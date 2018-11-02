Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 macbook

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the current 2017 model for $900, complete with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a core M3 processor, as a certified refurb.

This computer isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

#2 anker chargers

Anker makes our readers’ favorite charging gear, and now, you can save on a bunch of it in today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Highlights for me include the PowerPort II and PowerPort Speed 4, which pack two multiple powerful USB ports into tiny, travel-friendly packages, and the PowerPort Wireless 10, which is one of the thinnest Qi pads on the market.

The popular Roav Anker car charger is also on sale, and is perfect for people who need an FM transmitter to listen to their phone in the car.

And naturally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without a couple of battery pack deals. The PowerCore II Slim 10000 is incredibly thin and light given its capacity, and the PowerCore+ 26800 could keep your phone charged for a week, if necessary.

For the rest of the deals, including several cables, be sure to head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

#3 all-inclusive travel

Most travel deals we post focus on adventure and exploring new places, and you should definitely do as much of that as you can. But sometimes, a vacation should be purely about recharging your batteries, and there’s nothing better for sheer relaxation than an all-inclusive beach resort.



For a limited time, you can unwind at a variety of Riviera Maya all-inclusive resorts for four (or more) nights, including roundtrip airfare, lodging, taxes, and of course, all the food and beverages (including alcohol) you want, starting at just $499.

Prices vary based on your departure city, travel dates, and length of stay, but if you play your cards right, this can be a very cheap trip, since the only thing you’ll really have to pay for while you’re there is tips.

#4 gtx 1070 TI

$350 would be a really good price for a standard GTX 1070 graphics card (especially considering how overpriced they were during the crypto-boom earlier this year). Today though, that’s enough to get you a TI variant. Just clip B&H’s $150 coupon to get the deal at checkout.



#5 Weighted blanket

Winter is coming, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#6 lord of the rings Extended

There are quite a few permutations of the Lord of the Rings films out there on Blu-ray, but the extended editions are the ones you want, and the extended trilogy pack is down to $26 at at Amazon today, complete with all three extended films totaling 11 hours, plus 26 hours of special features to boot. No wonder it’s the best selling Blu-ray in Kinja Deals history by a wide margin.



The extended Hobbit Trilogy is also down to $38, while you’re at it.

Or save on the theatrical Hobbit trilogy, in standard or 3D Blu-ray.

#7 longchamp

There’s no such thing as too many totes — especially when the totes are super high quality, like the Longchamp ones currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack. Longchamp is famous for their rainbow of nylon carryalls, but they also have similarly bold-hued wallets, backpacks, satchels, which are sure to sell out quickly. We recommend filling your cart with bags ASAP.

#8 suncast

Need some extra storage space for gardening equipment, lawn tools, or other outdoor gear? These Suncast deck boxes and storage chairs have a ton of space inside, look great, and of course, double as overflow seating for your next barbecue. Both are are down to great low prices, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, and are joined by a screen enclosure for even less that can serve some of the same functions.

#9 indoor fireplace

The best place to spend the holiday season is curled up by the fire — of course, you need a fireplace to do that. If you’re craving the smell of firewood and that feeling of warmth from real crackling flames, consider taking advantage of Wayfair’s sale on indoor fireplaces, with some units up to 70% off. There are some pretty hot discounts on both free-standing and mounted fireplaces, but no matter which you choose, that cozy winter feeling comes at no extra charge.



#10 Dumbbell

Most adjustable dumbbells top out around 50 pounds, but if you’re too big and strong for that (or think that you may one day be), this one from Bowflex can go up to 90 pounds, and it costs $50 less than usual today. Just note that it’s only one dumbbell, not a pair.

