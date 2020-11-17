The 10 Best Deals of November 17, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s November 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save on a yearly holiday expense with a discounted mixed pine tree with clear lights from Macy’s. Cash in on JACHS NY’s 50% off sale on fall arrivals. And live out your race car fantasy with the LEGO Technic Porsche 911.

#1: hisense 4k smart tvs



If you’ve just picked up a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you might be considering a 4K upgrade to your TV right about now. As fate would have it, Best Buy is currently running a sale on Hisense’s H65 models. The smart Android TVs support 4K Ultra HD, making it a perfect match for new consoles. Google Assistant is built into each model, just in case you want to have a nice chat with your TV (or ask it to turn off the lights for you). Deals start at 50" models and go all the way up to 85", if you’ve got an entertainment center that can fit it.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Aerogarden harvest slim



AeroGarden Harvest Slim Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

As an early Black Friday deal, Macy’s has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest Slim. For a low $80, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Porsche 911 lego set

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 Image : LEGO

For many a gearhead, the Porsche 911 is the holy grail of sports cars. Between its rear flat-six engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, nigh-endless list of configurations, and interior trimmings designed for luxury, this unique vehicle packs all the bells and whistles you’ll ever need, whether in the streets or on the track. But while a new Porsche 911 would set you back about $100K, you can buy the LEGO version for 99.88% less with this $30 discount.

Everything you love about the 911 has been carefully recreated in this top-of-the-line LEGO brick-based replica, including the aerodynamic body, black spoked rims, fully functioning differential, realistic steering, independent suspension, and of course a six-cylinder boxer engine with working pistons. All in a 5" x 19" x 7" HLW form factor. Put the pedal to the metal on a budget in time for the holidays. Do note, however, that if you’re under 10 years old, I don’t know why you’re reading this, but LEGO says this set ISN’T for you.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: nordvpn black friday sale



2 Years + 3 Months Free Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through November 29.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: sony a7 iii mirrorless camera



Sony a7 III Image : Sony

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera. The Sony a7 III, ranked among the best in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,700 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon.

#6: Urban decay at Nordstrom rack

Urban Decay 50% Off Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Hey makeup lovers, rejoice! Select Urban Decay makeup products are 50% off just in time for the holidays. Everyone is familiar with the All Nighter setting spray, but you can also get eyeshadows and bronzers. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Jachs ny fall arrivals

50% off Fall Arrivals NOV50 Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Jackets, pants, flannels, henleys, whatever you could need or think of it’s in JACHS’ fall sale. Right now take 50% off any of these new arrivals with the code NOV50.

I love the look of these sherpa lined trucker jackets ($75). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes is a traditional khaki and will keep you very warm as temperatures drop.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel shirt like this with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is ultra heavyweight for optimum coziness ($56). This shirt has 9 ounces of that heavyweight material which is why they call it “Brawny.” I thought it was because the colors that match of the well-known mascot. But this is versatile for any gender as it’s easy to layer as I mentioned. It’s 100% cotton and will take you through the chilly season.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Bella Air fryer

If you just moved into your own apartment, a tiny air fryer from Bella should be one of the first things you purchase after furniture and the like. Only $20 because of an early Black Friday sale, you can make salmon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and whatever else your heart desires with a flick of the wrist. Wouldn’t this look so damn cute on your countertop?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: holiday lighted pine tree



6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: laneige lip sleeping masks

Laneige Dream & Wonder Gift Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Trust in K-Beauty. This set is an actual dream for anyone who suffers from dry lips in the winter. The Dream & Wonder Gift Set from Laneige bundles one of their best sellers for ultimate relief. These 3 pieces are just $29, which is a steal for what they do.

Each of these Lip Sleeping Masks is packed with antioxidants to make your lips the softest they can be with ultimate moisture. This set is special because two of the masks are in limited edition scents. No matter which scent you favor all of these comes as a balm to be applied at night for maximum effect. The science that goes into these uses hyaluronic acid and minerals to build a barrier for protection against all elements and to secure the moisture that’s just been replenished. These lips masks soothe and return your lips to the luscious version they should be. They’re paraben and phthalate free. This set contains a larger version of their signature Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry paired with smaller pots of the limited Lemon Sorbet and Mint Choco.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.