The 10 Best Deals of November 19, 2019

#1 steelseries mouse

SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Steelseries makes a ton of great gaming peripherals, and this Rival 600 is one of their best. Right now, Amazon is dropping the price down to a low $50.



In addition to its ergonomic design, this particular mouse let’s you tune its weight to your liking. For instance, a first-person shooter player may want to have the lightest mouse possible to maximize the speed it can race across the mouse pad. It also boasts 1:1 tracking, which means no input lag.



This current price is a few bucks off lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, or about $15 off its usual going rate. If you’re looking to upgrade your PC gaming setup, this is a particularly good option.

#2 anker gold box

Anker Charging Accessory Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include a two-pack of Powerline Lightning cables for $14, a travel-friendly power strip (cube) for $20, and a PowerPort Atom PD 2 with 2 USB-C ports for $39.



For the rest of the deals, including a Qi charging bundle and a compact car charger, be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



#3 packing cube set

Get your shit together. Get it all together. All your shit. So it’s together... in these $19 Eagle Creek Pack-It Packing Cubes. This price is a couple of bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen on these particular cubes.



These products do wonders for organization while traveling. No more rummaging through a week’s worth of clothes to find your cables. So get yours before you jet off for vacation. (For what it’s worth, I use these in my gym bag and it’s amazing.)



#4 elliptical

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you procrastinate doing your expense reports. This Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk offers 8 levels of resistance and whisper quiet operation.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. So pick yours up, so you can sit down and get fit.

#5 puma

Friends and Family Sale Photo : PUMA

Don’t run past this PUMA deal. Now through November 24, you can get 40% off full-price items and an extra 25% off sale items during PUMA’s Friends and Family Sale when you use promo code FRIENDS19. You can get a pair of best-selling men’s slides for only $11 or a men’s essential hoodie for $26.



#6 thermapen

Classic Super-Fast Thermapen Photo : ThermoWorks

We are now days away from Thanksgiving and if you’re in charge of cooking the big meal, that is a lot of pressure. You do not want to undercook or overcook the bird. Make sure that doesn’t happen by getting yourself a ThermoWorks Classic Super-Fast Thermapen while it is $20 off. You can get the Thermapen in gray, black, yellow, green, blue, or red for $59 for a limited time only.



#7 jachs

Waffle Knits Photo : Jachs

As Leslie Knope once said, we need to remember what’s important in life: Friends, Waffles, and Work. While she might have been talking about waffles you can eat, Jachs is celebrating their own version of Waffle Day. Right now, you can get Waffle Knits from Jachs starting out at $20 when you use promo code WAF at checkout.



#8 switch lite bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite Console with Pokemon Sword or Shield Plus Case and Screen Protector Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday for a sweet deal on a Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, Walmart has a sweet bundle that includes the console, either Pokemon Sword or Shield, plus a case and screen protector starting at just $240. That’s basically $30-$40 off.



Side not: If you want the fancy Zacian & Zamazenta Edition Switch Lite, that’ll cost you $10 more.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been having so much fun with the latest Pokemon game. This particular deal is incredible especially considering that Pokemon games are pretty resistant to price drops. Make sure to act fast, because this is a solid bargain on some top-tier gifts.

#9 skin rescue kit

Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Guys, it’s time we all started taking better care of our skin. While this is important year-round, it’s an especially important consideration when it’s cold out. Thankfully, Huckberry’s dropping the price on Buckler’s Skin Rescue Essentials Kit to a low $26. That’s $18 off its usual going rate.



Included in this kit are remedies for chapped skin and lips, as well as a moisture-rich, almond oil-based soap. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or need a holiday present for your most dapper friend, this is a terrific time to buy.

#10 mr. claus funko

Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone might think Santa Claus is the star of Christmas, and sure he puts in a lot of work, but Mrs. Claus is the real MVP. If you love her, you can get this Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus for a few bucks off on Amazon. TBH, the real reason to buy this is that you’ll get Candy Cane as well, Mr’s Claus’s tiny white and red kitten.

