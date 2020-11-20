The 10 Best Deals of November 20, 2020

Gif : Gabe Carey

It’s November 20, and we at Kinja Deals are coming through with the top 10 deals of the day. Juliana is out sick, which means I’m filling in and filling up on all these hot bargains. Leading into Black Friday, you can save 70% off your new winter threads in JACHS NY’s VIP sale. Binge-watch your problematic faves with a Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick+, or Premiere streaming device. Drive a 1974 Porsche 911 Turbo for $19. Haha, just kidding, it’s LEGOs.

And if your tummy’s still rumbling for more deals, scope out Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: JACHS NY VIP Sale

70% off Sitewide VIPBF Image : JACHS NY

JACHS NY is giving you an early taste of their Black Friday deals today. Right now take a look at the site and revamp your winter and fall wear with 70% off the entire. There are a handful of styles for women but JACHS is known for its fine fashions for gents.



This is the kind of sale you’ve waited for to grab a higher-priced item you’ve had your eye on like maybe a coat. I love the look of these color block puffer jackets ($54). They are kind of retro but are also super warm because they’re fully lined with sherpa material. It zips up and is pretty ideal for even that in-between temperatures option. There are 12 puffer jackets available in various hues and designs.

Cozy fleece crewnecks ($21) are perfect for lounging around the house or running errands on a chilly fall afternoon. These are cotton/polyester and can be layered with a tee or button-down underneath. There are 7 colors/patterns to pick from and are an absolute steal.

Nothing makes you cooler than a classic denim shirt, it does all the work for you in its western cut. These are only $27 and come in the only colors you will need. Light wash denim, black, and camo print for fun. Toss a tee under or a zip-up hoodie over. These shirts are just the right touch of casual and sharp.

This is the time to grab a blazer because it’s just $60. There should be one in every closet because you just never know when you might need that touch of business casual. Honestly, it’s a swank look on a night out too with a great pair of jeans to match. With 24 options you’re bound to find the right style for your taste and needs. These are a classic fit and one of the company’s best sellers. Each is half lined with chambray and is a cotton/poly blend. These blazers have a double vent back, notch lapels, and all the standard pockets. You’ll look effortlessly chic even with just a tee.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Roku streaming devices

You probably already have a streaming box of some sort, but maybe not, or maybe it’s feeling a bit long in the tooth. Roku devices still don’t support HBO Max, which is a huge bummer, but if that’s not a priority for you, they offer plenty of streaming options without costing too much. Plus, there’s some pretty great deals right now.



The Roku Ultra, typically $100, is down to $70 right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Staples. For your money, you’ll get 4K streaming, voice control, Bluetooth streaming, and support for nearly every streaming service you could hope for (aside from HBO Max). If you want something more barebones and don’t want to spend too much, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $30 right now at Best Buy and Staples, but doesn’t support ethernet connections and lacks Dolby Vision.

You could also get the even more basic Premiere at Best Buy or Staples, but it’s only $5 cheaper than the Streaming Stick+ and lacks voice control and extended wifi range. If you do need HBO Max, there’s always the Chromecast.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: lego speed champions

Save 20% on LEGO Speed Champions Sets Image : Andrew Hayward

We’re all on the hunt for indoor, socially-distanced distractions that can help us survive the pandemic-boosted winter ahead. LEGO sets continue to be one of the best options: they’re engaging, potentially time consuming, and can work off a little bit of creative energy in the process. And then you get a cool toy to display and/or play with further at the end.



Luckily, Amazon has put a bunch of the LEGO Speed Champions kits on sale right now, letting you build amazing, licensed supercars for a fraction of the price of the real ride. On the simpler end, there’s the 180-piece Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0 for just $12 right now or the 275-piece Ferrari F8 Tributo for $16. A Lamborghini Urus ST-X and Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO two-pack sells for $40, as does a larger, LEGO Technic 579-piece Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Advertisement

Browse Amazon’s full LEGO Speed Champions category for more options!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: MAC Mini Lipstick Gift Set

Mac 12-Piece Frosted Lipstick Gift Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you or anyone you love obsessed with lipstick?! Specifically MAC lipstick? Well, for a short time you can get a 12-piece Frosted Lipstick Gift Set for $56, which is 25% off the original list price. You’ll get 12 different shades of cute-ass mattes, lustre, satin, retro-matte, and amplified lipsticks for an affordable price. And the best part? Once you pick the shade you absolutely love, it won’t fade for about 8-12 hours depending on the finish. Sounds cute to me!



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: Clinique kisses gift set

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $20 in this early Black Friday deal.



Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

Sony First-Party Game Sale Image : Sony

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: asus rog zephyrus g14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Image : Best Buy

I have to get something off my chest. The world gleefully dunked on Microsoft for its admittedly confusing naming convention with the Xbox Series X and Series S, but I’d like to remind everyone that gaming laptops have names like Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. With that out of the way, the aforementioned Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $250 off at Best Buy right now. The 14" laptop comes with a Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it an ideal portable gaming device. As an added bonus, you’ll get one free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with your purchase, so you can take advantage of its power right away. Sometimes it’s just the little things, you know?



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: inflatable dinosaur constume

Inflatable Dinosaur Costume Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ok, obviously that’s a joke. But at the same time, this is kind of a fun way to interact with friends or family without well, interacting with them. This Inflatable Dinosaur Costume is 57% off and at just $38 this is probably an excellent item to have in your arsenal if you’re a bit of a jokester.



This Jurassic World inflatable costume is officially licensed and 100% Nylon. It’s a long sleeve inflatable jumpsuit with a zipper closure and has a battery-operated fan. Yes, you will need to get batteries. There are a few other dino options even with sound but this is the best deal among them and honestly the most iconic too.

Prime members will enjoy free shipping on this.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: happy hour candy

Happy Hours seems like a thing of years gone by, well at least ones in person. If you’re still participating in zoom get-togethers with coworkers add a little sneaky snack to the mix. This 5 pack of Happy Hour Candy combines the fun of a gummy with the fruity flavoring of some of your favorite cocktails.



Yes, these are non-alcoholic so it’s only mimicking a saucy experience. But you can totally crush these while on the clock and have no worries of running into booze laced mistakes. These 5 boxes are just $19 and each have their own theme. The Celebration Bag (2 of these) has 4 bags each of Passion Fruit Mojito, Berry Daiquiri, and Spring Paloma. That’s quite a tropical combo. The Party Bag (also 2 boxes of this one) has 4 bags each of Watermelon Margarita, Moscow Mule, and Gin & Tonic. A little more traditional. And then there is the Bubbles Bag (just 1 of this box) with 4 bags each of Berry Royale Mimosa, Pineapple Bellini, and Mandarin Spritz. As a prosecco lover, that box sounds divine. These could be the perfect afternoon treat or even the ideal adult-esque stocking stuffer.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.