The 10 Best Deals of November 18, 2020

It’s November 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. No vision insurance, no problem! Order prescription frames from Glasses USA at 65% off. Get on the clean beauty trend with bareMinerals’ clean beauty advent calendar. Score a Vava dash cam while you’re at it.

#1: Glasses USA



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: $3 towels



Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towel Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d buy new towels for my cousin who stays with me when she visits from England or for my old roommate who crashes on the sofa on her way up to Boston. But alas, no towels are purchased for them this year. No holiday guests in 2020. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to overhaul what I to have for me. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $3 and the hand towels are $2. So you can have a set for only $5.

They come in 8 colors so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Apple Smart keyboard folio

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio Graphic : The Inventory

Here’s my impression of a bad stand-up comedian trying to explain what a smart keyboard is: “Hey, you ever notice how everything’s smart these days? Smart phone, smart TV, smart fridge. All my appliances are smarter than me! Marone! (The comedian is Italian, I guess.) Just the other day, I heard about this new thing: smart keyboards? You guys hear about this? It’s a keyboard you attach to your iPad. You don’t need to charge it, or pair it with your device, or nothing! You just attach it and start typing. Now I can stop pecking at my iPad screen with my big fingers. What am I, a freakin’ bird? Fuhgeddaboudit!”



Anyway, you can grab an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio from Amazon for $120. The keyboard is compatible with the 12.9 inch iPad Pro and has all of the features mentioned in the above stand-up routine. Tip your waiter on the way out.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Roomba 981 robot vacuum



Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum is here to help. Down to $400 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#5: Bareminerals advent calendar



24 Days of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advent Calendars are all the rage, beauty boxes are on top of the pile, and clean beauty ones are on top of that. Clean beauty is a huge market for a reason. With more and more people wanting the best for the faces and the best out of those companies it’s easy to understand while this is a category that is thriving. So if you or a loved one is a clean beauty guru I’ve got the perfect gift. bareMinerals has 24 wonderful items perfectly packaged in this brilliant advent calendar to countdown the days to a clean and beautiful holiday.

I won’t name all the items because I know some people genuinely like to be surprised by these. This is a limited-edition calendar and has sold out on other sites that carry the brand. This is a great way to try new products and maybe uncover a new favorite. I will say a whole host of lipsticks, eyeshadows, primers, and powders are in this collection. Even my favorite Poreless Clay Cleanser will be unveiled on one of the days. This calendar is already in a gorgeous gift box so no need to wrap and all the packaging is planet-friendly and recyclable.

This item qualifies for free shipping too.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: N95 masks

25% off N95 Cup Face Masks (20-Pack) KINJADEAL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know we’re in a pandemic, and currently entering one of the worst winters of our lives. Cases are ticking up, and not to scare you, but you should probably stock up on good, quality N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. These masks from N95MaskCo will be able to do just that, and you’ll get a pack of 20 for $134, which is 25% off the original list price with the code KINJADEAL. You can also grab the 40- and 60-packs for the same 25% off and stock up for close family and friends.

Please stay safe out there. Covid isn’t taking a break and neither should we.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: aerogarden farm basic

AeroGarden Farm Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the basic version of this bad boy and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb I’ve got a deal for you. The AeroGarden Farm Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden is definitely for those serious about quality indoor gardening at home. Right now it’s $211 off which is a pretty amazing sale for such a quality product and company.

This is an exclusive bundle to Amazon so you’re also getting the Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack with your AeroGarden Farm Basic. These seeds grow quickly too so you’ll be harvesting your own salad in no time. You can grow up to 24 plants at a time and this system allows for them to thrive. And as they are growing in water there is no messy soil to deal with or get all over your counter. I really like that AeroGarden kind of idiot-proof in the process too. The LED lights are timed ensuring your plant babies get all they need to maximize photosynthesis. It will also tell you when they need more water and plant food. Again, AeroGarden is not joking at how fast these plants will grow. I saw results within days. It’s rare I’m completely blown away by a product. AeroGarden is one of them.

This bundle includes 24 pre-seeded grow pods of Black Seeded Simpson (4), Deer Tongue (4), Parris Island (4), Marvel of 4 Seasons (4), Rouge D’iver (4), and Red Sail (4) You will also get 4 bottles of their patented all-natural Plant Nutrients.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Cooking Mama: Cookstar

The saga of Cooking Mama: Cookstar’s bizarre release, and subsequent de-release, feels like it happened 20 years ago. But it was only this March when the video game industry was hit with an absolute whirlwind of cooking controversy. Recapping the story now feels like a fever dream, but here are the basics for the uninitiated: the game was quickly removed a day after it launched, with series’ creator Office Create threating legal action against publisher Planet Entertainment for releasing an “unauthorized” game. It turned out that Office Create did not sign off on the game’s final release due to quality issues, so Planet Entertainment released it anyways without seeking the company’s final approval. On top of all that, the game became the center of a tinfoil hat theory that it was being used as a way to mine cryptocurrency from the Switch.

All of that made Cooking Mama: Cookstar an immediate collector’s item for fans who just wanted a piece of history. The game was impossible to come by after its failed release, but now you can add it to your Switch collection for just $30. Consider investing in a secure vault where you can keep the game safe for decades.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: PlayStation plus



PlayStation Plus - 12 Months 50PERCENT

Graphic : The Inventory

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code 50PERCENT at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Vava dash cam

Vava 1080p 3" Dash Cam Graphic : The Inventory

I know dashcams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080P 3" Dashcam and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor which automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. It’s small enough to not obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to still get a full scope. It includes everything you need to start surveillance as soon as you open the box: 8GB SD card, charger, window mount, and prybar. Peace of mind at 70% off.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.