything else is currently 20% off for Black Friday week, just use the code HOLIDAY20.

As a small person (5'3") I love oversized sweatshirts and while this is a unisex style I found even a small one was perfect for me. It’s beautifully made, very soft, and washes wonderfully. It’s a cotton/polyester mix and pretty warm at that. Alpha has its applique on the sleeve by cuff for an extra fancy touch. The light heather gray is classic and so is the fit cutting at the hip for someone not vertically challenged. I actually wear this as a long shirt with just a pair of tights and boots. Alpha Industries has an eye for detail and has produced some beautifully stylish duds.

G/O Media may get a commission NASA II Crew Sweatshirt Buy for $48 from Alpha Industries Use the promo code HOLIDAY20

Free shipping on orders over $150.

