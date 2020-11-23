The 10 Best Deals of November 23, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get a head start on your holiday preparation with up to 30% off Hallmark’s wrapping paper and Bed, Bath, & Beyond’s 18" pre-lit wreaths. Maybe try to moisturize your COVID-19 fears away with It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In spray.

#1: Hallmark wrapping paper



Up to 30% Off Hallmark Holiday Gift Wrap Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you haven’t already been planning your gift-giving this week is a great time to start. We need to be a little more strategic with shopping and shipping in 2020. If you’re waiting for the perfect present to go on sale go ahead and grab some cute wrapping paper to cover it in. Right now take up to 30% Off Hallmark Holiday Gift Wrap.

There are over 11 bundles of gift wrap to pick from including a handful of bags and cards. We all know Thanksgiving basically starts the mad dash to all the holidays in December so get a jump on it. I have an aunt that writes all her holiday cards on Thanksgiving night and sends them out the next day. And given the pandemic thinking ahead for shipping on anything is a very good idea. No matter what you pick and wrap I’m sure your friends and family will be delighted. Fingers crossed we can give these gifts in person next year.

Free shipping on all these for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Pre-lit wreaths



18" Pre-Lit Wreaths Graphic : The Inventory

While the holidays are looking to be bleaker and bleaker because of this damn pandemic that just won’t quit, you can still be optimistic and celebrate. Decorate your door with 18-inch Pre-lit Wreaths for a low $20. They’re battery-operated, so you won’t have to plug it in anywhere. So what are you waiting for?! Spread joy amoungst the darkness and grab one now!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Apple watch Series 6

Foolishly, I bought the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 at full price—$529—back in September. For a limited time, however, you can snatch one up yourself in the smaller, 40mm size featuring GPS and LTE cellular functions for up to $120 off the sticker tag, with prices starting at just $390 in the Blue, Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED colorways. Silver with the White Sport band is marked down to $479 while Cyprus Green and Graphite are $579. From there, lavish models can exceed $600, such as the Graphite and Gold stainless steel variants, both of which sport Milanese loops.

As for GPS-only models, you’ll find both 40mm and 44mm Watches on sale as well. Those who find the junior-sized watch face acceptable can grab it in (PRODUCT)RED or Blue for $330 and Silver or Space Gray for $379. The 44mm version ranges from $360 for (PRODUCT)RED and $409 for Blue or Space Gray. The Pink Sport band-equipped Gold aluminum model is unfortunately out of stock, and some of these won’t ship until late November to early- and mid-December, but worry not, you won’t find an estimated arrival date any further out than 12/22, which means regardless of the Apple Watch you pick, it’ll reach your doorstep in time for non-denominational holiday gift giving.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Amazon Echo



Amazon Echo | $70 | Amazon Best Buy Staples Image : Amazon

The more time we spend indoors, the more frustrated we may become with things that aren’t that big a deal. Having to get up to turn off the kitchen light after you’re already snuggled up in bed isn’t fun, and neither is having to tap through your list of playlists to find your favorite cooking tunes. Luckily, smart speakers help with a lot of that, and they aren’t too pricey. Right now, you can get Amazon’s latest Echo, which is supposed to feature improved sound over its predecessor, for $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#5: Gamestop holiday decorations



Holiday Decorations Graphic : The Inventory

Okay, I know we’re not allowed to start hyping the holidays yet. Thanksgiving is still upon us and I promise I won’t try to pull the rug out from turkey day with yuletide cheer. That said, you can start revving your engines over at GameStop. The retailer currently has gaming, superhero, and generally nerd-themed holiday decorations for 40% off. There’s a lot to love among the list of options. The super star tree topper is certainly a yuletide statement piece. You can also grab a bunch of ornaments, like Pikachu and Yoshi, to make your tree into a regular old Super Smash Bros. character selection screen. Look, if your mom gets to hang all of her 40 year old ornate ducks on the tree, I don’t see why you can’t put Baby Yoda up there.

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Mario tennis aces

Mario Tennis Aces Image : Nintendo

When it comes to first-party Nintendo games, $30 is an almost unheard of price. The company just doesn’t discount their games often and when they do it’s rarely ever much lower. Things appear to be different this Black Friday season as lots of Switch games are getting price cuts. Mario Tennis Aces is among the selection of games on sale and it’s lower than the rest of the pack at the moment. Amazon currently has the Mario sports title for $30, while other Switch games are only down to $40. That’s a real game, set, match moment. Probably. I don’t know, I don’t watch tennis.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Macy’s throw blankets

Charter Club Cozy Throw Image : Macy’s

This is the time of year where the throw blanket rules. It makes a great addition to any room and is kind of the perfect gift for those who just don’t know what to get. Charter Club’s Cozy Throws are 80% off right now in this amazing holiday sale from Macy’s.

There are 15 styles and colors available so you’re sure to find one that perfectly fits in with your decor or that of a loved one. These are soft and plush and can add a touch of whimsy depending on the pattern you choose. But they will definitely warm you up on a chilly sofa or if you’re in a drafty guest room. These are pretty sizable at 50" x 70", are made of polyester, and can be washed in the machine.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: eufy robovac

Eufy RoboVac 30C Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, you can get a robot to sweep your floors for about 40% off. At a decent $180, you can tell your Eufy RoboVac 30C to wake up and get to work collecting dust mites and crumbs for your wooden and carpeted floors. With the added boundary strips, you can “tape” off areas it doesn’t need to clean and keep it from falling down a flight of stairs. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#9: Ulta Lip Glossary Kit



Lip Glossary Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

One of Ulta’s best sellers is 40% off in this early Black Friday deal. Grab this mini collection of 16 lippies in this Lip Glossary Kit for only $10. This is a great kit with these being sample sizes because if there’s a shade you don’t like you won’t feel like you’re wasting a whole tube. And if you’ve never had an Ulta product this is a perfect way to see if they’re for you.

In this kit you’ll get 4 tinted lip oils, 4 sheer lip glosses, 4 matte liquid lipsticks, and 4 patent liquid lipsticks. The colors run the gamut from classic pinks to bold purples and browns. This is a killer gift for sharing too or even breaking them up and using them as stocking stuffers if you’ve got a few beauty gurus on your list.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: It’s a miracle leave-in

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you can get a bottle of It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In for a cheap $10. You’ll be able to moisturize straight and natural curly hair with a couple of sprays, which is perfect for the winter when curls are drier than usual.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.