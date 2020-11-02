The 10 Best Deals of November 2, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the games of your dreams. Step into the M ushroom Kingdom with a pair of LEGO Mario expansion sets. Embrace your inner sports star with Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition for Xbox One. Fall in love with The Mandalorian all over again with four Baby Groot Succulent Planters.

And if you’re still looking for more savings, take a look at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Super mario lego sets



Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: baby groot succulent planters



Everyone’s talking about Baby Yoda again with the drop of season two of The Mandalorian. But we mustn’t forget the OG baby we fell in love with at the height of the Marvel frenzy. Baby Groot stole our hearts well into his teen years, but it was as a sampling he really had us gushing. For the next 6 hours save 15% and enjoy four Baby Groot Succulent Planters.

Now obviously you can use these for anything but they will look quite fetching as planters for a small flower or succulent. But maybe I’d used them to hold makeup brushes too. These are perfect gifts with the holidays coming up and they’re eco friendly made with safe PVC material. Groot’s sweet face will brighten any room and warm the heart of even the most cynical of people. Exactly what a Disney baby is supposed to do. This is a lightning deal and will only run for a few hours. So if want it move fast.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: fenty matte lipstick



Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Normally we’d all be looking for that showstopping outfit for holiday parties and with that comes trying to find perfect lipstick. It needs to be vibrant and long-lasting. But alas, that is not this year. But that doesn’t mean the perfect smooth all-day lipstick isn’t in your future still. Fenty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick is just $13 right now in 23 hues.

The ultra-slim tube will fit in the smallest of purses or even a pocket. This glides on as a matte but is soft and doesn’t dry out your lips. As mentioned there are 23 colors available to match with any skin tone or ensemble you have dreamed up. These are highly pigmented so that color is really going to pop on your pout. I roll with Ma’Damn, a royal red, for special nights out. And Candy Venom, an electric pink, is for days I just want a fun pop of color. You’ll absolutely find a shade that’s perfect for you or even give a unique one a try. Maybe deep teal or a vivid violet? You won’t need to reapply much so these petite tubes last and at 28% off you might as well grab a few.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: nordvpn black friday sale



2 Years + One Free Plan Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsized. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#5: LG cx 65" oled tv



If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 for the 55" model or $1,850 for the 65" size after applying the on-page coupon, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer.

#6: sweese dishware sets

Up to 39% off Sweese Plate and Bowl Sets Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re searching for some new kitchenware, check out Sweese porcelain bowls and plates, which are up to 39% off for today only! They’re colorful and can bring some personality to your space. Actually, I might buy these for my apartment, be right back.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Instant pot duo plus



Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.

But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $50 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: madden nfl 21 and nba 2k21



While the prices on Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 aren’t quite as low as we saw last month during Prime Day, there are still some discounts available.



Madden NFL 21 is currently $20 off at $40 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Madden NFL 21 MVP edition for Xbox One digital code ($50) is 50% off right now.

Sorry basketball fans: NBA 2K21 is a bit higher right now at $50. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies except for the Nintendo Switch version, which is $44.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#9: dalmo bidet



For a short time, you can get your butt on a Dalmo Bidet and elongated toilet seat for about 40% off, bring the prices down to $19 and 18, respectively! I’ve just got on the water on the butt brigade, and I have to say it’s the cleanest ride I’ve been apart of. I honestly don’t know who has elongated toilet seats these days, but if you happen to be one, the toilet seat is also a STEAL. What are you waiting for? A clean ass is a spray (and click) away!



This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#10: kn95 masks



40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : The Inventory

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from Meh right now for just $24.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.