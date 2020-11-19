The 10 Best Deals of November 19, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on a beautiful, new MacBook Air, which boasts a new Apple M1 chip. No car, no problem! Buy a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter and cut your traffic time in half. And quell your worries about your fur baby with the Furbo dog camera.

#1: mAcbook air with apple m1



13" MacBook Air With Apple M1 Chip Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook’s featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted on Amazon, at least if you opt for twice the storage as the base model and a Gold colorway. While the souped-up laptop would ordinarily set you back $1,250—and still does in Silver and Space Gray—this one specific model is a whole $50 off as of last night.

Make of that what you will, but considering it just came out 2 days ago, anyone planning to pick one up in this exact configuration already ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with the AirPods Pro and 4th Gen iPad Air, so it isn’t necessarily unprecedented on Amazon. Still, you may want to wait and see what deals and bundles come out of Black Friday instead.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

#2: Segway es4 electric scooter



Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter Image : Segway

Contrary to what the haters might tell you, electric kick scooters are a badass substitute for public transit amid a pandemic. For upwards of $5,000 you could buy a private car OR you could spare the environment and your wallet a little extra hurt by spending 90% less on a Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter, now 35% off on Amazon. On a normal day, you’d spend $770 on this bad boy, which is more than $500. In fact, do the math and you’ll find it’s $270 more.

The ES4 is one of Segways higher-end scooters, boasting a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sports Mode, with a maximum climbing slope of 15%. Inexplicably, you can travel 28 miles at a time for up to 7 hours on this thing, more than the length of a marathon, thanks to its 374 watt-hour battery. That is significantly higher than the next step down, the ES2 that costs $89 more than the marked down ES4 right now and can only travel 15.5 consecutive miles at 15.5mph at its highest setting. Its slope climbing abilities are also 5% less, and it only lasts half the amount of time on a single charge.

Those desperate for a more efficient way of getting around to pick up a light load of groceries or travel back and forth from the laundromat may want to consider this deal while it’s still on the table. Who knows how long it will last or whether you’ll otherwise be able to snatch it up in time for the holidays.

#3: $45 Switch Games

$45 Nintendo Switch Games Image : Nintendo

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to discounting its first party games. Even games that have been out for years will stay put at the $60 price range unless the company decides to rerelease them with a “selects” banner. That makes the recent wave of Nintendo Switch sales happening in the build-up to Black Friday seem special, despite being extremely normal for any other company. This time around, Best Buy has five Switch hits down to $45: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Longtime Switch owners may already own these (I hear that owning a Switch but not Breath of the Wild is illegal, in some states), but it’s a good deal for anyone who’s looking to pick up a Switch for the first time this Black Friday.

#4: Sony wh-1000xm3 headphones



Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished; Black Silver

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished; Black Silver Graphic : Gabe Carey

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Amazon, eBay) have an amazing sound quality and are just $150 refurbished, which is $30 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown: They have an HD noise-canceling processor, adaptive sound control, and a sense engine for virtual surround sound, as well as hi-res audio. Of course, they connect easily via Bluetooth, and comfy once you put them over your ears. Grab em’ before they’re gone.

#5: Furbo dog camera



F urbo Dog Camera Graphic : The Inventory

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $50 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

This item will ship for free.

#6: Crux 3.5-Qt Air Fryer

Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you still haven’t hopped onto the air fryer craze, now’s the time. At 60% off, the Crux 3.7-Quart Electric Air Fryer can get you hooked real quick. With touchscreen controls and a pre-set cooking menu, you can make veggies, wings, and whatever your culinary heart desires at the touch of a button. The basket is also dishwasher-safe, making it super easy to clean your kitchen after you grub down. What are you waiting for? It’s only $40, but it may be the best money you’ve ever spent.

#7: 4k Blu-Rays

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.

Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

#8: NBa gear sale

Last night the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as their number one draft pick thus kicking off the excitement for a new season. Well, as excited as you can be. As we anticipate the start on December 22 it’s time to grab a pristine hat just like the new members of your squad. In this early Black Friday sale take up 40% off NBA Accessories.

There are 181 things to choose from so I’m sure you’ll find the right item to spur on high hopes for a successful team and year. Lots of hats, loads of hats. I’m a huge fan of the ‘47 brand and have one for each of my teams. They’re comfy and have held up well through even the worst of games. Plenty of tumblers for toasty grab-and-go beverages and a few blankets to get cozy on the couch while you cheer on your guys to victory.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#9: Fenty Gloss & Highlighter



Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Let Bad Girl RiRi treat you to a holiday beautification. This limited-edition set of mini Fenty Beauty favorites is a treat just for you. Take $12 off the Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Set and head into winter with all the sparkle and power Rihanna has bestowed upon us.

This set includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil which is in a mini for the first time ever. It’s paired with a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer mini (in the color Fu$$y) for instance glam on the go.

Free shipping on all orders.

#10: Lululun Sheet Masks

32 Lululun Sheet Masks GIVE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

All five variety packs of Lululun’s face masks are now on sale at the SkinStore. You can save $5 on the best selling sheet mask company in Japan. Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers. Just add the code GIVE at checkout.



There’s something for a variety of skin concerns in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than it’s competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

32 Lululun Sheet Masks Buy for $20 from SkinStore Use the promo code GIVE

