The 10 Best Deals of November 18, 2019

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

Advertisement

#1 anker headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $34 right now. Usually selling for about $50, this is the first discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



Unlike most budget bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

Advertisement

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

#2 buffy

Advertisement

Today only, the Buffy Cloud Comforter is down to its lowest price ever. Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the twin, queen and king varieties with prices starting at $91.



Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more

Made from eucalyptus fibers and filled with recycled materials, Buffy is as woke as a comforters can be. They’re also a godsend for people who run hot/like to sleep comfortably during the summer.

Advertisement

Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out. So don’t sleep on it.

Alternatively, there’s also a deal on the Buffy Duvet Cover. Just clip the 30% off coupon on the page. This coupon is available for both full/queen and king models.

Advertisement

#3 kershaw knife

Kershaw Leek Knife Gold Box | Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with these discounted Kershaw pocket knives. You may wonder why a harmless, city dude like myself would carry around a knife. Well, lemme tell you, it comes in handy a lot more than you think.



Wanna evenly divide a bagel? BAM. KNIFE.

Want to properly schmear a bagel? Put your stupid, wasteful plastic knife away. BAM. EVERY DAY CARRY KNIFE.

Advertisement

... I guess all of my knife uses are food/bagel based. But that’s just the sign of a good life.

And a good life is what we all want, yeah? So get a freakin’ knife. It really impressed the girl I went on a bagel date with the other week. Not because it was dangerous, but because I know how many plastic knives I’ve saved by carrying one around (24).

Advertisement

(I also showed her my to-go Tupperware.)

Oh yeah, the knives. Well these knives are great and come in many different colors. Prices start at just $31. But these discounts will only last until the end of day, so act fast.

Advertisement

#4 blenders

Advertisement

A couple of Blendtec blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar for $200 and the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender-WildSide (90oz) for $219.



If you’re unfamiliar, Blendtec blenders are some of the best and most powerful models you can own. But their price tags are often too steep for most consumers. Today, however, is a different story. Now, you can blend and puree to your heart’s content without any buyer’s remorse.

Advertisement

My favorite thing about ‘em is the fact that they’re powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $100 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

Advertisement

#5 samsung ssd

Advertisement

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $60 | eBay

Solid State Drives, like this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $60, there is no reason to skip this best-for-most-people drive. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.

#6 fitbit versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.



You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.

Advertisement

#7 the samsung frame tvs

Samsung 65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,598 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 55" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $1,098 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 49" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $898 | Amazon Walmart

Samsung 43" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV | $798 | Amazon Walmart

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



Advertisement

They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

#8 bath mat

Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Get rid of that old bath mat you’ve probably had since you moved into your place. The Lifewit Microfiber Bathroom Rug is only $14 on Amazon when you use promo code JMYWPHA9. The microfiber makes this mat ultra-absorbent, so you won’t need to worry about it being soaking wet after every shower. It has an anti-slip rubber backing to help prevent any after shower accidents.



#9 eufy door cam

Advertisement

Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $108, after you use the promo code D2EUFYSD.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

Advertisement

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.

#10 dog beds

PetFusion Dog Beds and Cat Supplies Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Do you ever feel guilty about how often your dog just sleeps on the floor? Even if you do let your dog on the couch and bed, they still like to take a snooze right on the cold ground. If your dog is your little angel, they deserve an orthopedic memory foam bed for maximum comfort. Though we can’t promise they won’t nap right next to their bed



You can get a few different PetFusion Ultimate Dog Beds on sale right now. The large (36"x28") bed is available for $84 in slate gray, the small (25"x20") bed is available for $47 in slate gray. The beds come with a waterproof liner and a removable cotton cover, in case any accidents happen. The memory foam offers comfort and support for dogs of all ages, but particularly senior dogs. The bed has an outer bolster that acts as a pillow for neck and head support for your dog.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, there are some cat items for sale as well. You can get a cat tower for $67 and a litter box for $28.